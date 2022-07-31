Miami Hurricanes cookout gets positive reception from recruits

caneswarning.com
Vice President Kamala Harris Announces $1 Billion To Tackle “Immediate” and “Urgent” Climate Crisis During Florida VisitToby HazlewoodFlorida State
What is the Difference Between a Miami and Tampa Cuban Sandwich? How Did this Sandwich End up in Florida?L. CaneTampa, FL
Swim Week in Miami: 12 swimwear from PrettyLittleThing to finish "hot girl summer"Carla St. LouisMiami, FL
Satire: It seems God is a Miami Marlins fan.Matthew WoodruffMiami, FL
Huge JUCO Recruit Izavion Miller Announces His Commitment
One of the biggest JUCO recruits in the country - both literally and figuratively - has announced his commitment. Izavion Miller, an offensive tackle, has announced his commitment to Ole Miss. The 6-foot-6, 320-pound prospect announced his commitment on social media. “Enough is Enough Party in Oxford Mississippi next year,"...
David Hicks, nation's No. 1 defensive lineman, feels 'family environment' during Oklahoma Sooners visit
Paetow High School (Texas) five-star defensive lineman David Hicks is one of the nation's biggest recruiting prizes in the class of 2023. The 6-foot-4, 270-pound athlete is rated the nation's No. 7 overall prospect and the No. 1 defensive lineman, and he is the second highest-rated uncommitted ...
Local Star Johnson ‘Focused on Miami and Ole Miss’
South Florida running back prospect Christopher Johnson could be closing in on a decision
WR Hykeem Williams Impressed by Miami Hurricanes' New Staff
Top-ranked 2023 WR Hykeem Williams updates his recruitment at Broward County's high school media day.
Two Dolphins rookies impressing in battle for No. 4 WR job. And Wilson on what awaits
When most NFL fans outside South Florida discuss “Miami Dolphins receivers,” the conversation will begin and end with six-time Pro Bowler Tyreek Hill and young prodigy Jaylen Waddle.
Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama
More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
Lions Already Talking About Moving Malcolm Rodriguez Up Depth Chart
Dan Campbell discussed the early progress linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez has made at training camp.
Former Alabama Football Star Was Reportedly Arrested
A former Alabama football player and NFL linebacker was reportedly arrested over the weekend. Former NFL Draft first round pick Rolando McClain was reportedly arrested on July 30. WAFF first reported the news. "According to the Moulton Police Department, Rolando McClain was pulled over on Highway 157 for speeding. When...
4-star Defensive Lineman Terrance Green will announce his commitment today
Will the Oregon Ducks secure a very big verbal commitment Monday afternoon? Four-star defensive lineman Terrance Green will make his verbal commitment live on the 247Sports YouTube Page today and the Ducks are in the running. Green will make his announcement at 3 p.m. PT and you can see it...
Myles Gaskin issues scary message about Miami Dolphins offense
Though the Miami Dolphins’ 2022 training camp is still quite young, early returns have been incredibly positive thus far. Over the weekend, a video depicting Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa throwing a perfect 65-yard bomb to newly acquired star Tyreek Hill went viral on social media. Now, running back Myles...
Colin Simmons, nation's No. 1 overall prospect in 2024, has 'perfect' Oregon Ducks visit, hopes to see Georgia Bulldogs soon
Duncanville High School (Texas) defensive end Colin Simmons is rated the nation's No. 1 overall prospect in the class of 2024 by Rivals. So it should be no surprise the 6-foot-3, 225-pound edge-rusher has accumulated more than 40 scholarship offers and is a hot commodity to get on campus for ...
Ivins: 'I think Alabama is the team to beat for Keon Keeley’
Preps to Pros is back this week. 247Sports National Analysts Andrew Ivins and Cooper Petagna team up every week to talk about the latest in college football recruiting across the college football landscape. This week, part of their discussion is surrounding Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep five-star edge-rusher Keon Keeley, a...
Will Mallory’s No. 1 receiver potential, standout freshmen and more from Miami media day
The Miami Hurricanes are trying to replace a pair of record-setting wide receivers this preseason.
Ross to blame but Flores keeps damaging Dolphins. And cap, QB, draft fallout of discipline
A six-pack of thoughts, notes and reaction in the wake of the NFL docking the Dolphins a 2023 first-round pick and 2024 third-round pick, and disciplining Stephen Ross and Bruce Beal for tampering twice with Tom Brady and once with Sean Payton:
Alabama takes over top spot in On3's Consensus Team Rankings
After a week that saw not one but two five-star commitments, Nick Saban and Alabama have now taken over the top spot in On3’s Consensus Team Rankings. Over the last few days, the Crimson Tide has received commitments from both the nation’s top safety in Caleb Downs and the nation’s top running back in Richard Young. Downs and Young join fellow five-star prospects Tony Mitchell and Jahlil Hurley as the top-rated commitments in Alabama’s class.
2023 Ohio State TE Commit Ty Lockwood Flips To Alabama
The Buckeyes' longest-tenured commit becomes the second player to back off his pledge in the last four days.
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, August 1, 2022
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Cristobal’s 1st fall camp at Miami set to get underway
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — It is now an annual question at Miami, the official precursor to the start of a new football season for a program that was once a perennial national championship contender and hasn’t been at that level for two decades and counting. “Is The...
Miami Hurricanes football coach Mario Cristobal acknowledges first-year expectations entering 2022 season
After four seasons and two Pac-12 championships, former Oregon head football coach Mario Cristobal went home. The Miami native and former Hurricanes offensive lineman replaced Manny Diaz and looks to lead “The U” back atop of the college football world, and addressed the first-year expectations this week when the 'Canes reported for camp.
Ohio State target Devin Royal announces commitment date
In mid-July, Pickerington Central small forward Devin Royal cut his list of schools down to a top nine. Last Friday, Royal announced he was down to his final three schools: Alabama, Michigan State and Ohio State. On Monday, Bucknuts learned, and it was then confirmed by the player, that Royal will announce his college choice at a ceremony at his high school on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. ET.
