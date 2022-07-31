ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

15-year-old male city resident treated for gunshot wound

WHEC TV-10
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.whec.com

Comments / 0

Related
WHEC TV-10

Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash with truck on Ridgeway Ave

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A man in his 50s was taken to the hospital after his motorcycle collided with a flatbed truck on Wednesday morning. He is expected to survive. The truck was heading on Ridgeway Avenue and was turning on Mt Read Boulevard when it crashed into a motorcycle heading in the opposite direction on Ridgeway. Rochester police first responded to the crash around 5:50 a.m.
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#911#Police
WHEC TV-10

State police say Greece man had stolen handgun and drugs

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A Greece man is facing weapons, drugs, and stolen property charges. New York State Police pulled over 23-year-old Tareek Grice Jr. on Lake Avenue in Rochester on Monday. Police said Grice did not have a valid driver's license, had crack cocaine, and had a loaded handgun with him.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Third person charged in June murder on Genesee and Sawyer street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A third person has been charged for the June murder of Brandon McClary, 22, on the corner of Genesee Street and Sawyer Street. Willie Shipmon, 24 of Rochester, was charged with second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon. He was arraigned on those charges on Sunday.
ROCHESTER, NY
FL Radio Group

Ontario County Woman Accused of Tampering With Juror During Her Trial

Police have arrested an Ontario County woman after she allegedly tampered with a juror during her trial at the Ontario County Courthouse. While being on trial for intimidating a victim or witness on June 29th, 56-year-old Sheryl Cerroni, of Manchester, is accused of tampering with a juror as she was walking into the courthouse. The incident was quickly handled by court staff and police and resulted in the replacement of the juror so the trial would not be impacted.
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
wchstv.com

'My fear is death for my son': Mother of gang member 'trying to save son's life'

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHAM) — A 15-year-old boy in New York with a passion for basketball has left the court for crime, according to his mother who is desperate to help him. The teen's mother contacted WHAM to share her story and said she has exhausted her options to help get her son back on the right track. The station is keeping her identity concealed for safety reasons.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Irondequoit National Night Out: A Crime Prevention Rally

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Irondequoit Police Department is hosting its "National Night Out" on Wednesday. The crime prevention rally will have free food courtesy of Wegmans. Netsins food truck will be there for dessert. There will be demonstrations and materials available related to crime prevention to provide the...
IRONDEQUOIT, NY
WHEC TV-10

4 arrested following vehicle pursuit starting in Lockport

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WGRZ/WHEC)— Four people from Rochester face charges following an alleged larceny and vehicle pursuit in Lockport on Tuesday. Around 5 p.m. the Niagara County Sheriff's Office reports receiving a call about an alleged larceny from Runnings at 5789 South Transit Rd. The caller said they saw a black Jeep Wrangler leaving the scene.
LOCKPORT, NY
CITY News

Hundreds mourn slain Rochester police officer

Hundreds of officers from across the state and beyond to say farewell to Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz. They came by the hundreds from across the state and beyond — police officers in ceremonial uniforms of blues, grays, greens, and blacks — and converged on a corner of downtown Rochester to say farewell to one of their own. The line...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

No one hurt during house shooting on Bloss St.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department said a house on Bloss Street was struck by gunfire Saturday evening near Backus Street. Officers say the house was occupied at the time of the shooting and no one was injured. The RPD does not have any suspects in custody.  Anyone with information is […]
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy