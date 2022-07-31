15-year-old male city resident treated for gunshot wound

www.whec.com
Man accused of killing Rochester police officer indicted on aggravated murder
"We are extremely grateful to the work done here. We are confident that at the end justice will be served," Rochester Police Chief Smith said.
Police searching for missing 75-year-old Wayne County man
Investigators say to avoid approaching the man if he is found, as may be in possession of a firearm licensed to him.
Motorcycle collides with flatbed truck in Rochester, driver injured
Traffic will not be able to travel east or west on Ridgeway Avenue for the next hour.
Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash with truck on Ridgeway Ave
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A man in his 50s was taken to the hospital after his motorcycle collided with a flatbed truck on Wednesday morning. He is expected to survive. The truck was heading on Ridgeway Avenue and was turning on Mt Read Boulevard when it crashed into a motorcycle heading in the opposite direction on Ridgeway. Rochester police first responded to the crash around 5:50 a.m.
Third Rochester man charged with murder for Genesee St. shooting
According to police records, he is the third city resident charged with the shooting death of 22-year-old Brandon McClary.
Four Rochester natives arrested, led police on chase across two WNY counties
One woman is being charged with a felony, and three men with outstanding warrants were arrested in Orleans County after leading police on a chase from Lockport.
Rochester teenager dead after falling out of moving vehicle
The boy was found by officers on the side of the street and was unresponsive. The four other occupants of the vehicle remained on the scene.
Missing vulnerable adult alert issued for man last seen in Village of Clyde
CLYDE, N.Y. (WHEC) - The Wayne County Sheriffs Office is asking for help in finding William Lamb, a 75-year-old man who went missing Tuesday. Lamb is a 5'10" 180 lb. white male with gray hair and gray eyes. According to WCSO, Lamb lives with dementia and may be in need of medical attention.
State police say Greece man had stolen handgun and drugs
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A Greece man is facing weapons, drugs, and stolen property charges. New York State Police pulled over 23-year-old Tareek Grice Jr. on Lake Avenue in Rochester on Monday. Police said Grice did not have a valid driver's license, had crack cocaine, and had a loaded handgun with him.
Third person charged in June murder on Genesee and Sawyer street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A third person has been charged for the June murder of Brandon McClary, 22, on the corner of Genesee Street and Sawyer Street. Willie Shipmon, 24 of Rochester, was charged with second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon. He was arraigned on those charges on Sunday.
Teen Accused of Punching, Kicking Seneca Falls Police Officers
A 15-year-old girl is charged with two felonies after allegedly fighting with police. The teen reportedly struck Seneca Falls Police Officers with a closed fist after they responded to a Fall Street home to investigate a domestic disturbance. Police say as they were attempting to detain the girl, she kicked officers, injuring one.
Ontario County Woman Accused of Tampering With Juror During Her Trial
Police have arrested an Ontario County woman after she allegedly tampered with a juror during her trial at the Ontario County Courthouse. While being on trial for intimidating a victim or witness on June 29th, 56-year-old Sheryl Cerroni, of Manchester, is accused of tampering with a juror as she was walking into the courthouse. The incident was quickly handled by court staff and police and resulted in the replacement of the juror so the trial would not be impacted.
UPDATE: Missing Parma teenager found safe
According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Ayden Cuvelier was reported missing from his home in the Town of Parma on Monday.
'My fear is death for my son': Mother of gang member 'trying to save son's life'
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHAM) — A 15-year-old boy in New York with a passion for basketball has left the court for crime, according to his mother who is desperate to help him. The teen's mother contacted WHAM to share her story and said she has exhausted her options to help get her son back on the right track. The station is keeping her identity concealed for safety reasons.
Irondequoit National Night Out: A Crime Prevention Rally
IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Irondequoit Police Department is hosting its "National Night Out" on Wednesday. The crime prevention rally will have free food courtesy of Wegmans. Netsins food truck will be there for dessert. There will be demonstrations and materials available related to crime prevention to provide the...
4 arrested following vehicle pursuit starting in Lockport
LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WGRZ/WHEC)— Four people from Rochester face charges following an alleged larceny and vehicle pursuit in Lockport on Tuesday. Around 5 p.m. the Niagara County Sheriff's Office reports receiving a call about an alleged larceny from Runnings at 5789 South Transit Rd. The caller said they saw a black Jeep Wrangler leaving the scene.
Hundreds mourn slain Rochester police officer
Hundreds of officers from across the state and beyond to say farewell to Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz. They came by the hundreds from across the state and beyond — police officers in ceremonial uniforms of blues, grays, greens, and blacks — and converged on a corner of downtown Rochester to say farewell to one of their own. The line...
Audio: Hear the end of watch call for slain RPD Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz
The end-of-watch call was made by members of the Rochester Police Department Sunday night, following a procession ceremony.
NYSP asking for help locating man in Dansville larceny investigation
DANSVILLE, N.Y. (WETM) — New York State Police in Wayland are asking for assistance in locating an individual regarding recent larceny investigations in the Town of Dansville. NYSP is asking for assistance in identifying the man and the pickup truck pictured. Police said that the pickup appears to be an older model extended cab Ford […]
No one hurt during house shooting on Bloss St.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department said a house on Bloss Street was struck by gunfire Saturday evening near Backus Street. Officers say the house was occupied at the time of the shooting and no one was injured. The RPD does not have any suspects in custody. Anyone with information is […]
