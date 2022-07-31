ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Sacred soul singer part of Crosstown Arts' concert lineup

By Jasmine McCraven
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YkxRB_0gzqnoB100

Crosstown Arts’ music programming kicks off next week and it includes local and international musical acts.

The arts organization will host 12 performances in the Green Room at Crosstown Arts or Crosstown
Theater, beginning Wednesday Aug. 3 with Rob Jungklas, and concluding Saturday, Aug. 27 with Elizabeth King.

The entertainment lineup will feature artists such as Memphis’ sacred and soul Gospel singer, Elizabeth King, Jazz influenced violinist Emmaline, Rissi Palmer and Swedish folksinger, Sofia Talvik.

Tickets for each show can be purchased at the door or in advance by going to crosstownarts.org. Prices will vary for each performance.

The full event schedule can be found below

Music at Crosstown Arts, August 2022

Wednesday, Aug. 3 - Rob Jungklas The Green Room at Crosstown Arts, 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: $15 in advance, $20 at the door.

Guitarist Rob Jungklas has three new critically acclaimed recordings in a few short years: “Arkadelphia,” “Gully” and “Mapping the Wreckage.” The guitarist has also released four projects since his reemergence in the Memphis scene, “The Spirit and The Spine,” “Nothing to Fade,” “Blackbirds” and “7 Sisters.”

Thursday, Aug. 4 - G. Love with Will Sexton
Crosstown Theater 8 p.m.
Tickets: $20-$25

Garrett “G. Love” Dutton is celebrating his 30th year as a touring and recording artist. Dutton is known for his signature blend of Delta blues, hip hop, funk, rock-and-roll, and jazz. Expect a high-energy mashup of funky vibes.

Saturday, Aug. 6 - Sofia Talvik
The Green Room at Crosstown Arts, 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: $15 in advance, $20 at the door

Folk/Americana magazine No Depression described Talvik as, “A singer/songwriter who is able to evoke the essence of Laurel Canyon circa the ’60s as expressed in the works of Joni Mitchell, Judy Collins, Buffy Sainte-Marie and others who were able to paint beautiful tapestries from words and music.”

Tuesday, Aug. 9 - Peter Bernstein with the Ted Ludwig Trio
The Green Room at Crosstown Arts, 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: $20 in advance, $25 at the door

Guitarist Peter Bernstein has been a part of the jazz scene in New York and abroad since 1989. During that time, he has participated in numerous recordings and performances with musicians from all generations. As a leader, Peter has released nine albums. Current projects include his album, “Monk,” with Doug Weiss and Bill Stewart, and a recently released solo record, “Solo Guitar – Live at Smalls.”

Saturday, Aug. 13 - Folk all Y’all presents: Rissi Palmer
The Green Room at Crosstown Arts, 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are $20

Rissi Palmer describes her work as “Southern soul,” pulling influences from country to jazz to folk to rock to pop. After releasing her debut album in 2008, she has
performed on stages from the White House to the Grand Ole Opry. She has toured across the country, sharing stages with Taylor Swift, The Eagles, Chris Young, Charley Crockett, and many more.

Sunday, Aug. 14 - Keia Johnson: Love Is Reckless
The Green Room at Crosstown Arts, 6 p.m.
Tickets: $25 in advance, $30 at the door

Keia was born in San Antonio, Texas, but grew up all over the world in a military family.  She has performed with some of the best talent Memphis has to offer, while also building relationships with notable national names like The Bar-Kays and David Porter of Stax Records.

Tuesday, Aug. 16 - Emmaline
The Green Room at Crosstown Arts, 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are $25

Cincinnati-based Emmaline is a 24-year-old vocalist, violinist, and songwriter. She has performed as the opening act for 10-time Grammy winner Chaka Khan on her first-ever U.S.
tour.

Wednesday, Aug. 17 - Sunny Side Jazz Band
The Green Room at Crosstown Arts 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: $15 in advance, $20 at the door

Sunny Side is a jazz band based out of New Orleans, Louisiana. Heavily influenced by the music of Louis Armstrong, Sidney Bechet, Fats Waller, Cab Calloway, and many other early jazz
legends, Sunny Side was formed in 2019, and is composed of musicians from various jazz projects around New Orleans since 2017.

Thursday, Aug. 18 - The Peace Chronicles, Part 1: Iceberg, Blueshift and Yolanda Sealey-Ruiz
East Atrium 7:30 p.m.
Admission is “Pay-What-You-Can.”

ICEBERG New Music, Blueshift Ensemble, and  poet Yolanda Sealey-Ruiz present “The Peace Chronicles (Part 1),” an evening of music and spoken word focused on finding
peace in a violent and chaotic world. Blueshift Ensemble will perform works by Drake Andersen, Victor Baéz, Stephanie Boyd, and more.

Friday, Aug. 19 - The Peace Chronicles, Part 2: Iceberg, Blueshift and Yolanda Sealey-Ruiz.
Crosstown Theater, 7:30 p.m.
Admission is “Pay-What-You-Can.”

Blueshift Ensemble will perform works by Alex Burtzos, Derek
Cooper, Jack Frerer, Jessica Mays, Max Grafe, as well as new music by Becky Turro. Dr. Sealey-Ruiz will read from her recent book “The Peace Chronicles.”

Thursday, Aug. 25 - Alice Hasen and Josh Threlkeld with Rachel Maxann
The Green Room at Crosstown Arts, 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: $15 in advance, $20 at the door

Alice Hasen and Josh Threlkeld combine instrumental virtuosity, creative songwriting, and a rainbow of tonal colors in Memphis’ newest duo act. From reinventions of old fiddle tunes to subversive and dynamic improvisation, the pair transports their audience to vibrant and unexpected soundscapes.

Saturday, Aug. 27 - An evening with Elizabeth King: The Sacred Soul Queen of Memphis
The Green Room at Crosstown Arts, 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: $15 in advance, $20 at the door

Elizabeth King recorded her first single in 1970. It took another half century for King to release
her 2021 album Living in the Last Days, which captured King at the height of her powers, with the intervening decades only serving to stoke the flames of one of the most memorable voices in modern gospel music. Now she’s back with her recent album, “I Got a Love,” released in late June.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATN Local Memphis

Binghampton cafe seeks to better the community through food

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Inspire Community Café was born out of a love for people, a passion for life-giving food and a thirst for justice. The café opened in the Binghampton area in 2019, and their mission is to nourish the community by providing living wage jobs, healthy food, and to serve as a gathering place that connects and inspires people.
MEMPHIS, TN
franchising.com

Captain D’s Grand Opening of New Restaurant in Memphis

August 03, 2022 // Franchising.com // NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Captain D’s announced the opening of its newest franchised location in Memphis, kicking off a pipeline of new development planned for the area with Nufish, LLC, led by Operating Partner Joe Springer. Located at 4735 Getwell Road, the new restaurant marks the 11th Captain D’s location in Memphis, all owned and operated by Springer and Nufish. The group, which is the second-largest franchisee in the seafood brand’s system, has also signed a new agreement to develop 10 additional restaurants.
MEMPHIS, TN
franchising.com

Captain D’s Expands Memphis Footprint with Grand Opening of New Restaurant and Deal to Develop 10 More in the Region

August 03, 2022 // Franchising.com // NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Captain D’s announced the opening of its newest franchised location in Memphis, kicking off a pipeline of new development planned for the area with Nufish, LLC, led by Operating Partner Joe Springer. Located at 4735 Getwell Road, the new restaurant marks the 11th Captain D’s location in Memphis, all owned and operated by Springer and Nufish. The group, which is the second-largest franchisee in the seafood brand’s system, has also signed a new agreement to develop 10 additional restaurants.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Memphis, TN
Entertainment
State
Texas State
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Memphis, TN
State
Louisiana State
QSR magazine

Captain D’s Opens New Franchised Store in Memphis

Captain D’s announced the opening of its newest franchised location in Memphis, kicking off a pipeline of new development planned for the area with Nufish, LLC, led by Operating Partner Joe Springer. Located at 4735 Getwell Road, the new restaurant marks the 11th Captain D’s location in Memphis, all owned and operated by Springer and Nufish. The group, which is the second-largest franchisee in the seafood brand’s system, has also signed a new agreement to develop 10 additional restaurants throughout the Memphis region, including Mississippi and Arkansas.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

PGA Tour heads to Memphis with some key golfers gone for LIV

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The top 125 players on the PGA Tour are headed to Memphis to play their skills in the very lucrative FedEx Cup Playoffs. But some big names will not be in town after leaving the PGA for LIV Golf, a new league backed by the ultra-deep pockets of the Royal Family of Saudi Arabia.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chaka Khan
Person
Cab Calloway
Person
Fats Waller
Person
Sidney Bechet
tri-statedefender.com

The Memphis Branch NAACP is out to supersize activism

Recently named the “best local branch in the nation,” the Memphis Branch NAACP used Saturday’s Freedom Fun Luncheon to signal a resolve to double down on a longstanding commitment to fighting for equity for African-American people. Nearly 1,000 supporters gathered at the Memphis Hilton Hotel for the...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: July 26 – August 1

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Baby Jack’s BBQ – […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Art#Southern Soul#Gospel Music#Concert#Crosstown Arts#Swedish
Tennessee Lookout

Memphis-Shelby County School Board candidates face challenges to system

Memphis-Shelby County School Board races remain nonpartisan, unlike 59 other Tennessee counties, with four seats up for election. Board members will have several challenges to address: Students in Memphis, a majority-minority city, were some of the hardest hit by the pandemic economically and academically. School closures due to remote learning, COVID-case surges and teacher shortages led to students falling behind. Only one in 10 Memphis students from 3rd through 12th grades performed at or above grade level in math and English in 2021, compared to one in five in 2019.
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
WREG

Faith leaders become proactive on church security

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With violence among faith leaders on the rise, pastors are now getting safety lessons. Bishops and pastors were away from their usual spot in the pulpit on Saturday morning. They were among the congregation learning about ways to protect their members and themselves from gun violence. “This is not grandma and grandpa’s […]
MEMPHIS, TN
The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
852K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy