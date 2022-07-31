Sacred soul singer part of Crosstown Arts' concert lineup

Crosstown Arts’ music programming kicks off next week and it includes local and international musical acts.

The arts organization will host 12 performances in the Green Room at Crosstown Arts or Crosstown

Theater, beginning Wednesday Aug. 3 with Rob Jungklas, and concluding Saturday, Aug. 27 with Elizabeth King.

The entertainment lineup will feature artists such as Memphis’ sacred and soul Gospel singer, Elizabeth King, Jazz influenced violinist Emmaline, Rissi Palmer and Swedish folksinger, Sofia Talvik.

Tickets for each show can be purchased at the door or in advance by going to crosstownarts.org. Prices will vary for each performance.

The full event schedule can be found below

Music at Crosstown Arts, August 2022

Wednesday, Aug. 3 - Rob Jungklas The Green Room at Crosstown Arts, 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $15 in advance, $20 at the door.

Guitarist Rob Jungklas has three new critically acclaimed recordings in a few short years: “Arkadelphia,” “Gully” and “Mapping the Wreckage.” The guitarist has also released four projects since his reemergence in the Memphis scene, “The Spirit and The Spine,” “Nothing to Fade,” “Blackbirds” and “7 Sisters.”

Thursday, Aug. 4 - G. Love with Will Sexton

Crosstown Theater 8 p.m.

Tickets: $20-$25

Garrett “G. Love” Dutton is celebrating his 30th year as a touring and recording artist. Dutton is known for his signature blend of Delta blues, hip hop, funk, rock-and-roll, and jazz. Expect a high-energy mashup of funky vibes.

Saturday, Aug. 6 - Sofia Talvik

The Green Room at Crosstown Arts, 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $15 in advance, $20 at the door

Folk/Americana magazine No Depression described Talvik as, “A singer/songwriter who is able to evoke the essence of Laurel Canyon circa the ’60s as expressed in the works of Joni Mitchell, Judy Collins, Buffy Sainte-Marie and others who were able to paint beautiful tapestries from words and music.”

Tuesday, Aug. 9 - Peter Bernstein with the Ted Ludwig Trio

The Green Room at Crosstown Arts, 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $20 in advance, $25 at the door

Guitarist Peter Bernstein has been a part of the jazz scene in New York and abroad since 1989. During that time, he has participated in numerous recordings and performances with musicians from all generations. As a leader, Peter has released nine albums. Current projects include his album, “Monk,” with Doug Weiss and Bill Stewart, and a recently released solo record, “Solo Guitar – Live at Smalls.”

Saturday, Aug. 13 - Folk all Y’all presents: Rissi Palmer

The Green Room at Crosstown Arts, 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $20

Rissi Palmer describes her work as “Southern soul,” pulling influences from country to jazz to folk to rock to pop. After releasing her debut album in 2008, she has

performed on stages from the White House to the Grand Ole Opry. She has toured across the country, sharing stages with Taylor Swift, The Eagles, Chris Young, Charley Crockett, and many more.

Sunday, Aug. 14 - Keia Johnson: Love Is Reckless

The Green Room at Crosstown Arts, 6 p.m.

Tickets: $25 in advance, $30 at the door

Keia was born in San Antonio, Texas, but grew up all over the world in a military family. She has performed with some of the best talent Memphis has to offer, while also building relationships with notable national names like The Bar-Kays and David Porter of Stax Records.

Tuesday, Aug. 16 - Emmaline

The Green Room at Crosstown Arts, 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $25

Cincinnati-based Emmaline is a 24-year-old vocalist, violinist, and songwriter. She has performed as the opening act for 10-time Grammy winner Chaka Khan on her first-ever U.S.

tour.

Wednesday, Aug. 17 - Sunny Side Jazz Band

The Green Room at Crosstown Arts 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $15 in advance, $20 at the door

Sunny Side is a jazz band based out of New Orleans, Louisiana. Heavily influenced by the music of Louis Armstrong, Sidney Bechet, Fats Waller, Cab Calloway, and many other early jazz

legends, Sunny Side was formed in 2019, and is composed of musicians from various jazz projects around New Orleans since 2017.

Thursday, Aug. 18 - The Peace Chronicles, Part 1: Iceberg, Blueshift and Yolanda Sealey-Ruiz

East Atrium 7:30 p.m.

Admission is “Pay-What-You-Can.”

ICEBERG New Music, Blueshift Ensemble, and poet Yolanda Sealey-Ruiz present “The Peace Chronicles (Part 1),” an evening of music and spoken word focused on finding

peace in a violent and chaotic world. Blueshift Ensemble will perform works by Drake Andersen, Victor Baéz, Stephanie Boyd, and more.

Friday, Aug. 19 - The Peace Chronicles, Part 2: Iceberg, Blueshift and Yolanda Sealey-Ruiz.

Crosstown Theater, 7:30 p.m.

Admission is “Pay-What-You-Can.”

Blueshift Ensemble will perform works by Alex Burtzos, Derek

Cooper, Jack Frerer, Jessica Mays, Max Grafe, as well as new music by Becky Turro. Dr. Sealey-Ruiz will read from her recent book “The Peace Chronicles.”

Thursday, Aug. 25 - Alice Hasen and Josh Threlkeld with Rachel Maxann

The Green Room at Crosstown Arts, 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $15 in advance, $20 at the door

Alice Hasen and Josh Threlkeld combine instrumental virtuosity, creative songwriting, and a rainbow of tonal colors in Memphis’ newest duo act. From reinventions of old fiddle tunes to subversive and dynamic improvisation, the pair transports their audience to vibrant and unexpected soundscapes.

Saturday, Aug. 27 - An evening with Elizabeth King: The Sacred Soul Queen of Memphis

The Green Room at Crosstown Arts, 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $15 in advance, $20 at the door

Elizabeth King recorded her first single in 1970. It took another half century for King to release

her 2021 album Living in the Last Days, which captured King at the height of her powers, with the intervening decades only serving to stoke the flames of one of the most memorable voices in modern gospel music. Now she’s back with her recent album, “I Got a Love,” released in late June.