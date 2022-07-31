ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NorthcentralPA.com

Beech Creek man charged with strangulation after altercation with woman

By Brett Crossley
NorthcentralPA.com
NorthcentralPA.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lww8b_0gzqnhzw00

Beech Creek, Pa. — A 46-year-old man denied punching or strangling a woman , claiming she overreacted due to a previous traumatic brain injury.

Trooper Joshua Eichenlamb said Richard Owen Dreisbach was taken into custody after authoritieis spoke with the woman on July 18 about the incident. The accuser was interviewed at Lock Haven UPMC after she fled a residence near the 50 block of Graham’s Lane in Beech Creek.

The accuser said Dreisbach put his hands around her throat until she couldn’t breathe and punched her in the face, according to an affidavit filed by Eichenlamb. The accuser fell back after being hit and struck her head on the ground, Eichenlamb said.

Dreisbach allegedly broke the accuser’s phone after the assault, which prevented her from calling 911. When the fight ended, the accuser said she attempted to lie down, but vomited.

She eventually left the home on Graham's Lane and walked to a neighbor’s home to call for help.

Dreisbach was charged with second-degree felony strangulation and second-degree misdemeanor simple assault during an arraignment with Judge Frank Mills. Dreisbach could not post the $10,000 bail set by Mills and was sent to the Clinton County Prison.

A preliminary hearing with Mills is scheduled for Aug. 9.

Docket sheet

Comments / 1

Related
NorthcentralPA.com

Man pleads guilty to misdemeanor neglect of animals

Williamsport, Pa. — A dog suffered for more than five days with two fractures in its leg, according to police who went to a home to retrieve the animal. The owner allegedly screamed at authorities to get off his property when they made their attempt. Justin Nicole Fisher, 28, told authorities he would schedule an appointment for the dog to be seen on April 26. Despite Fisher’s reassurances the animal would be seen, a call to the clinic by authorities verified Fisher did not, in...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Tioga County man arrested for string of burglaries along Route 6

Mansfield, Pa. — A Tioga County man who was kicked out of a homeless shelter is accused of going back and stealing items, as well as burglarizing nearby residences and businesses along Route 6. Patrick A. Huey, 49, of Mansfield, was arraigned on July 26 on 37 charges of felony burglary, criminal trespass, misdemeanor theft charges, and summaries of criminal mischief. The string of burglaries began on April 11 when...
TIOGA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Two Altoona men facing charges after overdosing with child

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– A child alerting a neighbor to call 911 has led to charges for two Altoona men who overdosed in the home with the kid, according to police. Scott Tilson, 37 and Brian Tilson, 58 overdosed on heroin at the 2000 block of Beale Avenue on Tuesday at about 7:53 p.m., according to […]
ALTOONA, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police search for stolen horse in Snyder County

Port Trevorton, Pa. — State police at Selinsgrove are looking for a horse who was stolen from their owner's property in Snyder County. Police say the owner last saw the horse, named Phantom, the evening of July 30 on their property at Red Hill Road in Union Township. Phantom is 9-year-old Connemara breed horse which is dark brown in color and is wearing a purple halter. Anyone with information may contact PSP Selinsgrove at (570) 374-8145.
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Strangulation#Traumatic Brain Injury#Beech#Violent Crime#The Clinton County Prison
NorthcentralPA.com

Drowning victim identified by Lycoming County Coroner

Muncy, Pa. —The Lycoming County Corner’s officer identified the drowning victim from Saturday night in the Susquehanna River. Related reading: Danville man gets swept by current, drowns in river According to a release from Coroner Charles Kiessling, Jr., Tuffy H. Beachel of Danville perished Saturday after units responded to a drowning call at approximately 8:50 p.m. A witness reported seeing Beachel struggling in the water prior to pulling him out...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Thief steals $2,000 from victim's locked vehicle in Tioga County

Mansfield, Pa. -- An unknown suspect broke into a victim's vehicle in Tioga County and stole $2,000. State police at Mansfield say the vehicle was parked at the victim's residence on N. Bullock Road in Richmond Township when the theft occurred on July 25. The suspect broke into the locked vehicle and took a Pittsburgh Steelers money clip that held $2,000 in cash. The suspect also removed a credit card, a debit card, multiple personal IDs, and a checkbook. Police noted the vehicle also sustained damage on both sides from a key. Anyone with information may contact PSP Mansfield at (570) 662-2151.
TIOGA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Altoona man accused of strangling woman over bed sheets

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing charges after police say an argument over bed sheets led to him being accused of strangling and cutting a woman. Hunter Grossman, 22, is facing aggravated assault and strangulation charges after Altoona police were called to an apartment on the 2500 block of Maple Avenue on […]
ALTOONA, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man smashes his vehicle's window, reports it to police as vandalism

West Milton, Pa. — A man in Union County allegedly lied to police and told them someone smashed his vehicle window when he actually was the one who did it. State police at Milton say John Hine, 70, of West Milton, contacted them on July 23 to report someone had smashed the window of his vehicle and stolen a toolbox. During the investigation, a witness told police they saw Hine intentionally striking his own vehicle and causing damage. Hine was charged with making false reports and disorderly conduct through the office of Mifflinburg District Judge Jeffrey Mensch.
UNION COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

Missing Teen, Baby Reported in Lycoming County

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP – State police are on the lookout for a 16-year-old girl and her eight-month old baby, who have been reported missing in Lycoming County. Montoursville state police say 16-year-old Aaliyah Diaz and her child, Nathaniel Ortega Jr. were reported missing just before 10 p.m. Sunday at 1530 Randall Circle in Loyalsock Township.
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

Northumberland Co. Court, Brandon Brown Resentenced, 50-Years

SUNBURY – A now 36-year-old man who raped and murdered a little girl in 2001 has been re-sentenced in Northumberland County Court. After a state Supreme Court ruling that gives teenagers sent to prison for life the chance at a new sentence, Brandon Brown was given a new term: 50 years to life with credit for the 20 years already served.
WTAJ

Woman charged for punching paramedic, stealing alcohol in Altoona

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A woman is facing charges for punching a paramedic and stealing alcohol from an Altoona Sheetz. Altoona police were called to the Sheetz on Chestnut Avenue at 7:31 a.m. on July 30 after getting a report that Kelly Barbour, 54, committed retail theft. Police spoke to Barbour when they arrived and […]
ALTOONA, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Area Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash

WOODWARD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Clearfield County man was killed after his motorcycle overturned and struck a vehicle in Woodward Township on Monday morning. According to Clearfield-based State Police, the crash occurred around 9:51 a.m. on Monday, August 1, along West Hannah Street, in Woodward Township, Clearfield County.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man allegedly kicks in front door, threatens residents inside home

Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport man kicked in a door and threatened someone with a gun, police say. Williamsport Police were called to a home on the 700 block of Poplar Street on July 24 after receiving reports of a burglary. Officer Ryan Brague said he spoke with witnesses on scene who named D'Andre Atkisson as the aggressor in the incident. Atkisson, 26, kicked the front door in twice and told the homeowners he had a gun, but left left after one witness said they were calling 911, Brague said. Atkisson was seen leaving the area in a silver Chevrolet SUV, according to a police affidavit. Atkisson was charged with first-degree felony burglary, criminal trespassing, and terroristic threats during a preliminary arraignment on July 26. Atkisson was released on $50,000 unsecured bail. Docket sheet
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WTAJ

Man identified in deadly motorcycle crash in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– One person is dead after a motorcycle crash Monday morning in the Houtzdale area, according to Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer-Synder. According to officials, 63-year-old Daniel Reader, of Houtzdale, was driving on his 2011 Suzuki Burgman on the 900 Block of West Hannah Street (Route 53) in Woodward Township at about […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man charged with felony for stealing more than $2,000 of merchandise from Walmart

Lewisburg, Pa. — A Dalmatia man was charged with a felony for allegedly stealing more than $2,000 of merchandise from Walmart in Lewisburg. Logan Shaffer, 25, took numerous electronics and hygiene items from the store shortly before 8 p.m. July 11, according to state police at Milton. Those items included a computer monitor, keyboard, drone, Acer brand PC gaming unit, webcam, as well as several men's colognes. Total value of merchandise stole was $2,022.14. Shaffer was arraigned on Thursday in front of Lewisburg District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe. Docket Sheet
LEWISBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Mount Carmel 'Pill mill' doctor sentenced after request for new trial denied

Williamsport, Pa. -The Mount Carmel Doctor accused of prescribing more than nine million pills over the course of three years was sentenced in Federal Court Wednesday. Dr. Raymond Kraynak, 60, of Mt. Carmel, Northumberland County, was indicted by a federal grand jury in 2017. The 19-count indictment charged him with the unlawful distribution and dispensing of controlled substances, causing the death of five patients. The doctor pleaded guilty in 2021...
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

NorthcentralPA.com

8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Regional online newspaper for Northcentral Pa featuring local news, events, photos, articles and more. http://www.NorthcentralPA.com Your Community News!

 https://www.NorthcentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy