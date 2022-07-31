Beech Creek man charged with strangulation after altercation with woman

Beech Creek, Pa. — A 46-year-old man denied punching or strangling a woman , claiming she overreacted due to a previous traumatic brain injury.

Trooper Joshua Eichenlamb said Richard Owen Dreisbach was taken into custody after authoritieis spoke with the woman on July 18 about the incident. The accuser was interviewed at Lock Haven UPMC after she fled a residence near the 50 block of Graham’s Lane in Beech Creek.

The accuser said Dreisbach put his hands around her throat until she couldn’t breathe and punched her in the face, according to an affidavit filed by Eichenlamb. The accuser fell back after being hit and struck her head on the ground, Eichenlamb said.

Dreisbach allegedly broke the accuser’s phone after the assault, which prevented her from calling 911. When the fight ended, the accuser said she attempted to lie down, but vomited.

She eventually left the home on Graham's Lane and walked to a neighbor’s home to call for help.

Dreisbach was charged with second-degree felony strangulation and second-degree misdemeanor simple assault during an arraignment with Judge Frank Mills. Dreisbach could not post the $10,000 bail set by Mills and was sent to the Clinton County Prison.

A preliminary hearing with Mills is scheduled for Aug. 9.

