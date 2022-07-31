ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

The Mummy Trilogy Heading to Peacock This Week

By Charlie Ridgely
ComicBook
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

PHOTO: ‘The Mummy’ Star Brendan Fraser Is Totally Unrecognizable as 600-Pound Recluse in New Movie

At his peak, Brendan Fraser was known as one of the fittest people in Hollywood, but his new role his as far away from that as possible. The actor once had an extremely chiseled physique. He famously wore nothing but a loin cloth for his role in George of the Jungle. However, Fraser is completely hidden in his character or the upcoming film, The Whale. Film studio A24 released the first jarring image of Fraser from the new film, which was posted on Screenrant’s Twitter.
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

Take a First Look at Brendan Fraser as a 600-Pound Man for A24 Film 'The Whale'

A24 has shared a first look at Brendan Fraser in Darren Aronofsky’s upcoming film, The Whale. Based on Samuel D. Hunter’s 2012 drama play of the same name, the image sees Fraser as Charlie, a 600-pound man who is attempting to reconnect with his 17-year-old daughter after he left their family to be with his gay partner who has died, and the grief of the death and his guilt led him to binge eat. Joining Fraser in the cast are Stranger Things star Sadie Sink, Hong Chau, Samantha Morton and Ty Simpkins.
MOVIES
NME

Watch the explosive teaser trailer for ‘John Wick 4’

Following the first look image at John Wick 4 earlier this week, the first teaser trailer for the highly anticipated Keanu Reeves film has been released. Released during San Diego Comic Con on July 24, the short trailer is packed with the explosive action that fans of the franchise have come to expect. The teaser also poses a major question for Wick who has been trying to leave the world of assassination behind since the first film: “Have you given any thought to where this ends?”
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
The Hollywood Reporter

Kevin Bacon Runs a Killer Gay Conversion Camp in New Trailer for Blumhouse Slasher Pic ‘They/Them’

Kevin Bacon is the devilish head of a LGBTQ+ conversion program that has campers fighting for their lives in the latest trailer for They/Them, the queer empowerment slasher-horror pic from Blumhouse that’s set to debut on Peacock on Aug. 5. “It’s a great day to be alive, isn’t it?” Bacon, who plays camp leader Owen Whistler, says as he welcomes a ragtag group of wary queer and trans campers for a week of programming. Carrie Preston plays Cora Whistler, a creepy therapist, and Anna Chlumsky is Molly, the camp’s medic and newest employee.More from The Hollywood ReporterJak Knight, Stand-Up Comedian, Writer...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two’ Adds ‘Mindhunter’ Star Holt McCallany

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Holt McCallany (Mindhunter) has signed on for a role in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two. He joins an ensemble led by Tom Cruise, which also includes Hayley Atwell, Shea Whigham and Pom Klementieff, as previously announced. Part Two is the eight title in a franchise of spy actioners centered on Cruise’s Impossible Missions Force agent Ethan Hunt, who with his team has embarked on assorted globe-trotting missions to avert global disaster. While the plot of the pic discussed as a potential franchise ender has thus far been kept under wraps, Christopher...
NFL
Popculture

'John Wick 4': First Look at Keanu Reeves in Long-Awaited Action Sequel

John Wick 4 has been delayed until next year, but now we have our first official look at the long-awaited action movie sequel. In an image shared on Friday, franchise star Keanu Reeves — who plays the titular character — is seen amidst a shrine or altar of some kind, with candles lit all around him. The photo doesn't offer any specifics about the film, but it's clear that the new film will have some high-quality imagery.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rachel Weisz
Person
Brendan Fraser
ComicBook

The Flash: Warner Bros. Reportedly Still Figuring Out What to Do With Movie

The future of the DC universe was hit with a shocking update on Tuesday, when it was confirmed that Warner Bros.' Batgirl movie has been shelved. This means that the long-awaited project will not be releasing in theaters or on HBO Max, despite having already wrapped production earlier this year, and reports indicating that its star, Leslie Grace, could play a key role in upcoming DC projects. The news has caused fans to speculate at length about the larger future of DC's films, and new reporting from Variety might indicate that the circumstances surrounding another film on the slate might not be set in stone. According to the outlet's reporting about Batgirl's cancellation, the studio is reportedly "still contending with what to do about" the upcoming The Flash movie, which is currently scheduled for a theatrical release in the summer of 2023.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Pixar's Latest Movie Is Now Streaming

The latest movie from Pixar Animation Studios is finally available to stream on Disney+. New movies from Disney-owned studios like Pixar, Marvel, and Lucasfilm are all sent to Disney+ as their exclusive streaming home shortly after their theatrical runs. Lightyear, the origin story of Pixar's beloved Buzz Lightyear, is the newest film to make its way to Disney+, and it has finally arrived on the streaming service for everyone to enjoy.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletics#The Mummy#Rocky And Bullwinkle#The Scorpion King#American Gangster#Barney S Great Adventure#Better Life#The Breakfast Club#Cape Fear
ComicBook

The Flash Fans React to Series Ending

The Flash alive is racing towards an exit on The CW. The Arrowverse spinoff will end after a 13-episode ninth and final season of the superhero series starring Grant Gustin as scarlet speedster Barry Allen, the fastest man alive. Showrunner Eric Wallace, who announced the long-running DC show's finale Monday, confirmed The Flash will conclude after a shortened season in 2023 on The CW. By the end of its run, The Flash will have outlasted its contemporaries, the eight-season Arrow and the seven-season Supergirl, and the Arrowverse series Batwoman, Black Lightning, and Legends of Tomorrow.
TV SERIES
The Verge

HBO Max’s $90 million Batgirl movie is headed to the vault

About a week ago, industry observers noticed that Comic-Con 2022 came and went without any mention of Batgirl, the Warner Bros. film shot over the winter and apparently due for release in 2023. Today, the New York Post, The Wrap, and other entertainment outlets report that despite being in the final stages of post-production, Warner Bros. and DC Films have decided not to release the movie on any platform or in theaters.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Netflix Cancels Supernatural Drama Series After Only One Season

The teen vampire drama series First Kill has been canceled at Netflix. First Kill is one of the newest attempts to capitalize on the vampire genre and is an adaptation of New York Times bestselling author Victoria "V. E." Schwab's short story of the same name. Schwab is an executive producer on First Kill alongside Emma Roberts, Karah Preiss, Jet Wilkinson, and Felicia D. Henderson. The series got an eight-episode order that dropped on June 10th and features the tale of a teenage vampire deciding to finally make her first kill to cement her place in her family hierarchy. However, the person she decides to kill happens to come from a family of vampire hunters.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Legally Blonde 3: Reese Witherspoon Says Top Gun: Maverick Inspired Sequel

Talk of a Legally Blonde 3 has been floating around for years at this point, and was even officially announced back in October of 20202 for a May 2022 release. As we know, that didn't happen, and not only did it not happen, the movie hasn't even started filming. Speaking in a new interview with USA Today, series star and producer Reese Witherspoon offered an update on the sequel and revealed that the success and response to Top Gun: Maverick has served as a major inspiration for the film...should it actually get made. Here's what she had to say:
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Egypt
Yardbarker

20 facts you may not know about 'The Mummy'

When you think of a mummy, you might think of a slow-moving dude wrapped in bandages. That isn’t always the case, though. Just look at The Mummy. Specifically, the 1999 film, which is a favorite of many millennials. That Tom Cruise movie could never garner that level of popularity. We’ve unwrapped 20 facts about The Mummy. Let’s get to it!
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy