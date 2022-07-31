ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sam Royko on announcing his candidacy for alderman

By Andrew Harris
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 3 days ago

Candidate for Alderman of the 1st Ward and Partner at L&G Law Group, Sam Royko , joined WGN’s Rick Kogan to discuss his campaign announcement. He highlighted why he was inspired to delve into politics, his father, former Tribune columnist Mike Royko, and the demands that need to be met as an alderman.

