www.hudsonstarobserver.com
Related
cwbradio.com
Hundreds of Early Wisconsin Voters Want to Change their Votes
(Terry Bell, WRN) More than 15-hundred early voters in Wisconsin have asked for a new ballot. A lot can change in the weeks leading up to an election, and some candidates who got votes early-on in Wisconsin’s absentee voting process drop out before election day. That’s especially the case in the Democratic primary for U-S Senate this summer.
milwaukeerecord.com
A down and dirty guide to voting in Wisconsin’s 2022 Partisan Primary on August 9
On Tuesday, August 9, you can vote—nay, MUST vote—in the 2022 Partisan Primary. This is one of those elections where you’ll vote within one—and only one—political party. If you vote for Democratic candidates, you can’t vote for Republican candidates, and vice versa. You’ll be voting for the candidates you want to move on to the 2022 General Election on November 8.
wearegreenbay.com
Spoiled ballots increase ahead of Wisconsin primary election
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – With three Democratic Senate candidates dropping out of the race last week, more Wisconsin voters are recasting their ballots. Green Bay clerk Celestine Jeffreys said she has seen an increase in requests to spoil ballots, adding, “We don’t ask a reason why someone wants to spoil their ballot, but for this period, our envelope is getting a little thick…there’s definitely been more than we’ve seen in the past.”
Investigator who floated decertification later backed off
The special investigator hired by Republicans in Wisconsin to review the 2020 election later said in a private memo that such a move would be a “practical impossibility.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
isthmus.com
Wisconsin health official blindsided by department's about-face
The head of a state agency charged with enforcing Wisconsin’s rules regarding nursing homes and other residential care facilities was blindsided to learn that unknown others in state government had rescinded citations issued to a Milwaukee-area provider regarding the unlawful eviction of my then-97-year-old mother, Elaine Benz. “This is...
FACT FOCUS: Wisconsin mobile voting truck claims scrutinized
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Two years ago, the city of Racine became the first — and only — municipality in Wisconsin to purchase a mobile voting truck. City Clerk Tara McMenamin said she pushed for the truck because it was too difficult to set up equipment at remote sites for early in-person voting. The city used the truck for the first time for municipal elections this past spring. No one seemed to pay any attention.
cwbradio.com
Man Commits Voter Fraud Trying to Prove Wisconsin's Election System is Vulnerable
(AP) Harry Wait was so determined to show Wisconsin’s election system is vulnerable to fraud that he logged onto the state website, requested an absentee ballot in the state Assembly speaker’s name and had it delivered to himself. Then he ran to a sheriff to tell him that...
UPMATTERS
School district in Wisconsin makes decision on pride flags, use of pronouns
KETTLE MORAINE, Wis. (WFRV) – One school district in Wisconsin is facing backlash after a decision to ban the use of political flags, including pride flags, and not allowing pronouns in email signature lines. On July 26, the Kettle Moraine School District held a school board meeting and among...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wisconsin Law Journal
Abortion ruling prompts reaction from Wisconsin
Abortion clinics have stopped performing the procedure in Wisconsin under an 1849 law that banned abortions except to save a mother's life. Attorney General Josh Kaul, a Democrat, has filed a lawsuit in state court challenging the ban.
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Department of Justice Investigating Voter Fraud Activist
(Terry Bell, WRN) There is now a state-level investigation into claims of voter fraud in Racine County. The Wisconsin Department of Justice says it’s opened its case into the claim of a Racine-area man who says he applied online for absentee ballots using other people’s names. Harry Wait says he did it to prove his point about how easy it would be to commit voter fraud.
wibailoutpeople.org
Fond Du Lac, WI August 6, 2022: Protest Racist, Sexist, Anti-Worker Bigot Tim Michels, Wisconsin Gubernatorial Candidate
Join us on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 5:15 pm to help make our voices heard as Tim Michels plans a campaign event at Veterans Memorial Park in Fond du Lac WI. Tim Michels has run a campaign of division and hate in an attempt to divide the working class, including the working poor, against each other. His lies and deceit and lack of knowledge do not strengthen our communities or our state.
SNAP Schedule: Wisconsin QUEST Card FoodShare Benefits for August 2022
SNAP helps boost the food budget of low-income households across the U.S. FoodShare, Wisconsin's version of SNAP, is administered by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. Benefits are...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wisconsinrightnow.com
GOP Business Leaders Say Tim Michels Has ‘History of Supporting Questionable Economic Policies With His Company’
The GOP business leaders wrote, “Tim Michels has a detailed history of supporting questionable economic policies with his company.”. Several top Republican donors and business leaders, including retired Bradley Foundation President Mike Grebe and major GOP donor/businessman Fred Young, are challenging the national Club for Growth for its deceptive ad against Rebecca Kleefisch, saying that Tim Michels lacks Kleefisch’s “unwavering conviction” to conservative principles.
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Attorney General Reaches Agreement With Frontier Communications
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul and the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection have reached an agreement with Frontier Communications to address concerns with the company’s advertising of internet access speeds and landline telephone service. The agreement resulted from an investigation by DATCP and Wisconsin Department of...
cwbradio.com
Three New Transmission Lines Will Cross Wisconsin
(Danielle Kaeding, Wisconsin Public Radio) Three new transmission lines that are estimated to cost around $2.2 billion will cross through Wisconsin under a large expansion approved by the Midwest grid operator that’s designed to facilitate the clean energy transition. According to Danielle Kaeding with Wisconsin Public Radio, the board...
wpr.org
Utilities set to spend more than $2B on new transmission lines in Wisconsin
Three new transmission lines that are estimated to cost around $2.2 billion will cross through Wisconsin under a large expansion approved by the Midwest grid operator that’s designed to facilitate the clean energy transition. The board for the Midcontinent Independent System Operator signed off on a $10.3 billion portfolio...
7 Cities in Wisconsin Top the List of the Drunkest Cities in America
America's Dairyland has apparently been ordering a few cocktails to go with those great cheese curds, fish fry, and brats. Wisconsin is Struggling to Put The Bottle and Glass Down. This isn't brand new news, it's the same news. Some of the sauced numbers may have changed, and some of...
WEAU-TV 13
Thousands without power in western Wisconsin Wednesday morning
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Thousand of homes are without power in western Wisconsin after severe storms rolled through the region. According to service tracker poweroutage.us, over 14,000 customers in northern Wisconsin were still without power as of 6:45 a.m. Wednesday. An additional 35,000 customers were without power in Minnesota,...
WEAU-TV 13
DNR begins sales for Bonus Antlerless Deer Harvest Authorizations Aug. 15
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is beginning to sell Bonus Antlerless Deer Harvest Authorizations prior to the start of the hunting season. Starting Aug. 15, these bonus authorizations will be available through the Go Wild license portal and select license sale locations. Formerly known as...
Comments / 0