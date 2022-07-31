ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, KY

wcluradio.com

Jean Hoskins

Jean Page Hoskins, 90, died peacefully at her home on August 1, 2022, with her family by her side. Born on February 4, 1932, Jean grew up in Glasgow, Kentucky, and graduated from Western Kentucky University with a teaching degree in 1952. After graduation, she was recruited with some other teachers to come to St. Lucie County to teach within the school district. She taught a first-grade class at the newly built Fairlawn Elementary School. After a few months, Jean thought she had made a mistake in coming to Fort Pierce, but she soon met a young dentist, Dr. Paul Hoskins, who was checking the teeth and explaining proper dental hygiene to the students at Fairlawn. They were married on July 9, 1954, and Jean never left Fort Pierce.
GLASGOW, KY
wcluradio.com

Connie Monday

Connie Jean (Kinman) Monday, 64, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Tuesday, August 2nd, at T.J. Samson Community Hospital surrounded by her family. Connie was born in Owen County, KY on August 13, 1957, a daughter of the late Elaine (O’Conner) and James Kinman. On May 7, 1977, she married...
TOMPKINSVILLE, KY
wcluradio.com

Florence “Flo” Goldsmith

Mrs. Florence “Flo” Effi (Howard) Goldsmith, age 81, of Glasgow, Kentucky entered into the presence of the Lord on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at TJ Samson Community Hospital, surrounded by her family. Flo was born in Monroe County on October 25, 1940, a daughter of the late Homer Wallace and Elizabeth (Page) Howard. She married James Goldsmith on June 11, 1966. Flo retired from PNC Bank, after working 25 years as an Administrative Assistant. She enjoyed spending time with her beloved daughters, and grandchildren. She was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.
GLASGOW, KY
wcluradio.com

Margie Ann Gentry

Margie Ann Gentry, 81 of Glasgow passed away Monday, August 1, 2022, at the T.J. Samson Community Hospital. She was born in Barren County on August 27, 1940, to the late Thomas E. Austin and the late Ersie Lyon Austin. Margie was a homemaker and worked at Mallory’s for several years and is a member of Temple Hill Baptist Church.
GLASGOW, KY
wcluradio.com

Morris Truman Smith

Morris Truman Smith, 76, of Mount Hermon, KY, passed away Saturday, July 30th, at The Medical Center at Bowling Green. Truman was born in Tompkinsville, KY on January 9, 1946, a son of the late Hazel (Daniels) and Lonnie Smith. He worked as a Bus Mechanic for the Monroe County...
MOUNT HERMON, KY
wcluradio.com

Joe Lonsbery

Joseph Nathan “Joe” Lonsbery, age 58 of Smiths Grove, departed this life on Monday, August 1, 2022 at his residence. The Seattle, Washington native was born on January 29, 1964 to the late Franklin Neil and Katherine Zurfluh Lonsbery. He was married to Charlene Highsmith Lonsbery, whom survives.
SMITHS GROVE, KY
wcluradio.com

Trenton Sowders

Trenton Sowders, 59, of Park City passed away peacefully with family and friends by his side at his home at 1:30 AM July 30, 2022. The Edmonson County native was an HVAC technician for R & R Heating and Air Conditioning, a member of Rocky Hill Fire Dept. and a member of Liberty Hill Missionary Baptist Church. He was a son of the late George H. “Sam” Sowders and Linda Nash Sowders of Roundhill, who survives.
PARK CITY, KY
wcluradio.com

J.D. Wright

Mr. J.D. Wright, of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022, at the Cumberland County Hospital in Burkesville, Kentucky having attained the age of 81 years, 2 months & 12 days. He was born on Monday, May 19, 1941, in the Leslie Community of Cumberland County, Kentucky the son of Charlie and Nora (Groce) Wright. He was of the Baptist faith, member of Branham Grove Baptist Church, and a heavy equipment operator for Wells Construction, as well as Glass Construction.
BURKESVILLE, KY
wcluradio.com

Geneva Jennings

Mrs. Geneva Jennings, age 92, of Tompkinsville, Kentucky passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Monroe County Medical Center. Geneva was born on March 14, 1930, a daughter of the late Clyde and Flossie Jane (Proffitt) Turner. She married William Guy Jennings, who preceded her in death in 2009. She was saved in her younger years and was a member of Summer Shade Baptist Church. She worked at Keys, and Red Kap Garment Factories for several years, and was an avid quilter.
TOMPKINSVILLE, KY
wcluradio.com

Renee Joy Farley

Renee Joy Farley, age 48, of Glasgow, died Sunday, July 31, 2022, at her residence. She was born in Staten Island, NY, on February 22, 1974, to Paul Zeppinick and Sarah (Kenoff). She was employed at Gondolier and was a member of Southside Baptist Church. She was married to James Farley.
GLASGOW, KY
WBKO

UPDATE: Alleged home intruder shot in Logan County

LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - WBKO News is learning more information about a Logan County shooting. Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened in Logan County early Monday morning. On Monday around 9:35 a.m., authorities received a call about a home invasion on Deerlick Road. When officials arrived on scene...
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

Barren Co. Marriage Licenses – Week of July 25, 2022

GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued July 25 – August 1, 2022 in the office of Barren County Clerk Helena Birdwell. Madison B. Glidewell, 20, and Joshua D. Jones, 21, both of Glasgow. July 26. Autumn E. Dame, 31, and Dustin D. Davis, 32, both of...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

886 new positive COVID-19 cases reported in GRDHD's western Kentucky area

The Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 886 new positive cases of COVID-19 in its western Kentucky counties on Tuesday. GRDHD oversees seven western Kentucky counties in our area. The new cases reported on Tuesday were investigated over the past week, according to GRDHD. Here's where GRDHD reported the...
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKO

Logan County Humane Society asking for help as they care for dogs from mill

LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Logan County Humane Society of Kentucky is asking for help as they continue to care for dogs from a mill found in the county. After receiving numerous tips, the Logan County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant at a residence on Milton Sharpe Road regarding animal neglect. The residence belongs to Perry Shifflet, who is currently being accused.
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
clayconews.com

FATAL COLLISION TUESDAY ON KENTUCKY 181 SOUTH IN MUHLENBERG COUNTY

GREENVILLE, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at around 6:50 PM, KSP Post 2, Madisonville was requested to investigate a collision on KY-181 South in Muhlenberg County. The preliminary investigation indicated a 2011 Chevy Malibu was traveling Southbound on KY-181 when...
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
quicksie983.com

Pigs Roaming in Vine Grove

Mayor Pam Ogden is trying to find the owners of a family of 9 pigs wandering around Vine Grove. Podcast: Download (Duration: 5:55 — 13.6MB)
VINE GROVE, KY
wcluradio.com

Alleged suspects captured in connection to Hart Co. murder

MAGNOLIA — Three suspects were arrested Sunday in connection to the murder of a Hart County man. State police said all three suspects were from Elizabethtown. They were identified as Dale E. Hodge, 65; Cecil Daniels, 21; and Brandon M. Hodge, 31. The details surrounding the death of Robert...
MUNFORDVILLE, KY
wnky.com

KSP reminds public of traffic safety checkpoints

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Kentucky State Police would like to remind drivers of traffic safety checkpoints. A release by KSP stated some proactive measures to keep roads safe include several traffic safety checkpoints and using general patrol tactics in known problematic areas in the district. KSP uses traffic...
KENTUCKY STATE

