Jean Hoskins
Jean Page Hoskins, 90, died peacefully at her home on August 1, 2022, with her family by her side. Born on February 4, 1932, Jean grew up in Glasgow, Kentucky, and graduated from Western Kentucky University with a teaching degree in 1952. After graduation, she was recruited with some other teachers to come to St. Lucie County to teach within the school district. She taught a first-grade class at the newly built Fairlawn Elementary School. After a few months, Jean thought she had made a mistake in coming to Fort Pierce, but she soon met a young dentist, Dr. Paul Hoskins, who was checking the teeth and explaining proper dental hygiene to the students at Fairlawn. They were married on July 9, 1954, and Jean never left Fort Pierce.
Connie Monday
Connie Jean (Kinman) Monday, 64, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Tuesday, August 2nd, at T.J. Samson Community Hospital surrounded by her family. Connie was born in Owen County, KY on August 13, 1957, a daughter of the late Elaine (O’Conner) and James Kinman. On May 7, 1977, she married...
Florence “Flo” Goldsmith
Mrs. Florence “Flo” Effi (Howard) Goldsmith, age 81, of Glasgow, Kentucky entered into the presence of the Lord on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at TJ Samson Community Hospital, surrounded by her family. Flo was born in Monroe County on October 25, 1940, a daughter of the late Homer Wallace and Elizabeth (Page) Howard. She married James Goldsmith on June 11, 1966. Flo retired from PNC Bank, after working 25 years as an Administrative Assistant. She enjoyed spending time with her beloved daughters, and grandchildren. She was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.
Margie Ann Gentry
Margie Ann Gentry, 81 of Glasgow passed away Monday, August 1, 2022, at the T.J. Samson Community Hospital. She was born in Barren County on August 27, 1940, to the late Thomas E. Austin and the late Ersie Lyon Austin. Margie was a homemaker and worked at Mallory’s for several years and is a member of Temple Hill Baptist Church.
Morris Truman Smith
Morris Truman Smith, 76, of Mount Hermon, KY, passed away Saturday, July 30th, at The Medical Center at Bowling Green. Truman was born in Tompkinsville, KY on January 9, 1946, a son of the late Hazel (Daniels) and Lonnie Smith. He worked as a Bus Mechanic for the Monroe County...
Joe Lonsbery
Joseph Nathan “Joe” Lonsbery, age 58 of Smiths Grove, departed this life on Monday, August 1, 2022 at his residence. The Seattle, Washington native was born on January 29, 1964 to the late Franklin Neil and Katherine Zurfluh Lonsbery. He was married to Charlene Highsmith Lonsbery, whom survives.
Trenton Sowders
Trenton Sowders, 59, of Park City passed away peacefully with family and friends by his side at his home at 1:30 AM July 30, 2022. The Edmonson County native was an HVAC technician for R & R Heating and Air Conditioning, a member of Rocky Hill Fire Dept. and a member of Liberty Hill Missionary Baptist Church. He was a son of the late George H. “Sam” Sowders and Linda Nash Sowders of Roundhill, who survives.
J.D. Wright
Mr. J.D. Wright, of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022, at the Cumberland County Hospital in Burkesville, Kentucky having attained the age of 81 years, 2 months & 12 days. He was born on Monday, May 19, 1941, in the Leslie Community of Cumberland County, Kentucky the son of Charlie and Nora (Groce) Wright. He was of the Baptist faith, member of Branham Grove Baptist Church, and a heavy equipment operator for Wells Construction, as well as Glass Construction.
Geneva Jennings
Mrs. Geneva Jennings, age 92, of Tompkinsville, Kentucky passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Monroe County Medical Center. Geneva was born on March 14, 1930, a daughter of the late Clyde and Flossie Jane (Proffitt) Turner. She married William Guy Jennings, who preceded her in death in 2009. She was saved in her younger years and was a member of Summer Shade Baptist Church. She worked at Keys, and Red Kap Garment Factories for several years, and was an avid quilter.
Renee Joy Farley
Renee Joy Farley, age 48, of Glasgow, died Sunday, July 31, 2022, at her residence. She was born in Staten Island, NY, on February 22, 1974, to Paul Zeppinick and Sarah (Kenoff). She was employed at Gondolier and was a member of Southside Baptist Church. She was married to James Farley.
Western Kentucky donating to eastern Kentucky flood survivors
Western Kentucky communities hit by the December 10th tornado are helping eastern Kentuckians start its road to recovery, just as others did for them for the past several months.
WBKO
UPDATE: Alleged home intruder shot in Logan County
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - WBKO News is learning more information about a Logan County shooting. Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened in Logan County early Monday morning. On Monday around 9:35 a.m., authorities received a call about a home invasion on Deerlick Road. When officials arrived on scene...
Barren Co. Marriage Licenses – Week of July 25, 2022
GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued July 25 – August 1, 2022 in the office of Barren County Clerk Helena Birdwell. Madison B. Glidewell, 20, and Joshua D. Jones, 21, both of Glasgow. July 26. Autumn E. Dame, 31, and Dustin D. Davis, 32, both of...
wevv.com
886 new positive COVID-19 cases reported in GRDHD's western Kentucky area
The Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 886 new positive cases of COVID-19 in its western Kentucky counties on Tuesday. GRDHD oversees seven western Kentucky counties in our area. The new cases reported on Tuesday were investigated over the past week, according to GRDHD. Here's where GRDHD reported the...
WBKO
Logan County Humane Society asking for help as they care for dogs from mill
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Logan County Humane Society of Kentucky is asking for help as they continue to care for dogs from a mill found in the county. After receiving numerous tips, the Logan County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant at a residence on Milton Sharpe Road regarding animal neglect. The residence belongs to Perry Shifflet, who is currently being accused.
wcluradio.com
Nathan Morris, Anthem Lights to present ‘When the Curtains Close’ this weekend
GLASGOW — Questions about the funeral business may seem intimidating to ask, but Nathan Morris has never been afraid to blur the boundaries between genre and discipline.He will be in concert this weekend with Anthem Lights at the Historic Plaza Theatre to showcase his debut performance of “When the Curtains Close.”
clayconews.com
FATAL COLLISION TUESDAY ON KENTUCKY 181 SOUTH IN MUHLENBERG COUNTY
GREENVILLE, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at around 6:50 PM, KSP Post 2, Madisonville was requested to investigate a collision on KY-181 South in Muhlenberg County. The preliminary investigation indicated a 2011 Chevy Malibu was traveling Southbound on KY-181 when...
quicksie983.com
Pigs Roaming in Vine Grove
Mayor Pam Ogden is trying to find the owners of a family of 9 pigs wandering around Vine Grove. Podcast: Download (Duration: 5:55 — 13.6MB)
wcluradio.com
Alleged suspects captured in connection to Hart Co. murder
MAGNOLIA — Three suspects were arrested Sunday in connection to the murder of a Hart County man. State police said all three suspects were from Elizabethtown. They were identified as Dale E. Hodge, 65; Cecil Daniels, 21; and Brandon M. Hodge, 31. The details surrounding the death of Robert...
wnky.com
KSP reminds public of traffic safety checkpoints
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Kentucky State Police would like to remind drivers of traffic safety checkpoints. A release by KSP stated some proactive measures to keep roads safe include several traffic safety checkpoints and using general patrol tactics in known problematic areas in the district. KSP uses traffic...
