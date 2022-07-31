Jean Page Hoskins, 90, died peacefully at her home on August 1, 2022, with her family by her side. Born on February 4, 1932, Jean grew up in Glasgow, Kentucky, and graduated from Western Kentucky University with a teaching degree in 1952. After graduation, she was recruited with some other teachers to come to St. Lucie County to teach within the school district. She taught a first-grade class at the newly built Fairlawn Elementary School. After a few months, Jean thought she had made a mistake in coming to Fort Pierce, but she soon met a young dentist, Dr. Paul Hoskins, who was checking the teeth and explaining proper dental hygiene to the students at Fairlawn. They were married on July 9, 1954, and Jean never left Fort Pierce.

