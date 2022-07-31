Officer killed by inmate at Davis Correctional Facility in Hughes County

okcfox.com
Seminole police and family search for father missing since May
Seminole, Okla. (KOKH) — A Seminole County man has been missing since May and police say they are investigating his disappearance. Family members tell us they are concerned for his safety. It has been twelve weeks since loved ones have heard from or seen Dustin Christensen. The family says...
Seminole Police arrest father, girlfriend for murder, cremation of toddler
SEMINOLE, Okla. (KOKH) — A father and his girlfriend have been arrested after allegedly murdering a toddler and then setting his body on fire. The Seminole Police Department received a report on July 26 about 32-year-old Chad Jennings potentially murdering his child. Jeffery Coffee came to the police department...
Fatality collision near Cromwell leaves pedestrian dead
CROMWELL, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to a fatal accident on Monday that involved a pedestrian being hit. Troopers say Debra Wilkerson, 68, was driving southbound on OK-56 near Cromwell, Oklahoma in Seminole County when she struck 57-year-old Norman Simmons, who was walking on the side of the road, also traveling southbound.
What's Going On: Family Fun Before Heading Back To School
Find the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort at 777 Grand Casino Blvd., Shawnee, Oklahoma. ***THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY GRAND CASINO & RESORT***
What's Going On: End of Summer Fun
Before the kids head back to class, why not close out summer with a bang?. Check out some great things to do with the kids in the metro and beyond, it's What's Going On. Find the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort at 777 Grand Casino Blvd., Shawnee, Oklahoma. BE SURE...
