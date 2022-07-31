ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Correctional officer killed at Oklahoma prison

By FOX23.com News Staff
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NAzhA_0gzqmZvD00
Stock photo of a jail corridor. (Getty Images/Image Source)

HOLDENVILLE, Okla. — On Sunday, a correctional officer at the Davis Correctional Facility died after an inmate attack, according to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections (ODOC).

The ODOC said when a group of inmates were being returned to their housing area from recreation, an inmate attacked the officer.

The prison’s medical staff attempted to save the officer, but were unsuccessful. The officer died from an injury sustained during the attack.

Out of respect for the officer’s family, whom facility management is attempting to notify, the identity of the officer has not been released at this time.

Officials with local law enforcement and the ODOC were notified and are investigating the incident.

The inmate has been identified and isolated.

Additional details are pending the outcome of investigative efforts.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 22

Bill McCain
2d ago

kinda like the commercial , I've done some crimes , but I'm not a criminal. sounds like a lifer to me .

Reply
9
Moveon
2d ago

So, that’s why these people get paid so much? That job is as dangerous as being a regular law enforcement officer. Wonder how the pay and benefits compare?

Reply(1)
3
James Magers
2d ago

What happens when you poke a caged bear you get bit if you seen the way they treat you in there you would understand

Reply
5
Related
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma Correctional Officer Killed, ‘Attacked From Behind’ At Holdenville Facility

A correctional officer at a private prison was fatally attacked from behind by an inmate over the weekend. Alan Hershberger, a Missouri native, moved from Kansas to Holdenville in January to work at the David Correctional Facility. A former coworker, William Rogers, said he remembers Hershberger as a hard worker who did undesirable work for the public’s benefit.
HOLDENVILLE, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Correctional Officer#Holdenville#Odoc#Cox Media Group
okcfox.com

Seminole Police arrest father, girlfriend for murder, cremation of toddler

SEMINOLE, Okla. (KOKH) — A father and his girlfriend have been arrested after allegedly murdering a toddler and then setting his body on fire. The Seminole Police Department received a report on July 26 about 32-year-old Chad Jennings potentially murdering his child. Jeffery Coffee came to the police department...
SEMINOLE, OK
KOCO

Father, girlfriend charged with murder of Seminole 3-year-old

SEMINOLE, Okla. — The father and his girlfriend have been charged with the murder of a Seminole 3-year-old New details emerged Monday of the end of a local 3-year-old’s life. His father has now been charged with murder, along with the father’s girlfriend. Several weeks before his...
SEMINOLE, OK
KXII.com

Man accused of stealing $10,000 from Choctaw Casino

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A former employee is accused of stealing thousands of dollars right out of the casino’s vault. According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, 37-year-old Gregory Caleb Perry, who worked as a vault clerk at the casino, was caught on the surveillance footage allegedly sticking a strap of $100 bills, totaling $10,000, into his shirt back in October of 2021.
DURANT, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Three Arrested on Drug Charges in Caney

Three Caney residents were arrested on drug charges after a warrant was served last week. The Caney Police Department arrested the individuals after searching an apartment on the 300 block of North Bradley Street. 58-year-old Darla Breese and 31-year-old Gabriel Marceleno each received identical charges of possession and distribution of...
CANEY, OK
KTUL

Body of Henryetta man recovered after boat, trailer found abandoned

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 66-year-old man of Henryetta died on Lake Eufaula at Gentry Creek Park in McIntosh County on August 1 around 3:30 p.m. according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. David Duvall was recovered on August 2 around 6 a.m. Officials were made aware of an abandoned boat...
TULSA, OK
KOCO

New information in death of Seminole 3-year-old

SEMINOLE, Okla. — New details are available on the murder of a 3-year-old boy in Seminole whose burned body was found Wednesday. The boy’s name is Caleb Jennings. He was living with his father and his father’s girlfriend at the time of his death. His body was...
SEMINOLE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
70K+
Followers
124K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy