‘America’s Got Talent’ performer Ben Waites returns home to sing at Pineville church

www.kalb.com
Related
kalb.com
‘It gives them self-esteem’: Free back-to-school hairdos for Cenla students
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Three local hairdressers and one Rapides Parish police juror teamed up to send a few young ladies back to school this year with new hairdos. Nearly 30 girls got their hair braided for free throughout the two-day event on August 2 and 3. The braiding team was comprised of volunteer hairdressers Kelsey and Aishia Hymes and Nicole Brown.
kalb.com
WATCH: Softball mom climbs up fence in celebration at Dixie League World Series
CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - We all know softball moms can be very passionate from the stands at their kids’ games. However, one mom at the Dixie League World Series, currently being played in Rapides Parish, took her celebration to the next level. One fan filmed the mom getting onto the fence and then climbing all the way up as she cheered for her team.
kalb.com
Menard Summer Cenla Camp
Hooping to Heal a City: Stop the Violence, LSUA team up for basketball camp. Kids in Alexandria once again are having ways to get out and about as Stop the Violence teamed up with LSUA to put on a basketball camp to help keep the youth safe and out of trouble.
kalb.com
Southern Air Cenla Summer Camp: Menard Eagles
Throughout this month before football season, we will be spotlighting all of our local schools as we kick off our Southern Air Cenla Summer Camp. First up are the Menard Eagles!. Hooping to Heal a City: Stop the Violence, LSUA team up for basketball camp. Updated: 10 hours ago. Kids...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
klax-tv.com
Pineville Fifth Saturday Market Attracts Diverse Crowd
Pineville held their Fifth Saturday Main Street Market this weekend and the rain stayed away for this event. ABC 31 news’ Joel Massey was there and has this report. Garrett Boone, Alexandria Resident said, “It’s just great to support local people and their businesses and their avenues. And it’s awesome it feels great you get to get out in the sun enjoy the summer. We’re here supporting Creamline Essentials they sell goatmilk soaps things like that. They’re wonderful it’s great to see all these people out in town.”
kalb.com
Southern Air Cenla Summer Camp: Bunkie Panthers
BUNKIE, La. (KALB) - The Bunkie Panthers are looking to turn the page this year, but this chapter is a little different than what they are used to. This would be year number seven for Head Coach Nick Pujol. He did not have his best season last year and is ready to write the book for the 2022 season.
kalb.com
Raising Cane’s hiring 100 crewmembers for first Pineville restaurant
The following has been provided by Raising Cane’s. Raising Cane’s is getting ready to share its ONE LOVE® –craveable chicken finger meals – with “Caniacs” in Pineville!. But before the popular chicken finger brand can make its Pineville debut at 2983 Cottingham Expressway...
Louisiana widow feels funeral home disrespected husband’s body
Floyd Davenport Jr.'s body was found in the Atchafalaya Basin in January nearly three weeks after he drowned
RELATED PEOPLE
kalb.com
3 Concordia Parish escapees could be in Winn, Livingston parishes
FERRIDAY, La. (KNOE) - Three non-violent offenders are wanted after walking away from Concordia Parish Corrections Facility on Aug. 1, 2022, in Ferriday. Officials said three pre-trial inmates walked away from the facility around 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 1. It is not determined how these inmates breached the facility. A full investigation is underway to locate them. They are all believed to be in their home parishes.
kalb.com
Rapides Parish school employees official first day of school
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The first day of school is just about a week away for students in Rapides Parish, but the school year has officially started for school employees. At an official first day of school meeting for school employees on Tuesday, August 2, the focus was vision, values and goals as they kick off the school year.
Ville Platte Mayor inaugurated as first black female President of the LMA
Ville Platte Mayor Jennifer Vidrine has been inaugurated as the first ever female African American president of the Louisiana Municipal Association.
Pilot dead after crop duster nosedives on I-49
A crop duster crash along Interstate 49 this afternoon has claimed the life of the pilot, according to Louisiana State Police Troop E.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Louisiana State Police: Pilot Killed in Crop Duster Plane Crash Off of I-49
A pilot was killed in a plane crash off I-49 according to Louisiana State Police. A report from our media partners at KATC states that the crash took place on an Interstate 49 exit ramp. State police say the crop-dusting plane was doing some work near the Cheneyville exit. An...
kalb.com
Crimestoppers investigating burglary in Deville
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Crimestoppers are investigating a burglary that happened in Deville on July 29 at 12:37 p.m. According to the report, two white males exited a Dollar General at 9081 Hwy 28 East, when one of the men, wearing a black shirt, entered a victim’s vehicle on the driver’s side and stole a Marlin Lever Action .30-30 rifle.
kalb.com
APD: Man sought for stealing package on Jackson Street porch
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a man who was recorded stealing a package from a porch on Jackson Street on August 2. APD said camera footage revealed a bald unknown Black male, wearing dark jeans and a red and...
Natchitoches Times
Parish to get almost $1 million for broadband
Natchitoches Parish was awarded $947,947.34 in GUMBO funding for broadband. Gov. John Bel Edwards was joined by state lawmakers, locally elected leaders in North Louisiana and Higher Education Commissioner Kim Hunter Reed to announce a $130 million investment from the America Rescue Plan to bring more affordable and accessible internet to more than 66,000 households and small businesses through Internet Service Providers in 50 parishes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cenlanow.com
Body discovered in LaSalle Parish; investigation underway
LaSalle Parish, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, July 27, 2022, the LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Olla, La. near US 165 in reference to a body discovered in a wooded area. According to deputies, the body was recovered and transported to Forensic Autopsy and Consulting Services.
kalb.com
Millie’s Law: Cenla mom gets law passed to strengthen penalties for heroin, fentanyl
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A tragedy in Feb. 2017 in Alexandria City Park is now a story of triumph for a Jonesville mother. “I knew I had to do something about it,” said Lilly Harvey, just steps away from the spot where her daughter, Millie, 28, passed away. Millie...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
A BACK TO SCHOOL MESSAGE FROM MARTHAVILLE PRINCIPAL
Welcome Back! I hope you are enjoying a wonderful summer. I also hope you are relaxed, recharged and ready to start a new school year. I am so delighted that you are part of our amazing learning community. I welcome and value your positive energy and dedication to excellence in education, and I look forward to working with you and your children.
kalb.com
Vernon Parish deputy, agent injured in vehicle pursuit; suspect identified
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - A New Hampshire man has been arrested following a vehicle pursuit that started in Many, Louisiana and ended in Vernon Parish on Wednesday. James A. Machado, 24, of Meredith, NH, was arrested for one count of reckless operation, one count of aggravated flight from an officer, five counts of resisting an officer with force or violence, one count of failure to obey a red light, one count of misrepresentation during booking, one count of general speed law, one count of driving on roadways laned for traffic, one count of no driver’s license on. person, one count of careless operation, one count of failure to use turn signals, one count of traveling in roadway ditches, six counts of property damage, three counts of hit and run driving and one count of obstruction of public passages.
Comments / 0