‘America’s Got Talent’ performer Ben Waites returns home to sing at Pineville church

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - A New Hampshire man has been arrested following a vehicle pursuit that started in Many, Louisiana and ended in Vernon Parish on Wednesday. James A. Machado, 24, of Meredith, NH, was arrested for one count of reckless operation, one count of aggravated flight from an officer, five counts of resisting an officer with force or violence, one count of failure to obey a red light, one count of misrepresentation during booking, one count of general speed law, one count of driving on roadways laned for traffic, one count of no driver’s license on. person, one count of careless operation, one count of failure to use turn signals, one count of traveling in roadway ditches, six counts of property damage, three counts of hit and run driving and one count of obstruction of public passages.

VERNON PARISH, LA ・ 6 HOURS AGO