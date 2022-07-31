Forecast: August kicks off on a warm note, watching storm chances for the middle of the week

www.komu.com
Forecast: Tracking Wednesday evening storms
Showers and thunderstorms will move through the region Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning. These storms have already developed and will continue off and on through the evening. After sunset, the severe threat will be on the decrease, but additional showers and storms are expected to develop through the night bringing the potential for heavy rainfall, especially for areas south of I-70.
Forecast: Tracking chances of showers and storms for Wednesday + another day of heat
Showers and thunderstorms developed across mid-Missouri late Tuesday afternoon producing a few strong wind gusts and locally heavy rain. The heavy rain did trigger flash flood warnings for parts of central Missouri as storms were nearly stationary. A more widespread shower and thunderstorm chance will arrive for Wednesday. WEDNESDAY’S FORECAST...
Severe Storms & Heavy Rain possible for this evening and tonight
Severe storms and heavy rain both possible for this evening and tonight. The National Weather Service in St. Louis says thunderstorms will develop ahead of a cold front this afternoon and tonight. A few of these storms may become strong to severe, with damaging winds up to 60 mph the primary threat. Large hail is also possible. The most likely time for severe weather is.
Got Snow? Missouri & Illinois Are in For A Harsh Cold Winter
With this week's high temps, I am sure you're not thinking about winter coats and snow. However, according to the Farmer's Almanac, we could be headed into a harsh winter. It looks like the Midwest will be in for a winter stormy season this upcoming winter. The Farmer's Almanac says,
First Alert Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for much of the Ozarks. The watch lasts until 9 p.m. on Wednesday. The counties in Missouri include:. Camden, Mo. Dallas, Mo. Dent, Mo. Douglas, Mo. Howell, Mo. Laclede, Mo. Maries, Mo. Miller, Mo. Morgan, Mo. Ozark,...
10 Oregon deaths may be heat-related as 13 million people in the Northwest sweltered under heat alerts
The searing heat that has baked the Northwest is suspected to have led to at least 10 deaths in Oregon, officials there said. The most recent death was reported Saturday. An "elderly male who died was in his home that had a non-functioning air conditioner," Clackamas County said in a news release. The medical examiner's office is investigating the official cause of that death.
Missouri Task Force 1 expected to move to second flood recovery mission Wednesday
KENTUCKY − Missouri Task Force 1 is expected to complete its first flood recovery mission in eastern Kentucky Tuesday night and will move to a different area Wednesday. At least 37 people have died, including children, and hundreds more are missing after severe flooding hit the area last week.
A Man from Northern Missouri Created a Time Machine and Then Disappeared
Some people dream of building a time machine. One Missouri man really did it and did one thing very few can claim. He disappeared. The story of "Madman" Mike Marcum dates back to 1995. His story is documented on Wikipedia and has even been shared by books on Audible and Soundcloud. He was even featured on the Art Bell radio show in September of 1995. Art Bell's website documents Mike's story and adds that he was alleged to have stolen 6 transformers from a Missouri power station.
Where does Missouri rank on the List of Most Haunted States?
Halloween will be here before we know it, which means the spooky season is almost upon us, and a website has ranked the 10 Most Haunted States in the US and Missouri makes the list, where does the Show-Me State rank?. According to the website thegetaway.com, Missouri is the second...
TUESDAY UPDATES: Latest state report shows two-thirds of Missourians fully vaccinated against COVID
Check back for updates related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The post TUESDAY UPDATES: Latest state report shows two-thirds of Missourians fully vaccinated against COVID appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri election results 2022 | August Primary
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.
Missouri Man Really Needs Your Help to Find Marty, His Pet Zebra
Have you seen a zebra in Missouri lately? If so, did he answer when you yelled "Marty"? The reason I'm asking is because a Missouri man has lost his pet zebra named Marty and he could really use your help. KMIZ in Columbia shared the story of Marty, the lost...
Wind turbines and solar panels can hurt birds and bats. A Missouri group hopes to help
For Mary Nemecek, investing in renewable energy is the right step toward reducing the effects of climate change. As the head of conservation for the Burroughs Audubon Society of Kansas City, Nemecek wants to save birds from the effects of climate change, which is affecting their migratory patterns, and in some cases, threatening extinction. But […] The post Wind turbines and solar panels can hurt birds and bats. A Missouri group hopes to help appeared first on The Beacon.
Missouri Wildlife Biologist Captures Wasp With ‘Killer Smile’. Want A Closer Look?
I am not allergic to bee stings or wasp stings, but I must confess, these things scare me. Anything that can sting me, I prefer to stay away from. I won't try to kill them, but keep them away from me. Looks like there is another "wasp" I need to be on the lookout for this summer.
Election results: August 2nd Missouri primary
Election officials were projecting about one-third of the state's registered voters would cast ballots. Early morning turnout was “a little lighter than we were expecting.”
Here's what you need to know: Monday, Aug. 1
JEFFERSON CITY - The City of St. Louis, along with St. Louis, St. Charles, and Montgomery counties may soon receive help from the federal government in response to the historic flash flooding in the region this past week. This comes after an announcement on Sunday by Gov. Mike Parson that...
Missouri man drowns while swimming in private pond
ST. CHARLES COUNTY—A Missouri man drowned just after 8p.m. Saturday in St. Charles County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 54-year-old Raymond E. Robison of Wright City was fishing and decided to go swimming in a private pond at Busch Wildlife Lake 6. He entered the water, began to...
Angry Missouri Man Shoots Crop Dusting Plane For Flying Too Close To House
A Missouri man is accused of attempted murder after shooting a midair crop duster airplane with a high-powered rifle. The reason? The man thought the plane was flying too low near his property and he “wanted him to stop." The 62-year-old Missouri man identified as Donald V. Bates Jr....
Man dies in Lake boat accident
An Illinois man is dead after a Friday boar crash at the Lake of the Ozarks. Troopers say 41 – year old Timothy Ridens died when he hit a wake and was thrown from the boat. They say he was going too fast for conditions. Two passengers had serious injuries. Another had only minor injuries.
Man drowns in Lake of the Ozarks boating incident on Friday
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the death of a man at the Lake of the Ozarks. MSHP reported Timothy Ridens, 41, of Staunton, Illinois, drowned Friday, July 29, at Lake of the Ozarks. Authorities say Ridens was driving a boat with three other passengers in the lake of […]
