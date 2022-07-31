Man arrested for sexual assault of a minor in Lancaster County

www.abc27.com
Man Arrested for Simple Assault in Oxford
OXFORD, PA — In Oxford, PA, a man was arrested for simple assault after allegedly hitting and throwing his girlfriend to the ground. The incident occurred on July 31, 2022, on the Unit block of South Third Street. Jorge Davila, age 23, is accused of assaulting the victim multiple times and causing visible injuries. Davila was arrested and transported to Chester County Prison by the constables. He has been charged with simple assault and related offenses.
Man wanted for attempted homicide for “intentionally” hitting Harrisburg motorcyclist
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Harrisburg Bureau of Police is searching for Francisco Rivera-Montanez after they say he allegedly struck a motorcyclist intentionally. On July 22, police responded to the 200 block of South 17th Street for an accident involving a motorcycle. Police found an adult man was riding a motorcycle northbound when a large SUV approached from behind and “intentionally struck the motorcycle.”
Skeletal remains found in Dauphin County identified as missing man
STEELTON, Pa. — The Dauphin County coroner's office has identifiedskeletal remains found last week as a man who was reported missing in September. The remains of Goldie Smith were discovered July 27 in the 800 block of North Front Street in Steelton. The investigation is still ongoing into the...
Human remains found in Steelton identified
STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – Human remains found in Steelton Borough have been identified. According to Steelton Borough Police, the remains discovered on July 27 in the 800 block of North Front Street were identified as Mr. Goldie Smith. Police say Smith was listed as a missing person by the...
Pennsylvania State Police name Five Most Wanted in Harrisburg area
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police have named the “Five Most Wanted” in the Harrisburg area. State Police Troop H Public Information Officer Trooper Megan Frazer released the information on social media Wednesday morning asking for the public’s help finding the individuals. Pictures and information...
DUI Conviction: Lancaster County Man Facing up to 7 Years in Prison
LANCASTER, PA — A Columbia, Pennsylvania man was convicted of his fifth DUI since 2013 after being stopped for illegally passing in the center lane, announced the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office. Dung V. Dang, age 49, was convicted by a jury on July 14, 2022, of DUI...
Police: Human remains found last week are those of missing Steelton man
Police in Steelton have identified the human remains found in the borough last week as those of a man who went missing last year. The skeletal remains were discovered in a wooded area near the 800 block of North Front Street on July 27, according to Steelton Police. An investigation...
Cumberland County woman gets 2.5 to 7 years in prison in West Shore drug death case
A Silver Spring Township woman received a minimum two-and-a-half year prison sentence Tuesday for her role in the October 2020 drug overdose death of an Enola woman. Jessica Smith pleaded guilty in June to involuntary manslaughter and a drug delivery charges stemming from the death of Jaime Lynn Gilbert, 36. Gilbert, a mother of three, was found lying on the rear porch of her home in the first block of High Street, East Pennsboro Township, on the morning of Oct. 20, 2020.
York County father charged with hitting daughter with car
YORK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County father has been charged with allegedly hitting his daughter with a car while intoxicated. On May 1, police responded to a home on Dade Ct. for a report of a woman being run over by a car. The young woman told police who arrived on scene that her dad had run her over.
Former York County principal charged with theft of funds
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County man was charged with allegedly stealing $6,400 in federal program funds while he was principal of a local charter school. According to the United States Attorney Gerard Karam, Leonard Hart was charged with theft of Federal Program Funds. The U.S. Attorney’s...
Authorities Seek Help In Trailer Theft
WEST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP – Lancaster County authorities are seeking help from the public in the theft of a trailer from a business. On June 26 around 8:30 p.m., a black SUV, possibly a mid to late 2000’s GMC Yukon was captured on closed circuit TV entering the property of L.H. Brubaker at 340 Strasburg Pike. About 15 minutes later, the SUV leaves with a black in color 2020 Appalachian Open Flatbed Trailer in tow bearing PA registration XMG 1402. The SUV and stolen trailer were last seen headed westbound on Rockvale Road. Police released photos of the SUV and trailer. Anyone with information is asked to contact West Lampeter Township Police at 717-464-2421 or Lancaster County Crimestoppers toll free at 1-800-322-1913. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
York suspect captured after creepy surveillance video shared by police
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Northern York County Regional Police say the suspect captured in a creepy security video entering a home has been arrested. Police say Tyler A. Livingston of York was arraigned on two burglary warrants for crimes that have occurred in Manchester Township. His bail was set at $50,000 and he was remanded to the York County Prison on July 29.
DA silent on why investigation of 2nd fatal PSP shooting is apparently stalled
Nearly nine months after the death of Andrew “Andy” Dzwonchyk, an investigation by Lebanon County District Attorney Pier Hess Graf into possible criminal charges for the Pennsylvania state trooper who fatally shot him appears to be stalled. Apparent slow play of Dzwonchyk investigation by DA leaves case in...
State Police looking for missing Pennsylvania man
CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a missing man in Chester County. State Police in Avondale say Shawn Mabe was last seen on July 24 at his residence in East Nottingham Township. It’s believed Mabe left in a charcoal-colored Nissan Altima bearing Pennsylvania registration...
Man surrounded by knives denies using one, gives police false name
Shamokin, Pa. — A man allegedly denied having a knife while standing in front of a wall covered with knives, police say. The man also reportedly gave Shamokin officers a fake name and fought them when he was taken into custody. The incident took place on July 21 when Officer Wesley Fleming said he responded to reports of a domestic disturbance with a knife near the 600 block of S....
York City Police promotes multiple officers at ceremony
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s the same York City Police Department, but new roles for some Midstate officers. The York City Police Department hosted a promotion ceremony for several officers in the department. One of the officers is the department’s spokesperson Dan Lentz, who is now a captain....
Female Police Officers Wanted: Lancaster County Chiefs of Police Association Announces Upcoming Test
LANCASTER, PA — If you are a female and are interested in a career in law enforcement, the Lancaster County Chiefs of Police Associations’ hiring consortium has good news for you! They have announced their upcoming test, and the application process is now open. This consortium is made...
Bicyclist suffers ‘possible life-threatening injuries’ in Dauphin County crash: police
A bicyclist is being treated after crashing with a Ford Ranger and suffering “possible life-threatening injuries” on Sunday morning, according to state police. The two vehicles were in the 2100 block of Vine Street, Londonderry Township, around 11:12 a.m. when the crash occurred, police said. The Ranger was...
Man killed in York City shooting
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – York City Police say one person has died after a shooting on the 300 block of Miller Lane on Monday at 2:17 a.m. York City Police Captain Dan Lentz tells abc27 that a 37-year-old man was shot around 1:33 p.m. Police attempted life-saving measures on the victim but were unsuccessful. The name of the victim has not yet been released.
Motorcycle struck in apparent hit-and-run in Palmyra, police investigating
PALMYRA, Pa. — The Palmyra Borough Police Department is investigating an apparent hit-and-run in Lebanon County. The crash occurred at the 400 block of East Main Street in Palmyra. Police determined that a black Kawasaki motorcycle had been struck while legally parked in the westbound lane of the street.
