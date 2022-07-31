Man arrested for sexual assault of a minor in Lancaster County

WEST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP – Lancaster County authorities are seeking help from the public in the theft of a trailer from a business. On June 26 around 8:30 p.m., a black SUV, possibly a mid to late 2000’s GMC Yukon was captured on closed circuit TV entering the property of L.H. Brubaker at 340 Strasburg Pike. About 15 minutes later, the SUV leaves with a black in color 2020 Appalachian Open Flatbed Trailer in tow bearing PA registration XMG 1402. The SUV and stolen trailer were last seen headed westbound on Rockvale Road. Police released photos of the SUV and trailer. Anyone with information is asked to contact West Lampeter Township Police at 717-464-2421 or Lancaster County Crimestoppers toll free at 1-800-322-1913. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO