First Alert Weather: Dust storm moving from the west into the Valley

www.azfamily.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Neighborhood Pizzeria Closes After Nearly 20 YearsGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Local Restaurant Suddenly Closes, Gone After 12 Years.Greyson FPhoenix, AZ
Popular Burger Joint Opens New LocationGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Tempe-Based Opendoor Labs Faces FTC Fine for Deceiving Home SellersMark HakeTempe, AZ
Scottsdale Active 20/30 Club Announces Rebranding to The SaguarosElaina VerhoffScottsdale, AZ
Related
AZFamily
Storm chances climb Wednesday evening
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s a warm start to Wednesday with temperatures in the low 90s across the Valley. Look for a high of 105 this afternoon, which is close to normal for this time of year in Phoenix. Storm chances are high in the mountains of Arizona today....
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: More chances for monsoon storms this week!
PHOENIX — The monsoon is back in action across Arizona!. There is a marginal risk for severe weather across central and southeastern Arizona today. That means the spots that see storms could get damaging winds in excess of 60 mph. Watch out for heavy downpours, lightning and hail with...
fox10phoenix.com
More monsoon storms possible in Phoenix area: Live radar, updates
PHOENIX - Another round of monsoon storms could be heading to the Phoenix area, with rain chances increasing over the next few days and into the weekend. "Elevated rain chances tonight into tomorrow morning, more isolated thunderstorms Thursday and Friday," the National Weather Service Phoenix tweeted on Aug. 3. "This weekend's increase in widespread rainfall will contain storms with gusty winds, blowing dust, heavy rainfall, and localized flooding possible."
AZFamily
Parts of the West Valley hit by dust storm
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A wall of dust building out west made its way toward the Valley on Sunday afternoon. A dust storm warning was in effect for Goodyear, Buckeye, Casa Grande, Eloy, Florence, Coolidge, Maricopa and Arizona City but expired at 4:15 p.m. Some West Valley residents saw the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kyma.com
Monsoon in Arizona causes flooding in some areas of Phoenix
PHOENIX (AP) - A monsoon brought heavy rains to Arizona causing flooding in some areas. In Phoenix, roads turned into rivers leaving some motorists stranded, others had to abandon their cars. An apartment building in the area suffered heavy damage from the storm. The water was above three feet in...
AZFamily
North Phoenix couple begin clean up after weekend storm floods home
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Clean up efforts are underway in North Phoenix following this weekend’s storms. One couple says their street looked like a river Saturday, with water flooding their home. “Last year, it was a quarter of the house that got it, nothing like this,” said Bill Whitmire.
AZFamily
Humid Valley day after weekend storms; rain chances returning to Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- What a weekend that was! Some parts of Phoenix saw two inches of rain Saturday night in less than two hours, pretty impressive stuff!. Today we will stay dry in the Valley for your Monday. However, we will remain humid and see Valley highs climb to around 104 degrees. In addition, high pressure will center over eastern Arizona for the first half of the workweek. It will kick up our temps and limit storm chances in Phoenix. The average high for this time of year is 106 in Phoenix, and this is where we will land by Tuesday. However, temperatures don’t stay high long as we’ll drop a bit by the end of the week.
AZFamily
Monsoon break for Phoenix area this week
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Dust is picking up across the valley. A Dust Storm Warning was issued for places like Casa Grande, Rainbow Valley and Maricopa. The dust has dropped visibility on the roadways, and the wind has picked up, with some gusts near 40-45 mph. After a very active evening Saturday, storm chances have decreased.
IN THIS ARTICLE
12news.com
'I'm extremely lucky': Monsoon storms in North Phoenix drop gas station awning onto driver seeking shelter
PHOENIX — North Phoenix was hit hard by Saturday night's thunderstorms. Floodwater quickly rose in spots, trapping drivers and causing significant damage. In North Phoenix Saturday night streets, parking lots, and other roads turned into rivers. >> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to...
AZFamily
More rain on the way for the Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Rain is back in the forecast for the valley Sunday. We are tracking a 30% chance of showers in the evening. Before then, skies will be partly cloudy with highs at 99. For the start of the work week, there is a 30% chance of rain...
KTAR.com
Nearly 9,000 without power as monsoon weather passes through Valley
PHOENIX –Thousands of residents were without power Saturday evening as showers and thunderstorms passed through the Valley, officials said. Nearly 9,000 outages were reported in central and south Phoenix around 5 p.m., according to SRP. In one instance, power lines to the west of Interstate 17 were down while...
12news.com
Vulnerability, not humidity, makes Arizona's extreme heat more lethal, research shows
ARIZONA, USA — Monsoon brings rain, dust and heat to the Valley's desert, but another type of temperature also rises during the rainy season. The severity of what Valley dwellers call "monsoon mugginess" can be measured with wet-bulb globe temperature (WBGT), which measures heat stress on humans by combining multiple weather conditions, like dry air temperature, humidity and cloud cover. If WGBT gets too high, the human body can't physically cool itself, resulting in heat-related illnesses and deaths.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTAR.com
Here are the rainfall totals around the Valley from Saturday’s strong monsoon storm
PHOENIX — A strong monsoon storm blew through the Valley on Saturday night, bringing rain to much of metro Phoenix. Most of the heavier rainfall was documented in north Phoenix, according to Maricopa County Flood Control District rain gauges, as just over two inches was recorded in some parts.
L.A. Weekly
Fatal Semi-Truck Accident on Interstate 10 and Interstate 17 [Phoenix, AZ]
PHOENIX, AZ (August 3, 2022) – Early Monday morning, police responded to a semi-truck accident on Interstate 10 that left one victim dead. The incident happened around 6:15 a.m., near Interstate 17 on July 15th. Dispatchers responded to the scene shortly after receiving multiple calls in the area. For...
AZFamily
First Alert Weather: Arizona braces for another weekend of active monsoon storms
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A majority of northern Arizona continues to be under a Flood Watch through Sunday morning. The watch includes the Flagstaff area, where we have seen a lot of flooding, especially near the burn scar areas. Thunderstorm chances continue throughout the weekend, with the biggest threat being...
Valley neighbors cleaning up after storm rips up horse stables
In Cave Creek, neighbors saw their steel horse stables ripped from the ground and tossed hundreds of yards away. Block walls were crushed. Roofing destroyed.
phoenixmag.com
July 2022 Restaurant Openings and Closings
Chick-A-Dee This new Thai restaurant specializes in chicken and rice dishes topped with cucumber, cilantro and a choice of sauces. Chef Christopher Collins of Common Ground Culinary has closed Twisted Grove and opened a classic chophouse in its place, showcasing steaks, seafood and house specialty dishes. 8220 N. Hayden Rd.,...
AZFamily
Raw Video: Phoenix street turns into a roaring river of mud during monsoon storm
Convicted felon fires his AR-15 30 times outside Chandler Fashion Center, police say. A 19-year-old convicted felon shot his AR-15 30 times during an armed robbery at the Chandler Fashion Center parking lot on Monday, police say. Pinal County officials address ballot shortage during primary election. Updated: 12 minutes ago.
AZFamily
Human remains found at North Mountain in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police made a shocking discovery at North Mountain in Phoenix on Monday morning. Just after 8:30 a.m., near 7th Street and Peoria Avenue, officers found human remains. Arizona’s Family drone was over North Mountain and saw a group of officers roping off a portion of the mountain. It’s unknown if the remains were a man or woman. Officers did not specify if it would be a homicide investigation.
AZFamily
85 Local gift boutique in Peoria hosts array of small businesses
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - 85 Local is a gift boutique in north Peoria that has 25 local small businesses inside its complex. They have everything from cookies, pastries, and spicy candy to jewelry, home décor, paper goods, baby/kids items, and so much more. They want to be the one-stop shop for your unique local gifting needs in Arizona!
Comments / 0