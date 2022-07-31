City of Goodyear to unveil new library and city hall with ribbon cutting

ktar.com
Related
KTAR.com
Goodyear celebrates opening of civic square, new heart of city
PHOENIX — Goodyear on Monday debuted its new civic square, a moment decades in the making for the fast-growing West Valley city. Goodyear Civic Square at GSQ features a new library, park and city hall, as well as upscale office space and spots for restaurants, shopping and entertainment. “Today...
East Valley Tribune
Get your dancing shoes, QC ban could be lifted
Queen Creek might not need Kevin Bacon to remove its dancing ban, after all. On July 27, the Planning & Zoning Commission approved an amendment for entertainment activities associated with restaurants or bars. The amendment would allow for entertainment activities including live or piped music, DJs, dancing, karaoke, or similar...
AZFamily
Goodyear's new civic square opens up for families
When a young girl got sick at the airport, this custodian stepped in to help the family. Social Catfish, a company that works to prevent online scams through reverse search technology, obtained the playbook. They talked with On Your Side on their findings. Maricopa County recorder discusses election security, ballot...
KTAR.com
State Route 51 ramps at Glendale Avenue in Phoenix closes for paving
PHOENIX — The State Route 51 exit ramps at Glendale Avenue in Phoenix closed on Wednesday and will continue to be unavailable during midday hours into next week. The exit ramps will be closed through Friday during the hours of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and again Monday through Wednesday of next week during the same hours.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOLD-TV
Ditch the Grass: City of Scottsdale offers homeowner incentives for desert-friendly yards
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Ditch the grass. The City of Scottsdale is pushing residents to do it as Arizona faces historic drought conditions. City officials are pushing homeowners to get rid of the grass to lower their water footprint and turn their outdoor spaces into something more desert-friendly. Of course, you don’t have to get rid of all your grass, especially if you have it for your kids or pets. Instead, the city says just get rid of as much as possible. Scottsdale’s rebate program gives residents $2 in credit on their water bill for every square foot of grass removed. It caps at $5,000.
Neighborhood Pizzeria Closes After Nearly 20 Years
A local pizza and Italian restaurant has closed.Matthew Feeney/Unsplash. Another day, another restaurant closure in metro Phoenix. Many restaurants are doing whatever they can to make it through the summer and the return of students, snowbirds, and cooler temperatures. However, one local establishment, a fixture in Chandler and Phoenix, wasn’t able to make it, and has now, without much warning or fanfare, closed its doors.
tigerdroppings.com
Maricopa County stopped counting shortly after Kari Lake took the lead
Same playbook as Nov 2020. I hope the GOP has well-rested watchers up all night. This is ridiculous. You had to know this would happen again. Those comments are promising.. Wait til you see the unpopular Whitmer "win" the Michigan Governor's election. Georgia Fan. Georgia. Member since Oct 2021. 2851...
arcadianews.com
Out of the area, but worth the drive: August 2022
FRIDAY 8/5 – MONDAY 8/8. 12 p.m. at Playa Ponderosa, 4535 Forest Service Road, Flagstaff. Dubbed as America’s Longest Running Forest Festival, Pitch-A-Tent is three days of music, art, dance, yoga, nature, comedy, lasers and friends. Attendees will experience various musical artists, workshops and live performances while escaping the Phoenix heat. This is a 21+ event. One-day and multiple-day tickets are available, starting from $45 to $150.
East Valley Tribune
Mesa school board discusses its big windfall
Increasing teacher salaries and improving job satisfaction top the list of must-dos for the Mesa Public Schools Governing Board now that it has an extra $32.6 million in unexpected state aid for the upcoming academic year. The board started the public process of doing that at its July 26 meeting.
AZFamily
Phoenix City Council candidate sued after being accused of not living in district
Lake took the stage to speak to supporters about voting issues in Pinal County on primary election day. Karrin Taylor Robson takes the stage to speak about early lead in GOP gubernatorial race. Updated: 12 minutes ago. |. As the early results came in, Robson had a lead over opponent...
phoenixmag.com
July 2022 Restaurant Openings and Closings
Chick-A-Dee This new Thai restaurant specializes in chicken and rice dishes topped with cucumber, cilantro and a choice of sauces. Chef Christopher Collins of Common Ground Culinary has closed Twisted Grove and opened a classic chophouse in its place, showcasing steaks, seafood and house specialty dishes. 8220 N. Hayden Rd.,...
KTAR.com
Pod-A-Palooza returns to Old Town Scottsdale with 8 podcasts
PHOENIX — Full service retail podcast experience, PodPopuli, announced its second Pod-A-Palooza in Old Town Scottsdale on Tuesday. The event will feature eight, locally based podcasts that will kick off at 6 p.m. at Social Tap near Scottsdale Road and Drinkwater Boulevard. “Podcasting is such a powerful way to...
Local Restaurant Suddenly Closes, Gone After 12 Years.
A local Phoenix restaurant has closed.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Many restaurants around greater Phoenix see a downturn in visitors during the summer months. From snowbirds not yet arriving for the fall and winter months to patrons not coming out due to the extreme heat, summer can prove challenging for a number of restaurant owners throughout the Valley. And now, this summer has claimed another restaurant, although this time the restaurant is one that has called metro Phoenix home for over a decade.
multihousingnews.com
Decron Properties Buys Phoenix Community for $91M
This purchase marks the firm's ninth in the market in the last 15 months. Decron Properties has acquired a multifamily property in Gilbert, Ariz., a submarket of Phoenix, for $91 million. The Wyatt is a 216-unit garden-style community formerly owned by Thompson Thrift Residential. Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller and procured the buyer. Decron was also able to help secure the acquisition through its relationship with Citibank.
phoenixmag.com
New Restaurant Alert: Dom Ruggiero’s Fire at Will Set to Open This Fall
Dom Ruggiero, the chef-owner of wildly popular Hush Public House in North Scottsdale, has a knack for figuring out where the market is under-served, and a good restaurant is needed. Case in point: North Scottsdale was a dining desert until Ruggiero opened Hush and resolved the problem in 2019. From day one, the place was packed with customers who loved Hush’s laidback vibe and Ruggiero’s sophisticated version of comfort food.
Phoenix New Times
These 7 Metro Phoenix Restaurants Permanently Closed in July
Summertime is tough for businesses in metro Phoenix. Snowbirds go home, students leave, and locals seek cooler climes, leaving restaurants searching for customers to serve. Recently, seven Valley restaurants have closed their doors. One Mexican joint made way for another restaurant from the same company. Two restaurants closed after being in business for more than three decades.
arcadianews.com
The Dining Scoop: August 2022
When Traci Wilbur opened Pie Snob in 2008, it was a small operation running out of her home kitchen. After a year, she realized she needed more space, so she enlisted the help of her husband – who works as a contractor – to convert their garage and his wood shop into a commercial kitchen.
KTAR.com
Former Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio trails in bid to become mayor of Phoenix suburb
PHOENIX (AP) — Joe Arpaio, the 90-year-old former Phoenix metro sheriff who was ousted by voters frustrated with his headline-grabbing tactics and legal troubles, is trailing his opponent in the race for mayor of the affluent suburb where he has lived for more than two decades. The former six-term...
East Valley Tribune
Developer pays $6.1M for downtown Chandler site
Two downtown Chandler buildings that sold for $6.1 million earlier this month will be giving away to a mini-mall. Beeline Shops LLC, a subsidiary of Scottsdale-based Southwest Retail, bought the buildings at 315 and 325 S. Arizona Ave. at Frye Road, according to Valley real estate tracker vizzda.com. One of...
Worst Commute in Arizona? Where does Maricopa place?
Maricopans have the third-worst commuting time in all of Arizona, according to 2020 census data. On average, city residents commute 38.1 minutes to work – one-way – about 12.3 minutes longer than the average Arizonan. That means full-timers spend more than 100 more hours in the car annually traveling to and from work than the average state resident.
Comments / 0