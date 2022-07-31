Miami Gains Second 2024 Commitment

Abram Murray becomes Miami’s second 2024 public commitment.

Amid the peak of Miami’s great recruiting run for the class of 2023 , the Hurricanes have also added their second commitment to the class of 2024. The first commitment came from Antione Jackson , a cornerback from Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard, at the beginning of July.

The next one came from out of state, as Abram Murray , a kicker from Shreveport (La.) C.E. Byrd, committed to the Hurricanes on Sunday.

Murray announced via Twitter that he earned an offer from Miami on June 11. Arkansas was his most recent offer on June 15.

Murray is considered the No. 1 placekicker in the class of 2024 by Kohl's Kicking .

The Hurricanes did not give a scholarship to a kicker in the class of 2022, and have not taken a kicker within the current recruiting cycle for the class of 2023. The last scholarship extended to a kicker or punter would be back in the 2021 class when Andres Borregales signed to play in Coral Gables.

Borregales was the starter for the Canes last season, going 17 of 21 as a field goal kicker and connected on all 45 of his point-after attempts. He also kicked off, resulting in 37 of his 79 kicks ending up being touchbacks.

