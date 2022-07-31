Effective: 2022-08-03 13:33:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-03 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Southern Gila Highlands, Black Range; Southwest Desert, Lower Gila River Valley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Grant and north central Hidalgo Counties through 630 PM MDT At 605 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles northeast of Lordsburg, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Lordsburg. This includes Interstate 10 in New Mexico between mile markers 25 and 31. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

GRANT COUNTY, NM ・ 1 HOUR AGO