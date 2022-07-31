ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida mom missing after taking bus, police say

By Nathaniel Rodriguez, Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) — Police are looking for a missing Florida woman who was last seen taking a bus from Fort Myers to Tampa.

The Cape Coral Police Department said Erica Ann Johnson, 36, was reported missing on July 14.

According to WBBH , finding Johnson has been difficult because she does not have a bank account, a car, or any known social media. She was also said to rarely use her phone.

WINK News reported that Johnson’s ex-husband told police she missed an appointment to see her children, saying she had to work in a text message. Police said she got a ride from a coworker to the Cape Coral bus station on 4th Terrace.

Surveillance video first placed her at the bus station around 5:37 p.m. on July 5 and again on July 8 at 5:31 a.m. She was seen leaving with a suitcase in the second instance.

Photos courtesy of the Cape Coral Police Department

On Thursday, police said Johnson was seen on the morning of July 8 boarding a Greyhound bus to Tampa. The bus was supposed to be making a nonstop trip to Tampa.

Police said she was seen carrying her bags, a travel pillow, and her bunny at the time.

Johnson is described as being 130 pounds and 5 feet 8 inches tall. She has light brown hair with blonde highlights and green eyes.

If you know where she is, Cape Coral police ask you call the department at 239-574-3223.

