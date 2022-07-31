ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

The tide is coming in and the Rays are struggling to stay afloat

By John Romano
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OMOOV_0gzqkzkP00
The Rays' Rene Pinto reacts after lining out against the Guardians during the second inning of Sunday's game at Tropicana Field. [ CHRIS O'MEARA | AP ]

ST. PETERSBURG — Officially, the regular season ends on Oct. 5. The way the Rays are going, it could end much, much sooner.

This team has found itself in a dangerous race against time, attrition and wild-card contenders. The Rays are like a NASCAR team gambling they can reach the checkered flag before running out of gas.

The hopeful outlook is they’ll be fine if they can just survive until September. Manuel Margot should be back by then. Maybe Wander Franco and Harold Ramirez, too. The pitching staff could also get reinforcements from among a half-dozen pitchers rehabbing on the 60-day injured list.

That version of the Rays? That could be a fun team to watch in the postseason.

The problem is the Rays may never get there. Not based on their current trajectory.

Since getting to the All-Star break on a roll at 51-41, the Rays have lost seven of 10 games and three consecutive series. They have been passed in the wild-card standings by the Mariners and Blue Jays and, after losing 5-3 to Cleveland on Sunday, are just 1 ½ games ahead of the Guardians.

It’s not quite a free fall, but it’s got that potential.

And that means the next couple of days could be pivotal in the direction of the season. With the trade deadline looming on Tuesday evening, the Rays have a Solomon-like decision.

Do you stand pat, and hope this lesser version of the team can stay in contention until the injured players start returning? Or do you spend some of your minor-league assets to bring in help?

“There is a reasonable chance that the September version of this club is really good,” general manager Peter Bendix said. “I don’t want to lose sight of that. But I also want to make sure that we don’t fall out of (contention) and be in a position where we have to come back in September.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JLy9d_0gzqkzkP00
New Ray David Peralta celebrates with first base coach Chris Prieto after his single off Guardians relief pitcher Trevor Stephan during the eighth inning Sunday. [ CHRIS O'MEARA | AP ]

If you’re looking for clues as to which direction the Rays are leaning, the acquisition of David Peralta on Saturday is a pretty good indicator.

That was a trade made entirely with the next two months in mind. Peralta is a free agent at the end of the season, so there are no guarantees he will help Tampa Bay beyond 2022. He was brought in to add an immediate kick in the rear to a lineup that had too many rookies and castoffs in everyday roles.

My guess is the Rays would like to make similar moves to bolster the starting rotation and the bullpen. The problem in this expanded playoff era is that too many teams are contenders, and everyone is looking for pitching. That has driven the price up to uncomfortable levels for the Rays.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mn6rd_0gzqkzkP00

Given the number of injured pitchers they could get back by September — Nick Anderson, J.P. Feyereisen, Matt Wisler, JT Chargois, Yonny Chirinos and maybe even Tyler Glasnow — the Rays are not going to surrender any of their top prospects to bring in a pitcher simply to survive August.

“Pitching is so expensive. So expensive. And we’re not going to do something that we think is selling out,” Bendix said. “It doesn’t mean we’re not going to pay a high price if it comes to that. We traded Joe Ryan for Nelson Cruz (in 2021). We’re not afraid to do that. It just has to be the right deal.”

As rough as the last couple of months have been, it’s important to remember this was a dynamic team when the roster was intact. A bona fide World Series contender.

When both Franco and Brandon Lowe have been in the lineup, the Rays have a .633 winning percentage in 2022. Without one or the other, they have been a .486 team.

And that’s just the double-play combo. That has nothing to do with the injuries to Kevin Kiermaier, Mike Zunino, Margot, Ramirez, Feyereisen, Shane Baz and Andrew Kittredge.

So, yes, there is reason to be optimistic. Even as you watch the Rays get swept in Cincinnati and lose two out of three in Baltimore and three out of four in Kansas City.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SgAic_0gzqkzkP00
Ace Shane McClanahan had an uncharacteristic poor outing Sunday in the loss to Cleveland. [ CHRIS O'MEARA | AP ]

Even as Shane McClanhan’s ERA went from 1.76 to 2.07 on Sunday and Corey Kluber’s has risen from 3.58 to 4.03 in his last three starts. Even as Randy Arozarena regresses from his rookie season and the bullpen struggles to hold leads.

The Rays have 27 games in August, and 20 are against teams that are currently .500 or below. It’s a survivable stretch of games, but not if the Rays continue playing the way they have the past two weeks.

Could they use some help at the trade deadline? Yes, they could.

Is it worth spending some of their most valuable minor league assets? We’re about to find out.

John Romano can be reached at jromano@tampabay.com. Follow @romano_tbtimes.

• • •

Sign up for the Rays Report weekly newsletter to get fresh perspectives on the Tampa Bay Rays and the rest of the majors from sports columnist John Romano.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tampa Bay Times

Rays trade for outfielder Jose Siri, drop Brett Phillips

ST. PETERSBURG — The Rays made what they feel is an upgrade in centerfield, trading for the Astros’ Jose Siri and dropping Seminole native Brett Phillips to make room. Siri, 27, is a right-handed hitter who is considered an elite defender but has struggled at the plate, hitting .178 with three homers, 10 RBIs and a .542 OPS in 48 games.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Former Rays outfielder, Tampa native Matt Joyce retires

ST. PETERSBURG — Former Rays All-Star outfielder Matt Joyce formally announced his retirement on Monday. The Tampa native played 14 seasons in the majors with eight teams, hitting 149 home runs with a .242 average (898 hits) and 503 RBIs, going to the postseason five times and earning All-Star honors in 2011.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
State
Florida State
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
ClutchPoints

Luis Severino gets brutal injury update after Yankees land Frankie Montas

The New York Yankees made a huge splash at the trade deadline, acquiring starting pitcher Frankie Montas from the Oakland Athletics in a blockbuster trade. Unfortunately, the Yankees were dealt some incredibly worrying news on Monday, too. In a roster move on Monday, the Yankees placed star pitcher Luis Severino on the 60-day IL. Prior […] The post Luis Severino gets brutal injury update after Yankees land Frankie Montas appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randy Arozarena
Person
Corey Kluber
Person
Shane Baz
Person
Yonny Chirinos
Person
David Peralta
Person
Mike Zunino
Person
Andrew Kittredge
Person
Wander Franco
Person
Kevin Kiermaier
Person
Matt Wisler
Person
Manuel Margot
The Spun

Red Sox Made Several Notable Trades Monday Night

The Boston Red Sox are plenty busy this Monday evening; and it doesn't appear that the storied AL East ballclub is just selling ahead of the trade deadline. The Red Sox made a flurry of trades just moments ago. First, Boston traded catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros. Funny enough, the two AL squads will play each other tonight.
BOSTON, MA
Tampa Bay Times

Republicans have a huge women problem | Column

Does the name Todd Akin ring a bell? For conservatives who remember the 2012 presidential election all too well, it induces a kind of political PTSD. Akin, the Republican nominee favored to unseat Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill in Missouri, sent shockwaves through the GOP when he said, in defense of no abortion exceptions for rape or incest, “From what I understand from doctors, that’s really rare. If it’s a legitimate rape, the female body has ways to try to shut that whole thing down.”
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Petersburg#Mariners#Blue Jays
Tampa Bay Times

Pedestrian pinned under armored truck freed by Pasco firefighters

NEW PORT RICHEY — A woman was rushed to an area hospital Tuesday after authorities say she was pinned beneath an armored vehicle that ran over her in a parking lot. According to Pasco County Fire Rescue, the incident occurred sometime before noon in a parking lot at the intersection of State Road 52 and Little Road in New Port Richey. Photos posted to the agency’s social media pages showed the armored truck, owned by cash-handling company Loomis, parked between an Aldi grocery store and Wawa gas station in spaces also shared by a branch of Truist bank.
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Facebook
Tampa Bay Times

Bucs’ Leonard Fournette addresses weight for 1st time since reporting to camp

TAMPA — The first part of Leonard Fournette’s offseason centered around his destination for 2022. That was solved when he signed a new three-year deal with the Bucs. The next stage, between minicamp and training camp, focused on his weight. He reported to minicamp about 10 pounds over what he defined as his range. That storyline only swelled in the seven weeks between rounds of organized team activities.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

‘Tampa Bay will never forget him’: Twitter reacts to Rays dropping Brett Phillips

There will not be any airplane celebrations in the Tampa Bay area today, following the news that the Rays have designated outfielder Brett Phillips for assignment. Tampa Bay acquired Houston centerfielder Jose Siri in a three-way trade with the Astros and Orioles and dropped Phillips to make room. Pitching prospects Seth Johnson and Jayden Murray were sent to Baltimore and Houston, respectively.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
73K+
Followers
23K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy