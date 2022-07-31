Often I wonder why the older generation is so opposed to people under thirty-five. Living in a growing city like Gainesville and having lived in a city like Tampa, there are various differences. One wildly similar thing that I notice is a lack of room for both generations having a common ground. This isn't just an issue here, but it's an issue almost all over the world. In other countries they blame western civilizations, younger folk. It has nothing to do with the western idealist, but more so of a generation that was and still is tired of not being heard. Being twenty-five, having a friend group around the same age and hearing other people in my generation vent, we all share the trauma bond of feeling let down and ultimately not being cared for properly. Most of us, Gen-Z, Millennials and Zillennials, feel let down not only by our family but by society.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO