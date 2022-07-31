ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Dust storm seen in parts of the south Valley

 3 days ago
fox10phoenix.com

More monsoon storms possible in Phoenix area: Live radar, updates

PHOENIX - Another round of monsoon storms could be heading to the Phoenix area, with rain chances increasing over the next few days and into the weekend. "Elevated rain chances tonight into tomorrow morning, more isolated thunderstorms Thursday and Friday," the National Weather Service Phoenix tweeted on Aug. 3. "This weekend's increase in widespread rainfall will contain storms with gusty winds, blowing dust, heavy rainfall, and localized flooding possible."
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: More chances for monsoon storms this week!

PHOENIX — The monsoon is back in action across Arizona!. There is a marginal risk for severe weather across central and southeastern Arizona today. That means the spots that see storms could get damaging winds in excess of 60 mph. Watch out for heavy downpours, lightning and hail with...
ARIZONA STATE
kyma.com

Monsoon in Arizona causes flooding in some areas of Phoenix

PHOENIX (AP) - A monsoon brought heavy rains to Arizona causing flooding in some areas. In Phoenix, roads turned into rivers leaving some motorists stranded, others had to abandon their cars. An apartment building in the area suffered heavy damage from the storm. The water was above three feet in...
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

Vulnerability, not humidity, makes Arizona's extreme heat more lethal, research shows

ARIZONA, USA — Monsoon brings rain, dust and heat to the Valley's desert, but another type of temperature also rises during the rainy season. The severity of what Valley dwellers call "monsoon mugginess" can be measured with wet-bulb globe temperature (WBGT), which measures heat stress on humans by combining multiple weather conditions, like dry air temperature, humidity and cloud cover. If WGBT gets too high, the human body can't physically cool itself, resulting in heat-related illnesses and deaths.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

North Phoenix couple cleaning up damage after storm floods home

The county insists voting machines will know which races to read and separate machines will be used to count the supplemental ballots. Maricopa County recorder says ballot security top priority ahead of primary. Updated: 18 minutes ago. |. Maricopa County recorder Stephen Richer says votes will be actively counted and...
PHOENIX, AZ
azmarijuana.com

New Arizona Marijuana Dispensary Opens on August 2

One of the leading cannabis companies in the United States, Trulieve, announced the opening of its first Trulieve-branded dispensary in Arizona. Located at 1007 N. 7th St in Phoenix, the doors open at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, August 2, with ongoing hours of 8 a.m. – 10 p.m., seven days a week. This is the first marijuana dispensary in the Roosevelt Row neighborhood in downtown Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
InMaricopa

Worst Commute in Arizona? Where does Maricopa place?

Maricopans have the third-worst commuting time in all of Arizona, according to 2020 census data. On average, city residents commute 38.1 minutes to work – one-way – about 12.3 minutes longer than the average Arizonan. That means full-timers spend more than 100 more hours in the car annually traveling to and from work than the average state resident.
MARICOPA, AZ
L.A. Weekly

Fatal Semi-Truck Accident on Interstate 10 and Interstate 17 [Phoenix, AZ]

PHOENIX, AZ (August 3, 2022) – Early Monday morning, police responded to a semi-truck accident on Interstate 10 that left one victim dead. The incident happened around 6:15 a.m., near Interstate 17 on July 15th. Dispatchers responded to the scene shortly after receiving multiple calls in the area. For...
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

These 7 Metro Phoenix Restaurants Permanently Closed in July

Summertime is tough for businesses in metro Phoenix. Snowbirds go home, students leave, and locals seek cooler climes, leaving restaurants searching for customers to serve. Recently, seven Valley restaurants have closed their doors. One Mexican joint made way for another restaurant from the same company. Two restaurants closed after being in business for more than three decades.
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

Woman dies after crash on Tucson’s west side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An 84-year-old woman died recently after she was involved in a wreck on Tucson’s west side on July 22. Tucson police said they were called around 7:15 a.m. to the intersection of North Flowing Wells Road and West Prince Road in response to a collision with injuries. When officers arrived, they said, they found a gray 2005 Chevrolet Malibu and a white 2021 Toyota Corolla.
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

Human remains found at North Mountain in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police made a shocking discovery at North Mountain in Phoenix on Monday morning. Just after 8:30 a.m., near 7th Street and Peoria Avenue, officers found human remains. Arizona’s Family drone was over North Mountain and saw a group of officers roping off a portion of the mountain. It’s unknown if the remains were a man or woman. Officers did not specify if it would be a homicide investigation.
PHOENIX, AZ

