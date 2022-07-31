Dust storm seen in parts of the south Valley

www.12news.com
Neighborhood Pizzeria Closes After Nearly 20 YearsGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Local Restaurant Suddenly Closes, Gone After 12 Years.Greyson FPhoenix, AZ
Popular Burger Joint Opens New LocationGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Tempe-Based Opendoor Labs Faces FTC Fine for Deceiving Home SellersMark HakeTempe, AZ
Scottsdale Active 20/30 Club Announces Rebranding to The SaguarosElaina VerhoffScottsdale, AZ
fox10phoenix.com
More monsoon storms possible in Phoenix area: Live radar, updates
PHOENIX - Another round of monsoon storms could be heading to the Phoenix area, with rain chances increasing over the next few days and into the weekend. "Elevated rain chances tonight into tomorrow morning, more isolated thunderstorms Thursday and Friday," the National Weather Service Phoenix tweeted on Aug. 3. "This weekend's increase in widespread rainfall will contain storms with gusty winds, blowing dust, heavy rainfall, and localized flooding possible."
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: More chances for monsoon storms this week!
PHOENIX — The monsoon is back in action across Arizona!. There is a marginal risk for severe weather across central and southeastern Arizona today. That means the spots that see storms could get damaging winds in excess of 60 mph. Watch out for heavy downpours, lightning and hail with...
kyma.com
Monsoon in Arizona causes flooding in some areas of Phoenix
PHOENIX (AP) - A monsoon brought heavy rains to Arizona causing flooding in some areas. In Phoenix, roads turned into rivers leaving some motorists stranded, others had to abandon their cars. An apartment building in the area suffered heavy damage from the storm. The water was above three feet in...
12news.com
Vulnerability, not humidity, makes Arizona's extreme heat more lethal, research shows
ARIZONA, USA — Monsoon brings rain, dust and heat to the Valley's desert, but another type of temperature also rises during the rainy season. The severity of what Valley dwellers call "monsoon mugginess" can be measured with wet-bulb globe temperature (WBGT), which measures heat stress on humans by combining multiple weather conditions, like dry air temperature, humidity and cloud cover. If WGBT gets too high, the human body can't physically cool itself, resulting in heat-related illnesses and deaths.
AZFamily
North Phoenix couple cleaning up damage after storm floods home
The county insists voting machines will know which races to read and separate machines will be used to count the supplemental ballots. Maricopa County recorder says ballot security top priority ahead of primary. Updated: 18 minutes ago. |. Maricopa County recorder Stephen Richer says votes will be actively counted and...
Westbound Interstate 10 reopens at Picacho Peak Monday
A crash that shut down westbound Interstate 10 at Picacho Peak Monday has been cleared. There was no estimated time for the road to reopen.
RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain fell in your neighborhood Saturday?
PHOENIX — Another rainy day came and went in the Valley Saturday. The Phoenix metro area was hit with severe thunderstorms, blowing dust and flooding between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Areas of north Phoenix received the most rain with a total of 2.28 inches with Superstition in Gila...
Arizona's cities may see 'huge' water cutbacks soon. Here's what that means for Valley residents
PHOENIX — This month will be a moment of truth for Arizona cities. The Federal Bureau of Reclamation is scheduled to release its “24-month study” that announces how much water Lake Powell and Lake Mead will release in 2023. Meanwhile, seven western states must also present a...
12news.com
'I'm extremely lucky': Monsoon storms in North Phoenix drop gas station awning onto driver seeking shelter
PHOENIX — North Phoenix was hit hard by Saturday night's thunderstorms. Floodwater quickly rose in spots, trapping drivers and causing significant damage. In North Phoenix Saturday night streets, parking lots, and other roads turned into rivers. >> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to...
2 People Injured After Motor Vehicle Accident In Mesa (Mesa, AZ)
2 people were injured in a motor vehicle accident that took place on Monday afternoon. The incident is reported to have involved a collision between a passenger vehicle and the Valley Metro light rail.
Arizona Has One Of The Top 20 'Buggiest' Cities In The US
Thumbtack revealed the buggiest cities in the US.
Valley neighbors cleaning up after storm rips up horse stables
In Cave Creek, neighbors saw their steel horse stables ripped from the ground and tossed hundreds of yards away. Block walls were crushed. Roofing destroyed.
azmarijuana.com
New Arizona Marijuana Dispensary Opens on August 2
One of the leading cannabis companies in the United States, Trulieve, announced the opening of its first Trulieve-branded dispensary in Arizona. Located at 1007 N. 7th St in Phoenix, the doors open at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, August 2, with ongoing hours of 8 a.m. – 10 p.m., seven days a week. This is the first marijuana dispensary in the Roosevelt Row neighborhood in downtown Phoenix.
NBC News
Loved ones concerned for Michelle Bernstein-Schultz, who disappeared from Phoenix, Arizona in June
“We just want to know what happened,” Daniella Smith told Dateline. “We just want to know that she’s OK.”. Daniella’s sister, Michelle Bernstein-Schultz, was last heard from on June 29, 2022, in Phoenix, Arizona. The 36-year-old hasn’t been seen since. “There are just two of...
Worst Commute in Arizona? Where does Maricopa place?
Maricopans have the third-worst commuting time in all of Arizona, according to 2020 census data. On average, city residents commute 38.1 minutes to work – one-way – about 12.3 minutes longer than the average Arizonan. That means full-timers spend more than 100 more hours in the car annually traveling to and from work than the average state resident.
L.A. Weekly
Fatal Semi-Truck Accident on Interstate 10 and Interstate 17 [Phoenix, AZ]
PHOENIX, AZ (August 3, 2022) – Early Monday morning, police responded to a semi-truck accident on Interstate 10 that left one victim dead. The incident happened around 6:15 a.m., near Interstate 17 on July 15th. Dispatchers responded to the scene shortly after receiving multiple calls in the area. For...
Phoenix New Times
These 7 Metro Phoenix Restaurants Permanently Closed in July
Summertime is tough for businesses in metro Phoenix. Snowbirds go home, students leave, and locals seek cooler climes, leaving restaurants searching for customers to serve. Recently, seven Valley restaurants have closed their doors. One Mexican joint made way for another restaurant from the same company. Two restaurants closed after being in business for more than three decades.
KOLD-TV
Woman dies after crash on Tucson’s west side
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An 84-year-old woman died recently after she was involved in a wreck on Tucson’s west side on July 22. Tucson police said they were called around 7:15 a.m. to the intersection of North Flowing Wells Road and West Prince Road in response to a collision with injuries. When officers arrived, they said, they found a gray 2005 Chevrolet Malibu and a white 2021 Toyota Corolla.
AZFamily
Human remains found at North Mountain in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police made a shocking discovery at North Mountain in Phoenix on Monday morning. Just after 8:30 a.m., near 7th Street and Peoria Avenue, officers found human remains. Arizona’s Family drone was over North Mountain and saw a group of officers roping off a portion of the mountain. It’s unknown if the remains were a man or woman. Officers did not specify if it would be a homicide investigation.
19-Year-Old Tucker Jon Colby Dies In A Motorcycle Crash In Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)
A motorcycle crash that killed one person and injured two others led to the arrest of a suspect. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Officials arrested 33-year-old Jaimie Renee Arce, who displayed all signs of impairment.
