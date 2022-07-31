ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kayla Smith’s Sunday Evening Forecast | July 31, 2022

By WDTV News Staff, Kayla Smith
 3 days ago
Metro News

Suspected tornado does damage in Northern Panhandle

DALLAS, W.Va. — Authorities in the Northern Panhandle said what appeared to be a tornado touched down Monday evening in the small Marshall County community of Dallas. Photos and various video showed what looked like a funnel cloud moving through the area in northeast Marshall County near the Pennsylvania state line. The funnel cloud produced high winds, rain and hail.
DALLAS, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia tornado confirmed to be an EF2

The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has confirmed the size and strength of the tornado that moved through the intersection of Ohio and Marshall County West Virginia and Washington County PA as an EF2 tornado, with maximum sustained winds of 110-120 mph surveyed. The NWS conducted a survey early Tuesday morning that started off […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
Bridgeport, WV
WOWK 13 News

Tornado warning ends in Braxton, Nicholas counties

UPDATE: (6:40 p.m.) – The StormTracker 13 Team says the severe area has moved out of Braxton and Nicholas counties. The storm is still moving through Webster County according to the VIPIR Real Time Radar. According to Braxton Emergency Management officials two roll-over crashes were reported on I-79 north of Flatwoods in Braxton County during […]
BRAXTON COUNTY, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

NWS confirms 2 tornadoes in Greene and Washington counties

DALLAS, W. Va. (KDKA) - The National Weather Service confirmed two tornadoes touched down in southwestern Pennsylvania and West Virginia after severe storms Monday. An EF-2 tornado with maximum winds of 110 to 120 mph hit near the intersection of Washington, Ohio and Marshall counties. The twister ripped off a roof and scattered debris in West Virginia before it made its way to Washington County, snapping dozens of trees along the way. The NWS said it grew quickly, going from 50 yards in size to nearly 400 in just a mile. "I just walked out on my porch. My phone went off 'code...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Two tornadoes confirmed in Western Pennsylvania

WEST FINLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two tornadoes have been confirmed from Monday evening's storms in western Pennsylvania, the National Weather Service said Tuesday. See the tornado damage: Watch the report above. An EF2 tornado with maximum winds of 110 mph to 120 mph was confirmed near the intersection of...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
WTOV 9

Tragedy strikes the same Dallas, W.Va. family twice in one summer

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — Less than 2 months after the McCord family in Dallas lost its home to a fire, a tornado took the rest of their belongings on Monday night. Two pets were also lost in the fire. The tornado wiped out a barn that held any possessions they were able to salve from the blaze.
DALLAS, WV
Will Smith
WDTV

Tasty Tuesday: Hometown Diner

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Tasty Tuesday, Kevin visits Hometown Diner in Diana. Watch the video above and tune in for Tasty Tuesday every Tuesday on 5 News.
DIANA, WV
WDTV

Bridgeport celebrates National Night Out at The Bridge Sports Complex

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Every year, on the first Tuesday in August members of the community and law enforcement across the country come together for National Night Out. Bridgeport held its celebration at The Bridge Sports Complex. Bridgeport Police Chief Mark Rogers said this was an event that law enforcement...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WBOY 12 News

Farmers markets to visit in north central West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — National Farmers Market week is being celebrated by the West Virginia Department of Agriculture starting Monday, Aug. 8. Buying locally is better for the environment, helps the local community and, honestly, just tastes better. According to WVDA, over the last four years, the number of farmers’ markets in West Virginia has […]
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Susan Marie Mace

Susan Marie Mace, 94 of Hacker Valley, passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022 at Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston. She was born February 4, 1928 in Coe to the late Everett and Lora Hammons Nicholas and was a retired store clerk. She was a lifelong resident of Webster County...
HACKER VALLEY, WV
WDTV

Bridgeport donates items to Kentucky flood victims

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tim Curry, Bridgeport’s director of emergency management, hopped in a 20 foot U-Haul full of supplies and drove to Letcher County Kentucky, Wednesday. A local high school is serving as a distribution site for supplies to help people who are suffering from flood damages. Curry...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

The Ultimate Tribute to Kenny Rogers coming to the Robinson Grand

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Ultimate Tribute to Kenny Rogers will be coming to the Robinson Grand in October. Award-winning country recording artist Alan Turner recreates the magic of a night with Kenny in the Ultimate Kenny Rogers Tribute Show, The Gambler Returns. The show is scheduled for Sunday, Oct....
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

A look back: Flood of 1985

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - While we’ve been able to avoid serious flooding in our area so far -- that hasn’t always been the case. 5′s John Blashke takes a look back on one of Clarksburg’s biggest floods. The Election Day storm of 1985 was one of...
CLARKSBURG, WV

