Kayla Smith’s Sunday Evening Forecast | July 31, 2022

National Weather Service confirms tornado touched down in West Virginia
WEST VIRGINIA- The tornado spanned two states. And it has been over two decades since Marshall County saw a tornado, the last in the St. Joseph Settlement area. EMA Director Tom Hart believes this one that just passed through did more damage. Treetops gone, barns and a couple of homes destroyed. Hart says no one […]
Suspected tornado does damage in Northern Panhandle
DALLAS, W.Va. — Authorities in the Northern Panhandle said what appeared to be a tornado touched down Monday evening in the small Marshall County community of Dallas. Photos and various video showed what looked like a funnel cloud moving through the area in northeast Marshall County near the Pennsylvania state line. The funnel cloud produced high winds, rain and hail.
West Virginia tornado confirmed to be an EF2
The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has confirmed the size and strength of the tornado that moved through the intersection of Ohio and Marshall County West Virginia and Washington County PA as an EF2 tornado, with maximum sustained winds of 110-120 mph surveyed. The NWS conducted a survey early Tuesday morning that started off […]
Marshall County family’s farm upside-down after Monday night’s storm
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)– Homes across the Ohio Valley were damaged in Monday night’s storm, leaving countless residents without power in Dallas, West Virginia. Some residents say it was a quiet storm. That it snuck up on them but the tornado itself was ruthless. Over on Dallas Pike Road, a family’s barn was turned upside-down […]
Tornado warning ends in Braxton, Nicholas counties
UPDATE: (6:40 p.m.) – The StormTracker 13 Team says the severe area has moved out of Braxton and Nicholas counties. The storm is still moving through Webster County according to the VIPIR Real Time Radar. According to Braxton Emergency Management officials two roll-over crashes were reported on I-79 north of Flatwoods in Braxton County during […]
NWS confirms 2 tornadoes in Greene and Washington counties
DALLAS, W. Va. (KDKA) - The National Weather Service confirmed two tornadoes touched down in southwestern Pennsylvania and West Virginia after severe storms Monday. An EF-2 tornado with maximum winds of 110 to 120 mph hit near the intersection of Washington, Ohio and Marshall counties. The twister ripped off a roof and scattered debris in West Virginia before it made its way to Washington County, snapping dozens of trees along the way. The NWS said it grew quickly, going from 50 yards in size to nearly 400 in just a mile. "I just walked out on my porch. My phone went off 'code...
Two tornadoes confirmed in Western Pennsylvania
WEST FINLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two tornadoes have been confirmed from Monday evening's storms in western Pennsylvania, the National Weather Service said Tuesday. See the tornado damage: Watch the report above. An EF2 tornado with maximum winds of 110 mph to 120 mph was confirmed near the intersection of...
Tragedy strikes the same Dallas, W.Va. family twice in one summer
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — Less than 2 months after the McCord family in Dallas lost its home to a fire, a tornado took the rest of their belongings on Monday night. Two pets were also lost in the fire. The tornado wiped out a barn that held any possessions they were able to salve from the blaze.
