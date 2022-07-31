Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 237 AM CDT Sun Jul 31 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-010745- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 237 AM CDT Sun Jul 31 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected today, with localized heavy rainfall. This could lead to isolated flash flooding in flood prone areas and/or for those that have received a lot of rain over the past few days. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Monday through Saturday. No hazardous weather is expected at this time.

