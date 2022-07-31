www.wsmv.com
WEATHER: 8-2-3,2022:Hot With Pop-Up Storms
Hazardous Weather Outlook Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 331 AM CDT Tue Aug 2 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-030845- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 331 AM CDT Tue Aug 2 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. An isolated strong storm with gusty winds and heavy rainfall […] The post WEATHER: 8-2-3,2022:Hot With Pop-Up Storms appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WEATHER: 7-31-8-1, 2022:Stormy 24 Hours Ahead
Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 237 AM CDT Sun Jul 31 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-010745- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 237 AM CDT Sun Jul 31 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected today, with localized heavy rainfall. This could lead to isolated flash flooding in flood prone areas and/or for those that have received a lot of rain over the past few days. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Monday through Saturday. No hazardous weather is expected at this time.
WSMV
NWS Nashville Radar getting ‘major’ refurbishment
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The National Weather Service Nashville will have its radar undergo a major refurbishment. The project began Aug. 1 and the OHX radar will be out of service for the replacement of the pedestal. The radar will be out of service for a round two weeks for the upgrades to take place.
WSMV
Road closures for Music City Grand Prix 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix begins with events on Friday. The three-day event will take place downtown and is expected to have 100,000 fans in attendance. The unique track takes racers by Nissan Stadium and over the Korean War Veterans Memorial Bridge into downtown Nashville.
WSMV
Tennessee National Guard airlift 151 Kentuckians to safety during deadly floods
PERRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - Aircrews from the Tennessee National Guard reportedly rescued flood victims this past week following record rainfall that overwhelmed the North Fork River and the Kentucky River in rural Eastern Kentucky. Authorities said five UH-60L Blackhawk helicopters from the 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion in Nashville, and...
WSMV
Brentwood group helps flood victims in Eastern Kentucky
BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) - In Kentucky, 37 people are reported dead after flooding and Governor Andy Beshear says hundreds are still missing. Lives are lost, but so are the towns and homes. One Brentwood organization is in Eastern Kentucky helping victims. Hope Force International in Brentwood is a disaster relief...
WSMV
Music City Grand Prix crews tell fans to prepare for heat
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As the beginning of the Music City Grand Prix nears, crews are working to ensure that the heat will not be a problem. Race officials said their latest job takes them to the hot and steamy Grand Prix Raceway. Robbie Hill and his guys from Tri-Star Pressure Wash told us there is no hiding from the sun, no matter how big a hat they wear.
clarksvillenow.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Wreck has traffic at standstill on Warfield Boulevard
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A wreck had traffic on Warfield Boulevard at a standstill Monday afternoon. The wreck was near the Red River bridge. As of 5:15 p.m., traffic was blocked and backed up to Dunbar Cave Road. This article will be updated.
WSMV
Crews extinguish recycling center fire
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire Department crews dispatched several crews to extinguish a fire at a recycling center Wednesday. NFD said on Twitter that the fire occurred outside a recycling center located at 707 19th Avenue North. After working for several hours, the fire is reportedly contained; however, smoke...
WSMV
Brentwood lifts open burning ban
BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) - The City of Brentwood has lifted its ban on open burning effective immediately. According to a Brentwood media release, Fire Chief Brian Goss lifted the burn ban due to the “significant amount of rain in our area over the past few days.” Residents can now obtain permits for open burning once again.
ucbjournal.com
Fisk Road closed Aug. 3
COOKEVILLE – The City of Cookeville Department of Water Quality Control will have Fisk Road closed between East Tenth Street and Sunset Drive (Park Village) between 8:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. to make sewer repairs. Businesses along Tenth Street will still have access; however, all semi-trucks must seek alternate routes to get to the industrial buildings located along Fisk Road. Please call 520-5239 with questions.
1 dead in stabbing off Lebanon Pike
The stabbing happened around noon at a home on Hickorydale Drive.
WSMV
Waverly feels pain of Kentucky flood victims
WAVERLY, Tenn. (WSMV) - One town that knows the trauma of devastating flash flooding is Waverly. Victims there can sympathize with the latest tragic flooding event that happened in Eastern Kentucky where the death toll has now climbed to nearly 40. “So much horror to think of what those people...
Motorcyclist dies following Clarksville crash
Injuries have been reported following a crash between a motorcycle and another vehicle in Clarksville.
Man breaks into Dickerson Pike gas station with sledgehammer
A man faces robbery charges after police say he broke into a gas station on Dickerson Pike and stole cash and tobacco products.
2 women stabbed at Elm Hill Pike apartment
The stabbing happened around 11:15 a.m. at the Highland on Briley Apartments.
The most expensive home for sale in Nashville
The most expensive home Zillow lists for sale in the Nashville area is tucked away on Chickering Road on a 49-acre estate.
Driver injured after truck hauling construction debris overturns on Lebanon Pike
One person was transported to a hospital early Monday morning after a truck hauling construction debris overturned on Lebanon Pike.
wgnsradio.com
One man from Murfreesboro and one from Gallatin arrested in connection to drive-by-shooting in Nashville
Two men, one from Murfreesboro and the second from Gallatin, were arrested in Nashville after a drive-by shooting left one man wounded last Monday (07/25/22). The incident occurred at Cheatham Place public housing on 9th Avenue North near Rosa Parks Boulevard. Evidently, the arrests were made last Thursday (07/28/22) after...
wgnsradio.com
Clear the Shelters Event at PAWS in Rutherford County
MURFREESBORO, TN – Rutherford County PAWS has joined NBCUniversal Local’s 2022 Clear The Shelters pet adoption and donation event Aug. 12th-14th and Aug.19th-21st.This is the eighth consecutive year NBC and Telemundo owned stations are partnering with affiliate stations and animal shelters and rescues to promote pet adoption and help raise funds to support animal welfare. Since its inception in 2015, Clear The Shelters has helped more than 700,000 pets find new homes. All available pets have waived adoption fees sponsored by Team George Weeks.
