ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

The best theatre to stream this month: Edinburgh fringe, Jane Eyre and more

By Chris Wiegand
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y1Itb_0gzqk0Qh00
Inspiring … Madeleine Worrall in the title role in Sally Cookson’s adaptation of Jane Eyre, co-produced by Bristol Old Vic and the National Theatre.

Jane Eyre

“I was struck by her spirit and strong will, her peculiar and brilliant mind. She lashes out against anything that prevents her from being herself. I just thought: wow, I’d love to be someone like that!” That’s what visionary director Sally Cookson felt when she read Charlotte Brontë’s Jane Eyre – and her stunning staging of the novel boasts a similarly inspiring lead performance by Madeleine Worrall. Bristol Old Vic and the National Theatre’s co-production has been added to the catalogue of NT at Home.

Edinburgh fringe

The world’s biggest arts jamboree is back, celebrating its 75th anniversary with more than 3,000 productions around town. Happily, there’s a fair few online too, including shows about an accidental astronaut, the lives of Paul Robeson and environmentalist Rachel Carson, the French revolution and Shakespeare performed by migrant actors. Meanwhile, Next Up Comedy is hosting more than 50 livestreams from the festival including sets by Esther Manito, Yuriko Kotani and Christopher Bliss. The fringe runs 5-29 August; the full list of online theatre shows can be found here.

Speak Volumes

National Youth Dance Company’s tour of Alesandra Seutin’s Quartier Paradis reaches Sadler’s Wells in September. But before then you can see NYDC’s film of Seutin’s Speak Volumes. Directed by Ben Williams, it unfolds in the eerie, otherwise empty corridors, classrooms and playground of a disused school. Thanks to some startling close-ups and lyrical narration it packs a punch even before Seutin’s crew make the first moves of their glitching uprising. Stand by for a sinister rendition of Simon Says.

Hedda (After Ibsen)

Writer-director Jen Heyes and composer Tom Parkinson’s sideways look at Hedda Gabler finds Ibsen’s 19th-century heroine squaring off against the great Norwegian playwright, dissatisfied with the limited life she’s been written. David Hoyle gives us a beguiling, deadpan Hedda, sometimes through song, in a pungent and stylishly captured performance that’s available on Soho Theatre on Demand until 30 September.

The System

The Inbetweeners’ Emily Head performs all the roles in her own play, a whodunnit in the aftermath of a birthday party where the host has been murdered. Original Theatre Company’s ambitious production, directed by Guy Unsworth, was recorded live in one take on stage at the New Wolsey in Ipswich and is followed by a Q&A with the writer-performer. Available until 31 August.

Summer Shorts

Subscription service Marquee TV unveils its third annual festival of free short dance, theatre and music films, one for each day of the month. Drew Jacoby choreographs Evidence of It All, written by librettist Royce Vavrek and narrated by Rosamund Pike; Drift finds choreographer Cathy Marston performing her own improvisation on the banks of the River Aare in Berne, Switzerland; and there’s a handful of films from Gauthier dance company’s The Dying Swans Project, each responding to Mikhail Fokine’s 1907 solo piece for Anna Pavlova.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E5hwD_0gzqk0Qh00
Expert ears … Ben and Max Ringham. Photograph: Anna Gordon/The Guardian

Exemplar

The prolific Ringham brothers have brought their expert ears to stage productions around the UK, creating sound designs whose moods linger long after the curtain comes down. Now they collaborate with playwright Dan Rebellato on their first audio drama for the BBC. It’s a thriller starring Gina McKee as a forensic analyst who uses sound to solve mysteries. Shvorne Marks plays her trainee and there’s also a role for Fenella Woolgar. The series is broadcast weekly on BBC Radio 4 from Friday 19 August and also on BBC Sounds.

Neighbors

When Cicely Tyson died last year, she was rightly lauded as a consummate actor and mentor to many stars including Vanessa Williams who called her “incredible and inspirational”. In 1971, Tyson starred in a TV adaptation of Arkady Leokum’s play Neighbors, which explores similar themes to Bruce Norris’s later Clybourne Park, as it follows a black couple planning to move into a predominantly white suburban neighbourhood. It’s one of many theatrical adaptations on Marquee TV, alongside Death of a Salesman with Lee J Cobb, The Glass Menagerie with Katharine Hepburn and Awake and Sing! with Walter Matthau.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38vtq1_0gzqk0Qh00
Half Moon Theatre’s The House That Jackson Built, live-recorded at Half Moon Theatre starring Justin Coe. Photograph: Stephen Beeny

The House That Jackson Built

Meet the mysterious Jackson, a travelling, wagon-dragging man of stories, who holds the stage in Justin Coe’s one-man show. A captivating performer, Coe celebrates the thrill of losing yourself in a library – at a time when they are being lost themselves amid huge cuts. Jackson’s tale of growing up as a bookworm in a clifftop home with his dad, words “fluttering like birds in my brain”, is told with lovely rhyming couplets and a super-sized pop-up book set design. For audiences aged four to 10, this is one of several on-demand shows from Half Moon theatre to entertain and inspire in the summer holidays.

What the Constitution Means to Me

For more than a dozen years, Heidi Schreck’s evergreen show about the US constitution has taken on new shades in each political climate. Every time she does it anew “the world has changed”, she says in the show. “Next week, next month, its meanings may shift again,” observed Alexis Soloski in our own Broadway review back in 2019. And sure enough, Schreck’s account of how the supreme law of the US has failed women for generations hits all the harder now after the overturning of Roe v Wade. Available to stream from Amazon Prime.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Edinburgh Fringe: Why exactly is laughter so good for us?

Edinburgh Festival Fringe is back in full force after last year’s event faced restrictions, and performers and audiences alike will be chomping at the bit to get back into cosy venues, open-air performances, and all of the weird and wonderfulness it has to offer.With stand-up, improvisation, sketches, theatre, musicals and more, there are plenty of thought-provoking and hysterical shows on – all day, every day – across the capital of Scotland. But, the Edinburgh Fringe is perhaps best known for the incredible comedy it hosts, as comedians flock to the city in droves.Watching comedy and having a good laugh doesn’t...
PERFORMING ARTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anna Pavlova
Person
Katharine Hepburn
Person
Cicely Tyson
Person
Shakespeare
Popculture

Beloved TV Actor Pat John Dead at 69

Pat John, who starred in The Beachcombers, has died. He was 69. John, a member of the shíshálh First Nation, starred as Jesse Jim in the series for almost its entire run. The Beachcombers is one of the longest-running drama series ever produced in Canada with 19 seasons.
TV & VIDEOS
The Guardian

Ayman al-Zawahiri obituary

After nearly two decades in hiding, the Egyptian terrorist Ayman al-Zawahiri, successor to Osama bin Laden as head of al-Qaida, has died aged 71. He was killed by two missiles fired from a US drone at his home in central Kabul. Zawahiri provided the arguments and the systematic organisation that persuaded Bin Laden, six years his junior, to operate on an international scale, culminating in the attacks of 11 September 2001 in the US that resulted in more than 3,000 deaths. However, after Bin Laden was killed by US forces in Pakistan in 2011, Zawahiri made threats, but never repeated atrocities against the west on the scale of 9/11.
OBITUARIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Edinburgh Fringe Festival#National Theatre#Performing#Musical Theater#Bristol Old Vic#The National Theatre#French#Next#Wells#Nydc
The Guardian

Zawahiri’s killing was a Biden play for popularity – but it may have unintended consequences

A decade after US Navy Seals killed Osama bin Laden in a special operation in Pakistan, Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed in a US drone strike in Kabul. Both men were synonymous with the image of al-Qaida. But more than anything, the killing of Zawahiri is a symbolic success for Joe Biden, whose approval rating has been dismally low recently. Even before the ill-fated military withdrawal from Afghanistan that led to the Taliban seizing power, the US president had been vigorously trying to avoid discussing the country in his media engagements. Unsurprisingly, he is now trying to capitalise on the drone strike that killed Zawahiri to seek redemption in Afghanistan.
MILITARY
The Guardian

Sanctions against Russia are not backfiring

Simon Jenkins (The rouble is soaring and Putin is stronger than ever – our sanctions have backfired, 29 July) writes that sanctions “are meant to intimidate peoples into restraining their princes”. Throughout his piece he puts forward this very instrumentalist view of sanctions, but says not a word about the ethical component.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Amazon
The Guardian

Jeremy Corbyn urges west to stop arming Ukraine

Jeremy Corbyn has urged western countries to stop arming Ukraine, and claimed he was criticised over antisemitism because of his stance on Palestine, in a TV interview likely to underscore Keir Starmer’s determination not to readmit him to the Labour party. “Pouring arms in isn’t going to bring about...
POLITICS
The Guardian

Republicans’ agenda for a second Trump term is far more radical than the first

The Republican party of today has a new attitude towards the power of government. The Reaganites who used to dominate the party mostly saw government as the problem: if only it could be cut back or eliminated entirely, free markets would deliver everything America needed. But a new report on plans being developed for Donald Trump’s possible return to the White House shows just how much this has changed. Rather than sidelining or eliminating federal agencies, Republicans now want to do something much more disturbing: seize effective control of them in order to persecute their enemies and implement a radical agenda.
POTUS
LADbible

People Want Star Of New MI5 Netflix Film To Play Next James Bond

Fans are calling for James Norton to take on the role of James Bond after seeing him play a fake MI5 agent in his new movie Rogue Agent. You can see a trailer here:. The flick, which is based on a true story, centres on fake MI5 agent Robert Hendy-Freegard (played by Norton), who uses his false identity to kidnap victims for cash.
MOVIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

387K+
Followers
90K+
Post
170M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy