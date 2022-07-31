Love Island final: 'I'm very proud of Tasha'

www.bbc.com
‘At best it is brain-rotting’: Love Island will be banned in 50 years
As another toxic series of Love Island draws to a close, we ask: is it as lethal for our health as smoking?
Love Island UK Season 8 Winner Revealed
After eight weeks in the Love Island villa, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti were crowded the champions of Love Island UK season eight. The happy couple addressed their fans in a sweet video message posted to social media on Aug. 1, thanking them for getting the pair to the end.
How to watch Love Island final 2022 online - which couple will win the £50,000 prize money?
It doesn't matter that we follow the Gregorian calendar - summer ends when Love Island does. And the finale is just around the corner. Drawing to a close one of the most dramatic seasons yet, our beloved islanders have happily treaded on toes to get what they want, coupled up and recoupled up again, all while doing ridiculous, sometimes downright disgusting challenges in skimpy costumes for our amusement. Now all that's left to do is choose our winner and watch the Love Island final online - with options to tune in from anywhere with our guide below.
Voices: Three things I learned after watching Love Island for the first time
After what seemed like an eternity, the eighth series of Love Island finally came to an anti-climatic end last night, with British-Turkish model Ekin-Su CülcüloÄlu and Italian entrepreneur Davide Sanclimenti taking the crown.I say anti-climatic because if you had paid any attention to social media during the series, it was obvious both had accumulated an army of fans for their antics on the show. There would have been more drama – in the true spirit of Love Island – if Gemma Owen and her partner Luca Bish had won, because Twitter had already started trending "Rigged" at the shock...
Love Island 2022: Davide and Ekin-Su crowned winners of series
Davide and Ekin-Su have been voted the winners of Love Island 2022.A dramatic final episode of the series saw Andrew and Tasha place fourth, and Dami and Indiyah place third.That left Davide and Ekin-Su and Luca and Gemma to compete for the £50,000 prize money.The pair are the eighth couple to win Love Island, following on from memorable previous winners Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham, Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea, and Finn Tapp and Paige Turley.Going into the episode, Davide and Ekin-Su were the bookies’ favourites to take home the £50,000. Shortly after the finale aired, they recorded a...
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Reality TV Star Jasmine Burkitt Dead at 28
Reality TV star Jasmine Burkitt has died. Burkitt, who appeared in the BBC Three documentary series Small Teen Big World and Small Teen Bigger World, passed away on June 27 "after a life long battle with a very serious mental illness." She was 28. Burkitt's death was confirmed by her...
‘I love him!’: Love Island viewers praise Tasha’s dad after he visits the villa in ‘meet the parents’ episode
Love Island viewers have declared themselves as new fans of Tasha’s father, Tarek Ghouri, after his appearance on Sunday night’s (31 July) episode.Ahead of Monday night’s grand finale, the hit dating show aired their traditional “meet the parents” episode, in which the Islanders’ families enter the villa for a brief reunion. Quickly, Tasha’s dad established himself as a presence on the show, by announcing his entrance by asking if anyone called for a “Yorkshire pudding”.He then poked fun at “the salon” – the villa’s code for under-the-covers action – with his reply to Tasha claiming she and Andrew held...
Love Island 2022 winners to be crowned in tonight’s final
Four couples will go head to head to be crowned the winners of Love Island 2022, during the live final on Monday 1 August.The final episode of the ITV dating series will see Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti, Gemma Owen and Luca Bish, Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page, and Indiyah Pollack and Dami Hope battle it out for the title and to take home the £50,000 prize.Paige Thorne and Adam Collard narrowly missed out on a place after they received the least amount of votes from the public and therefore were dumped from the villa in Sunday’s episode.Elsewhere...
Love Island: These two islanders are predicted to become millionaires post show
With the grand finale fast approaching, many have been speculating the financial outcome of some of the islanders and it appears some will be make it big with or without winning the show. Who will be scoring big?. According to a source close to the show, Ekin-Su and Gemma are...
Big Brother: Voiceover star Marcus Bentley ‘not confirmed’ for new season
Marcus Bentley, the familiar voiceover for all seasons of Big Brother, has shared his thoughts on the programme coming back to screens.The iconic reality show, which aired its last season on Channel 5 in 2018, will be rebooted in 2023.This time, the programme will be carried on ITV2, as they revealed the news during an ad break during the Love Island final on Monday (1 August).Bentley, who has provided the commentary for the series and its celebrity edition since its launch in 2000, has claimed that he’s not completely guaranteed to be reprising his role just yet.“I'm not confirmed....
Big Brother announces return during Love Island advert break
The original reality television show, Big Brother, is set to return to UK screens next year.News of the reboot was revealed in an advert break during the final episode of Love Island tonight (1 August) on ITV2.Big Brother – which was first broadcast on Channel 4 in 2000 before moving to Channel 5 in 2011 – will now be airing on ITV2 and ITV’s new streaming service, ITVX . The last season of the iconic show was broadcast in 2018. The show sees a host of strangers living together under one roof and undertaking tasks. Contestants are voted out...
EastEnders star Natalie Cassidy shares regret over weight loss DVD
EastEnders star Natalie Cassidy has expressed regret over her Then and Now workout DVD, chronicling her weight loss. The Sonia Fowler actress explained she was asked to take part in the DVD, released in 2007, in exchange for £100k. "I was very overweight, and they approached me and said,...
Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti voted Love Island winners
Turkish actor and Italian business owner, both 27, share £50,000 prize after poll among viewers
Love Island: Billy Brown and Josh Le Grove accuse producers of not stepping in to stop bullying
Love Island contestants Billy Brown and Josh Le Grove have accused the popular reality dating show’s producers of “allowing” bullying to take place.Both men entered the villa after Casa Amor in early July and have since been dumped from the island. Brown, 23, was voted out of the villa on Wednesday (20 July), while Le Grove, 22, was dumped the week before on Friday (15 July).The former contestants have appeared on the Secure The Insecure podcast, hosted by Johnny Seifert and spoken out about bullying and misogyny in the villa.It comes after the hit ITV show was besieged by...
Shetland actor ‘bereft’ over co-star Douglas Henshall’s departure
Douglas Henshall’s Shetland co-star has said she is “honestly bereft” he is quitting the hit BBC Drama.Alison O’Donnell, who plays Detective Sergeant Alison “Tosh” McIntosh said working with Henshall was “an insane luxury”.Speaking ahead of the upcoming new series, now in its seventh season, O’Donnell added: “Having the privilege of working so closely with Dougie for all these years was an insane luxury.“I’m trying to be grateful for everything we experienced together rather than focusing on the obvious sadness.“I’m also incredibly proud of what we achieved together, and I know he is too.”Viewers can expect “twists and high-octane drama” said...
Vicky Pattison Praised For 'Powerful' Documentary On Alcoholism
Vicki Pattison has received heaps of praise for her seriously emotional new Channel 4 documentary about her relationship with alcohol. Vicky Pattison: Alcohol, Dad and Me had viewers in tears when it aired on Tuesday night, 2 August, as the TV star reflected on the link between growing up with an alcoholic parent, and her own alcohol abuse.
Paradise Highway Ending, Explained: What Happens to Sally and Leila?
Written and directed by Anna Gutto, ‘Paradise Highway’ follows the story of a woman who is tasked with delivering a girl to human traffickers in exchange for keeping her brother alive. The film tackles some very relevant themes while delivering a crime drama that culminates in a chase of cat and mouse. Morality emerges as a prominent theme as we scrutinize every character’s actions under the lens of their past trauma. The story invokes empathy for the characters who fall victim to hideous crimes that often happen right under the nose of common people.
Binky Felstead and Max Darnton get married in Corfu
Former Made in Chelsea star Binky Felstead has married her husband Max Darnton for a second time at a ceremony held in Corfu at the old home of author Lawrence Durrell and his wife, Nancy.The couple tied the knot for the first time last summer in a small civil ceremony held in Chelsea.However, they decided to have a larger celebration as part of a week-long stay in Greece.More than 100 friends and family members attended the wedding, including the couple’s one-year-old son, Wolfe, and India, five, whom Felstead shares with her ex, Josh Patterson.Additionally, many of Felstead’s former co-stars from...
Hollyoaks reveals identity of 'The King' in shock twist
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks aired a huge twist in Romeo Nightingale's attempt to find his father James by revealing the identity of the mysterious figure called 'The King'. Tonight's (August 3rd) episode saw Romeo step up his search for his father, pinning all of his hopes on gaining the help...
