ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland, WA

Invasive beetles continue to spread in WA

By STAFF REPORT
Columbia Basin Herald
Columbia Basin Herald
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IQ2TP_0gzqjB5e00

RICHLAND — The Japanese beetle infestation continues to spread following the discovery of more of the invasive pests in Richland.

According to a press release from the Washington State Department of Agriculture, department officials confirmed the discovery of a single beetle in a trap in Richland, about 35 miles east of Grandview, the epicenter of the Japanese beetle infestation. Earlier last week, WSDA officials announced the discovery of Japanese beetles in Wapato, roughly 30 miles west of Grandview.

As of Friday, WSDA said officials have set more traps in Richland in the hunt for additional beetles.

“Finding two detections so far from the original grid in two separate directions suggests the Japanese beetle population is spreading very quickly,” said Camilo Acosta, WSDA Japanese beetle eradication program coordinator, in the press release. “The longer the invasive pest continues to thrive here, the more difficult and expensive it will be to control.”

WSDA officials are urging growers and residents in Yakima, Benton and Franklin counties to monitor for the beetles, and inform the agency at its online beetle reporting website agr.wa.gov/beetles.

On Tuesday, Aug. 2, the agency is holding a public hearing on a proposed Japanese beetle quarantine area around Grandview at 2 p.m. at the Learning Center at 313 Division St. in Grandview.

For more information on the Japanese beetle, including a copyrighted photo of the pest, visit https://bit.ly/JAPANBTL1.

Comments / 0

Related
Big Country News

Wind-Driven Fire Threatens Central Washington Town

The first notice of the wildfire, located near milepost 18 on Vantage Highway was put out shortly before 1 p.m. Monday, resulting in the closure of Vantage Highway from No. 81 Road in Ellensburg to Recreation Drive in Vantage. Approximately one hour later, Vantage was placed on a level two “get set” evacuation advisement by Kittitas County Emergency Management.
VANTAGE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richland, WA
Pets & Animals
City
Wapato, WA
State
Washington State
Richland, WA
Lifestyle
City
Yakima, WA
City
Richland, WA
City
Grandview, WA
Local
Washington Pets & Animals
Local
Washington Lifestyle
q13fox.com

Volunteers prove critical in the fight against invasive green crabs

KINGSTON, Wash. - To understand how serious Washington’s invasion of European green crab is, look no further than the amount of money the legislature earmarked for 2022: $8.6 million. The money followed Gov. Jay Inslee’s mid-January emergency proclamation, but researchers say the frontline relies on more than money –...
KINGSTON, WA
News Talk KIT

Hot Cheeto Shortage in WA Leads to Discovery of 3 Yakima Hidden Gems

You might run into a road block if you are trying to buy any Hot Cheetos right now because there is a Hot Cheeto shortage in Washington and other parts of the country. Why are they in a shortage? Because of alleged "supply chain disruptions"; we are sure is going to be the standard answer. Supply Chain disruptions my buns! We've been dealing with supposed disruptions for the past 3 years. I don't buy it, pun not intended. This social media search for spicy food dishes with Hot Cheetos in them led to a group discovery of 3 Yakima hidden gems, yes, there are three places in town that you can go to get your savory peppery fix!
YAKIMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beetles#Japanese Beetle#Wsda#Franklin#Division St
nbcrightnow.com

3 Yakima County Shootings In 24 Hours

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash.- Around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2nd, the Yakima County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a car being shot at along I-82, in the Buena/Zillah area, headed toward Sunnyside. Although shots were fired, no one was hurt. Later, at 4 a.m. Wednesday, August 3rd, officers...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

2 rescued from sinking boat by WA State Ferries crew members

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Wash. - Washington State Ferries crew members rescued two people from a sinking boat Wednesday morning. According to WSF, a boat ran aground in Wasp Passage—located between Crane Island and Shaw Island—and right on a state ferry route. The boat started sinking, but the M/V Tillikum happened to be nearby.
WASHINGTON STATE
ncwlife.com

NCWLIFE Evening News August 1st, 2022

A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, A motorcycle accident near Coulee City yesterday marked the sixth serious motorcycle crash in the region during July and the fourth fatality. A Walla Walla man is dead after a weekend tubing accident on the Wenatchee River. One person was killed and three others injured Saturday morning when they were thrown from a vehicle during a rollover outside Moses Lake and A Moses Lake clinic nurse who diverted morphine from medical supplies for her own personal use was sentenced today to 18 months in federal custody.
COULEE CITY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
ncwlife.com

Walla Walla man dies tubing on Wenatchee River

A Walla Walla man is dead after a weekend tubing accident on the Wenatchee River. John D. Keithley, 60, became separated from his innertube on Saturday, while floating with a group of friends and family near the Dryden dam. Authorities said Keithley was not wearing a personal flotation device. His...
WALLA WALLA, WA
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

Photos of the Month: July 2022

The Walla Walla Union-Bulletin features a gallery of our best photos of the previous month in a monthly collection online at union-bulletin.com. You'll also find a selection in our print Explore section on the first Tuesday of each month. This month, we feature U-B photographer Greg Lehman's shots at Athena's...
WALLA WALLA, WA
Columbia Basin Herald

Columbia Basin Herald

Moses Lake, WA
2K+
Followers
165
Post
462K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Columbia Basin Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy