Pittsburgh, PA

Man Accused of Attempting to Entice a Minor Over the Internet

By MyChesCo
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 3 days ago
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Feds file detainer to keep Beaver County man accused of shooting trooper in custody

The U.S. Probation office has filed a detainer against a man accused of shooting a state trooper Friday in Beaver County to ensure he remains in custody. Damian Bradford, who was serving a five-year term of supervised release after spending 14 years in federal prison for killing a Mercer County urologist whose wife was having an affair with Bradford, is charged in state court in connection with the shooting early Friday at Aliquippa’s Franklin Mini Mart.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Allegheny County Jail Watch: July 2022

Pennsylvania incarcerates people at more than five times the rate of many of its main global allies, including the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Mexico, and Italy, according to data from the Prison Policy Initiative. Mass incarceration is often seen as a public health crisis in the country at large because people in American jails and prisons suffer disproportionately from chronic illness and mental and behavioral health issues. Experts believe being incarcerated or having loved ones behind bars shortens peoples’ lifespans. "Mass incarceration was a major public health crisis before the outbreak of COVID-19, but this pandemic has pushed it past the breaking point," said Udi Offer, director of the ACLU's Justice Division in 2020.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania Man Pleads Guilty in Cocaine Trafficking Investigation

PITTSBURGH, PA — A Pittsburgh resident pleaded guilty in federal court to a violation of the federal narcotics laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. Howard Johnson II, 32, pleaded guilty on Friday, July 29, to an Indictment charging him, and 26 other codefendants, with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine before United States District Judge W. Scott Hardy.
WTRF- 7News

4 men charged in Wheeling with fentanyl, cocaine

WHEELING- A federal grand jury returned indictments on Tuesday against alleged large-scale dealers of fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine operating in Ohio County, according to United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld. “Enough fentanyl to kill every man, woman and child in the Northern Panhandle” Yesterday, Solomon Watters, age 26 of Cleveland, Ohio was indicted for conspiring to distribute […]
WHEELING, WV
beavercountyradio.com

Pittsburgh Dentist Found Guilty in Wife’s Death on 2016 African Safari

FILE – The son, left, and daughter, back right, of Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence “Larry” Rudolph head into federal court for the afternoon session of the trial, July 13, 2022, in Denver. Rudolph accused of shooting and killing his wife in their cabin at the end of an African safari trip has denied that he killed her. Rudolph took the stand Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at his murder trial in Denver federal court. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Mt. Pleasant Township woman works with police in sting to nab 'agent' in bail scam

An Ohio woman who police said was part of a bail scam was arrested last week during a sting operation in Mt. Pleasant Township, according to court papers. A township woman told police she received a call at 10:30 a.m. Thursday by a person claiming to be “Glenn Perkins” who said a family member needed bail money after being put in jail because of their involvement in a vehicle crash. The caller requested $8,500.
MOUNT PLEASANT, PA
MyChesCo

34-Year-Old Faces up to 40 Years in Prison for Drug Conspiracy

PITTSBURGH, PA — A former Pittsburgh resident pleaded guilty in federal court on July 22, 2022, to violating the federal narcotics laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. Ronald Lewis III, 34, formerly of the City’s East Hills neighborhood, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute 28 grams or...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man accused of breaking into New Stanton home and stealing child's toy

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A man from the nation of Azerbaijan is facing felony charges after he allegedly broke into a Westmoreland County home and stole a child's toy.According to the victim and state police, it was neighbors who called law enforcement to let them know that there was something strange going on at a home on Broadview Road in New Stanton. Police said neighbors saw Orxan Huseynov breaking into the home.Later, Huseynov told police that he was with a friend on a cross-country trip to Los Angeles. "During their travels, they were tired and decided to pull over in the New Stanton area," trooper Stephen Limani said. "For some reason, he decided to go for a walk."Police said Huseynov, 29, stole a toy jeep from the residence. "The only thing missing was a matchbox car that you could buy at any type of box store," Limani said.Huseynov is free awaiting his preliminary arraignment on multiple felony charges. 
NEW STANTON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Woman accused of shooting boyfriend at Penn Township home

An Allegheny County woman is accused of shooting her boyfriend at a Penn Township home early Tuesday, according to court papers. The 32-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and neck and was taken to AHN Forbes Hospital in Monroeville, authorities said. Police arrested Leah Hope Gillis, 33, of North...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

Human skeletal remains found in West Virginia

RHODELL, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia State Police confirmed human remains were found in the Rhodell area of Raleigh County on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. According to WV State Police, the skeletal remains were found on a dirt path near Tommy Creek Road. The land where the body was found is currently owned by Pocahontas […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
