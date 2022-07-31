Man Accused of Attempting to Entice a Minor Over the Internet

www.mychesco.com
Glassport councilwoman accused of punching man at local bar
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A Glassport councilwoman is accused of punching a man in the face at a local bar. According to Franklin Sabolcik, a night out at Hot Rodz in Glassport turned violent at the hands of Councilwoman Katherine Handra. Sabolcik tells Channel 11 he was coming out...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Feds file detainer to keep Beaver County man accused of shooting trooper in custody
The U.S. Probation office has filed a detainer against a man accused of shooting a state trooper Friday in Beaver County to ensure he remains in custody. Damian Bradford, who was serving a five-year term of supervised release after spending 14 years in federal prison for killing a Mercer County urologist whose wife was having an affair with Bradford, is charged in state court in connection with the shooting early Friday at Aliquippa’s Franklin Mini Mart.
pghcitypaper.com
Allegheny County Jail Watch: July 2022
Pennsylvania incarcerates people at more than five times the rate of many of its main global allies, including the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Mexico, and Italy, according to data from the Prison Policy Initiative. Mass incarceration is often seen as a public health crisis in the country at large because people in American jails and prisons suffer disproportionately from chronic illness and mental and behavioral health issues. Experts believe being incarcerated or having loved ones behind bars shortens peoples’ lifespans. "Mass incarceration was a major public health crisis before the outbreak of COVID-19, but this pandemic has pushed it past the breaking point," said Udi Offer, director of the ACLU's Justice Division in 2020.
Pennsylvania Man Pleads Guilty in Cocaine Trafficking Investigation
PITTSBURGH, PA — A Pittsburgh resident pleaded guilty in federal court to a violation of the federal narcotics laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. Howard Johnson II, 32, pleaded guilty on Friday, July 29, to an Indictment charging him, and 26 other codefendants, with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine before United States District Judge W. Scott Hardy.
4 men charged in Wheeling with fentanyl, cocaine
WHEELING- A federal grand jury returned indictments on Tuesday against alleged large-scale dealers of fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine operating in Ohio County, according to United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld. “Enough fentanyl to kill every man, woman and child in the Northern Panhandle” Yesterday, Solomon Watters, age 26 of Cleveland, Ohio was indicted for conspiring to distribute […]
Former West Virginia teacher sentenced to 10 years for abuse of special needs student
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A former teacher accused of abusing a special needs child at Holz Elementary has been sentenced to 10 years in jail. In late May of 2022, 67-year-old Nancy Boggs, of Charleston, pleaded guilty to 10 counts of battery. These charges include Boggs hitting a student with a cabinet door, pulling a student by […]
beavercountyradio.com
Pittsburgh Dentist Found Guilty in Wife’s Death on 2016 African Safari
FILE – The son, left, and daughter, back right, of Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence “Larry” Rudolph head into federal court for the afternoon session of the trial, July 13, 2022, in Denver. Rudolph accused of shooting and killing his wife in their cabin at the end of an African safari trip has denied that he killed her. Rudolph took the stand Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at his murder trial in Denver federal court. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Bloomfield man charged in connection with 2021 overdose deaths
PITTSBURGH — A Bloomfield man has been charged in connection with three overdose deaths in Pittsburgh last year. On July 31, 2021, the three victims purchased what they thought was cocaine from 43-year-old James Hamlett, according to court documents. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office later determined the cocaine...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Mt. Pleasant Township woman works with police in sting to nab 'agent' in bail scam
An Ohio woman who police said was part of a bail scam was arrested last week during a sting operation in Mt. Pleasant Township, according to court papers. A township woman told police she received a call at 10:30 a.m. Thursday by a person claiming to be “Glenn Perkins” who said a family member needed bail money after being put in jail because of their involvement in a vehicle crash. The caller requested $8,500.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland prison guard union president charged in domestic violence case in North Irwin
The president of the union that represents guards at Westmoreland County Prison is charged with strangulation and other related offenses after an alleged domestic violence incident last weekend in North Irwin. Scott Allen Kennedy, 40, was arraigned earlier this week by North Huntingdon District Judge Wayne Gongaware and released on...
34-Year-Old Faces up to 40 Years in Prison for Drug Conspiracy
PITTSBURGH, PA — A former Pittsburgh resident pleaded guilty in federal court on July 22, 2022, to violating the federal narcotics laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. Ronald Lewis III, 34, formerly of the City’s East Hills neighborhood, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute 28 grams or...
Raleigh County Man Sentenced to Prison for Federal Gun Crime
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Joshua Radcliffe, 39, of Shady Spring, was sentenced on Friday to four years and three months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for being a felon in possession of a firearm. According to court documents and statements made in court,...
Man who shot Pennsylvania state trooper also had role in Ohio murder-for-hire plot
A man accused of shooting a state trooper in Pennsylvania had served time in prison for his role in a 2005 murder-for-hire plot in Ohio. State police say two troopers had observed a disturbance and 41-year-old Damian Bradford shot a trooper in the leg as they struggled Friday inside a store in Aliquippa. The wounded […]
Metro News
Man accused of killing Capital HS student appears for pre-trial hearing in Kanawha County
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County Circuit Judge Joanna Tabit went through several pre-trial motions Tuesday ahead of a trial of a man accused of killing a Capital High School student last year. Dekotis Thomas, 20, appeared virtually for a pre-trial hearing before being set to go on trial Aug....
beavercountyradio.com
Coraopolis Woman Charged with Criminal Trespass After Hitting Jackpot At The Rivers Casino
(File Photo of the Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh) (Pittsburgh, Pa.) Pa State Police at the Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh is reporting that they have charged 37-year-old Brandi Coyle of Coraopolis with criminal trespass after an incident that occurred at the casino on July 31, 2022 at 11:10 AM. Troopers reported...
Arrest warrant issued for grandmother after infant revived by Narcan in McKees Rocks
MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — An arrest warrant has been issued for a woman after her 10-month-old grandchild had to be revived with Narcan in McKees Rocks. Robbie Boyer, 47, is facing charges of aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children and possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Man accused of breaking into New Stanton home and stealing child's toy
GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A man from the nation of Azerbaijan is facing felony charges after he allegedly broke into a Westmoreland County home and stole a child's toy.According to the victim and state police, it was neighbors who called law enforcement to let them know that there was something strange going on at a home on Broadview Road in New Stanton. Police said neighbors saw Orxan Huseynov breaking into the home.Later, Huseynov told police that he was with a friend on a cross-country trip to Los Angeles. "During their travels, they were tired and decided to pull over in the New Stanton area," trooper Stephen Limani said. "For some reason, he decided to go for a walk."Police said Huseynov, 29, stole a toy jeep from the residence. "The only thing missing was a matchbox car that you could buy at any type of box store," Limani said.Huseynov is free awaiting his preliminary arraignment on multiple felony charges.
Local teacher facing charges after 18 kids found drinking alcohol at her home
LOWER BURRELL, Pa. — A Burrell School District teacher is facing charges after police found 18 kids drinking alcohol at her home in late July. The school district told our partners at the Trib that Heather McKallip is employed as health and physical education teacher at the high school.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Woman accused of shooting boyfriend at Penn Township home
An Allegheny County woman is accused of shooting her boyfriend at a Penn Township home early Tuesday, according to court papers. The 32-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and neck and was taken to AHN Forbes Hospital in Monroeville, authorities said. Police arrested Leah Hope Gillis, 33, of North...
Human skeletal remains found in West Virginia
RHODELL, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia State Police confirmed human remains were found in the Rhodell area of Raleigh County on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. According to WV State Police, the skeletal remains were found on a dirt path near Tommy Creek Road. The land where the body was found is currently owned by Pocahontas […]
