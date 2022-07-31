17-year-old killed, 4 hurt in stabbings on Wisconsin river

www.kvrr.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Leader of 4-Corvette caravan crashes, dies in western Minnesota
CHISAGO LAKE TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Authorities in eastern Minnesota say the lead driver in a convoy of four Corvettes was killed Saturday night when he lost control and crashed.The four sports cars were traveling on Lofton Avenue near 250th Street in Chisago Lake Township when the crash occurred around 10 a.m.The Chisago County Sheriff's Office said the lead driver left the road and hit a utility pole. His car rolled several times, landing upside down and pinning him underneath.The driver -- 38-year-old David Mclean of Brooklyn Park -- died at the scene.The sheriff's office said "speed appears to be a contributing factor," and the crash is being investigated.
Lead driver in group of Corvettes dies in Minnesota crash
A 38-year-old Brooklyn Park man was killed when he crashed a Corvette last weekend in Chisago County. Authorities announced the fatal crash five days after it happened, around 10 a.m. Saturday, July 30, saying David A. McLean was driving a Corvette and serving as the lead vehicle in a group of four Corvettes that were headed southbound on Lofton Ave. in Chisago Lake Township.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay teen shot multiple times in Minnesota, death ruled a homicide
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WFRV) – Police in Minneapolis are investigating the shooting of a Green Bay teenager that happened on the evening of July 29. According to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office, 19-year-old Sunrise Badbear Wade died on July 29 after he was reportedly shot multiple times. The incident happened in the 4100 block of Snelling Avenue in Minneapolis around 11 p.m.
kduz.com
Charges Expected in Fatal Apple River Stabbing
(Learfield News Service/Somerset, WI) Charges are expected to be filed today (Monday) against a Minnesota man accused in a deadly stabbing on the Apple River in western Wisconsin. The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office says a 52-year-old man from Prior Lake stabbed five people Saturday and a 17-year-old Stillwater boy...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kvrr.com
MN Man Charged After Stabbing Spree On Apple River, Claims Self-Defense
HUDSON, Wis. (AP) – A 52-year-old Minnesota man was charged Monday with killing a teenager and stabbing four other people in a dispute that allegedly began with a lost cellphone during a weekend tubing excursion on a western Wisconsin river. Investigators allege that Nicolae Miu, of Prior Lake, Minnesota,...
voiceofalexandria.com
Standoff in central Minnesota is over, man arrested
(Dassel, MN) --A standoff involving a man threatening to kill family members in a home south of Dassel is over. The Meeker County Sheriff's Office says the 31-year-old suspect finally exited the house and surrendered around 9:45 Tuesday night. A SWAT team was dispatched Monday evening after the man barricaded himself inside and attempts to negotiate with him were unsuccessful all-day Tuesday. Authorities got an arrest warrant for felony terroristic threats and the man was arrested without incident. No injuries are reported.
Ramsey County mourns unexpected death of sheriff's deputy
RAMSEY COUNTY, Minn. — The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of its own, Deputy Dallas Edeburn. According to the department, Edeburn hadn't returned home after leaving the Ramsey County Patrol station in Arden Hills on Sunday, July 31. When officers searched the area between the station and Edeburn's home the next day, they located him deceased inside his vehicle.
Suspected lightning fire destroys home in Washington County
GRANT, Minnesota — A home in rural Washington County is now rubble following an overnight fire in the community of Grant. Fire officials are keeping members of the media a distance from the scene but it is clear from video that the roof on the structure has collapsed, and all that is left is a partial shell.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Teen gunned down at light rail station in downtown Minneapolis
The victim of a deadly shooting at a downtown Minneapolis light rail station is believed to be a teenager, according to Minneapolis police. The shooting happened in broad daylight, just before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, at the Nicollet Mall Station, with officers arriving to the scene to find the teen suffering from a critical gunshot injury. The victim died at the scene.
Standoff involving multiple SWAT units west of Twin Cities
The Meeker County Sheriff's Office is involved in an ongoing standoff with a man that began Monday evening. The man has barricaded himself inside a house located on the 17300 block of 745th Ave., south of Dassel, Minnesota. Deputies and SWAT were sent to the area on a report of a man threatening to kill family members. He has refused to comply and remains inside the home, authorities said Tuesday.
Here Are The Most Crime Infested Cities In Minnesota For 2022
From Duluth to Minneapolis to Mankato, see where Minnesota cities rank on the crime index for 2022. According to USA.com, the crime index value was calculated based on the data using the website's algorithm. There was at least 229 cities found on the index. The higher crime index value means more crime.
fox9.com
Minneapolis woman, 71, missing since June frequents casinos
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis police are asking for the public’s help to find a 71-year-old woman missing since June. Carol Ann Swigart, 71, was last seen the week of June 27. Swigart is a 5-foot-2 white female who weighs approximately 127 pounds. She has shoulder-length blond hair that is turning gray and typically wears jewelry.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Does the Apple River stabbing suspect have a strong self-defense claim?
HUDSON, Wis. — Four people continue to recover after being stabbed on the Apple River over the weekend. The suspect told police he acted in self-defense in the incident that killed 17-year-old Isaac Schuman. And that's had a lot of people asking: Does Nick Miu have a valid self-defense...
Southern Minnesota News
Four injured in Highway 60 crash
Four people were injured in a crash on Highway 60 west of Butterfield Monday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol says a Dodge pickup was eastbound on Highway 60 when it went off the roadway and rolled onto its side. The driver of the pickup, 17-year-old Tokala Timothy Decory, of Mounds...
Overnight storms leave downed trees, damage across Twin Cities
MINNETONKA, Minn. -- The strong storms that passed through the Twin Cities overnight into Wednesday morning downed a lot of trees and branches.Off Minnehaha Avenue in Minneapolis, the strong winds toppled a huge tree onto two cars, covering much of the street. It also took out a light pole.Off 31st Avenue, a WCCO crew saw police at the scene of a bad motorcycle crash a huge tree also toppled nearby. WCCO saw a body at the scene. We're still waiting for more information from police about what happened and whether it was weather related.Leland Nelson was taking shelter in a parking garage near Cedar Avenue and Hopkins Crossroads, waiting out the storms."It sounds and looks pretty nasty out there and scary," he said. "Real high winds and lightning and now it's raining real fiercely so I hope it subsides and goes away."Nelson also said he had a close call with a downed tree overnight."A big branch come underneath the underpass there by the gas station [and] hit my car and all the power went out," he said.As of 5:20 a.m., Xcel Energy reported about 40,000 Minnesota customers were without power.
fox9.com
Judge authorizes 'whatever force necessary' to bring killer to sentencing
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After a dramatic hearing, a man who intentionally mowed down a motorcyclist in Minneapolis has been sentenced to 40 years in prison. Quantelize Welch, of Minneapolis, was convicted earlier this year of two counts of second-degree murder and criminal vehicular homicide for intentionally hitting and killing a motorcyclist with an SUV in a Minneapolis alley in July 2021. The victim, 26-year-old Caleb Hutchins, was test-driving a dirt bike when Welch ran him down. He was taken to the hospital, where he died a short time later.
dewittmedia.com
Konder family hanging up milkers after 5 generations on the farm
Kondquest Holsteins owner Kraig Konder and his wife, Maureen, will soon be hanging up the milkers, after being part of a five generation dairy legacy in the Glenwood City area. The farming began with Kraig’s great-grandparents, Francis (Frank) and Teophilia (Tillie Palewicz) Kondratowicz, both from Poland, who followed Tillie’s brother and sister, John Palewicz and Valeria (Palewicz) Bogut, to Glenwood City, after having had enough of the Pennsylvania coal mines. The couple came with their children, Anthony, Leo, Mary, and Frank Jr. (who changed the family name to Konder to be more “American”) looking for a better way of life.
kvrr.com
Storms knock out power to 75,000 customers in Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS – Severe storms knocked out power to as many as 75,000 customers across Minnesota where power poles were toppled and winds gusted as high as 81 mph. Xcel Energy says the largest power outages were west of the Twin Cities and by Wednesday morning service had been restored to about half of those who lost power.
Ramsey County deputy found dead inside his vehicle
The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office said one of its deputies was found dead inside his vehicle this week. Deputy Dallas Edeburn was found dead inside his vehicle on Monday. According to the preliminary autopsy report, no signs of trauma nor injuries were found. Members of the sheriff's office learned that...
MPD investigating overnight shooting on I-35W ramp
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police are investigating an apparent shooting that happened on the 28th Street ramp to Interstate 35W early Monday morning.Police responded just after 2 a.m.The WCCO crew on scene saw a car covered in more than a dozen bullet holes.Traffic cameras caught part of the highway that was shut down as investigators worked to gather evidence. As of 5 a.m., the scene was cleared. Police have not released any information on whether anyone was hurt.This story will be updated with more information as soon as it becomes available.
Comments / 0