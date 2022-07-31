Soy City Tuner Club holds 2nd Cars for a Cause event

nowdecatur.com
Household Paint Collection Event Returning August 13
August 3, 2022 – Macon County Environmental Management will be hosting a paint collection event on Saturday, August 13 from 8:00 to 10:00 a.m. This collection is by appointment only at the Macon County Environmental Management Recycling Center at 1750 N. 21st St., Decatur. The Recycling Center is located south of Garfield Ave. and north of Division St. on the east side of 21st St. at the north end of the building with burgundy awnings.
Decatur Family YMCA Hosts Annual Backpack Attack Event
August 2, 2022 – Decatur Family YMCA will host their annual Backpack Attack event on Saturday, August 6, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. 1,500 backpacks pre-filled with school supplies will be handed out to students entering kindergarten through 6th grade. Backpacks will be available for pickup at...
Hidden Illinois Farm Serves Up Anything But Boring Apple Treats
I'm not trying to punch the gas to get to fall folks but it's coming getting close. Summer doesn't end until three-quarters through September but it's not a crime to get excited about the next season. The dates when orchards, pumpkin patches, and fall-themed farms have already begun announcing their opening dates. There's a special farm in Illinois that you must add to your list of fall fun.
hoiabc.com
A new type of hotel in Normal is all the buzz
NORMAL (WEEK) - It’s called a pollinator hotel and was created to give pollinators like bees a home after losing their habitat. The tiny hotel was created by the Wonsook Kim School of Art at Illinois State University and placed in The Refuge Food Forest by Town of Normal.
nprillinois.org
Springfield police found to stop black motorists more and other top stories|First Listen
Springfield police found to stop black motorists five times more than white drivers. Illinois Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey is on the defensive. National Weather Service warns of intense heat today for Central Illinois and confirms tornado touched down in Logan County on Wednesday. Caterpillar reports positive earnings results for...
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington in process of eliminating CSOs
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The twin cities weren’t quite as affected by heavy rainfall Tuesday morning as other parts of Central Illinois. However, Bloomington deals with combined sewer overflow issues as well in its older neighborhoods when rains get heavy and overload the sewer lines. Kevin Kothe, the...
Macon County Health Department to Hold Back to School Event this Saturday
August 3, 2022 – The Macon County Health Department (MCHD) is hosting a back-to-school event on Saturday, August 6, 2022. The event will run from 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the health department located at 1221 E. Condit St., Decatur, IL. Macon County students and their families will...
WCIA
The Little Farm at Weldon Springs
Anna with The Little Farm at Weldon Springs raises chickens, ducks, and geese and provides excellent care to them. We grow a wide variety of vegetable crops in a very small space (2500 sq. ft.), which we are transitioning to a deep-mulch no-till system for the coming season. As a...
Herald & Review
Watch now: Central Park fest revives that Decatur Celebration vibe
DECATUR — The famed Decatur Celebration may be history, but the bands played on once more Sunday afternoon and some of that fun street festival feel was back in the summer air again. The occasion was the first Central Park Music and Art Series, hosted in the city’s small...
Lane closing on Champaign’s Windsor Road
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Construction crews will be closing a lane on Windsor Road starting Wednesday to allow for the installation of fiberoptic utilities. The closure will be located between Mattis Avenue and Windward Boulevard. Eastbound Windsor will be reduced to one lane for the duration of the closure, which will be from Wednesday to […]
LISTEN: Decatur Park District and Park District Foundation on Byers & Co
August 3, 2022 – Clay Gerhard and Aly Delatte of the Decatur Park District joined Byers and Co to talk about the recently filled park commissioner seat, the upcoming busy weekend at the Devon, and the Zoo-Rific Evening. Listen to the podcast now!
Central Illinois Proud
Normal man arrested for stolen vehicle
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington Police arrested a man for charges related to a stolen vehicle Saturday. According to a Bloomington police press release, 36-year-old Joseph P. Herald of Normal has been charged with two counts of disorderly conduct, criminal trespass to a vehicle, and possession of a stolen vehicle.
Crime Stoppers looking for liquor thief
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person responsible for a series of liquor thefts. In a news release, Crime Stoppers said that the thefts happened at Haymakers, located at 3501 South Fields Drive in Champaign, over the course of two months. In each theft, […]
Herald & Review
Watch now: Heavy rain, debris combine for eventful morning commute in Decatur
DECATUR — Heavy rain and a mix of grass, sticks, bottles, cups and other trash made for an interesting commute Tuesday morning around Decatur. "I've been here a long time and I've seen it happen many, many times," said Kristy Miller. Miller is one of the many Decatur Municipal...
Herald & Review
Watch now: Motorists drive through flooded Decatur intersection
Drivers made their way through a flooded intersection at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Prairie Avenue around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. The area is under a flash flood warning.
Crews called to crash along U.S. Route 136
Update at 5:12 p.m. on 8/1/2022 State Troopers said two people were hurt in a collision between a semi-truck and a Toyota Corolla. Their injuries are said to be non-life-threatening. The Champaign Urbana Public Health District announced on Monday that, starting August 15, it will no longer reach out to people who test positive for […]
Family back on their feet after fire
ST. JOSEPH, Ill. (WCIA) – It’s a big change from where one family was earlier this summer. “Everyone’s good, I mean they’re still adjusting to new things, but they’re doing pretty well and they’re pretty comfortable now,” Caleb Foster, the son, said. A fire destroyed almost everything they have. Now, they have so much they’re […]
Central Illinois Proud
Police warn that gold scam has returned to area
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A scam that has been taking place across the Midwest since 2018 has returned to Central Illinois. According to a Bloomington Police Facebook post, police have received reports that gold scammers have returned to the area. The scammers are known to approach potential victims at...
WAND TV
Unclaimed property auction set for Aug 20
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Illinois Treasurer Mike Frerichs has set the annual Illinois State Fair auction for unclaimed property for Saturday, August 20th. Financial institutions turn over unclaimed assets, frequently from safe deposit boxes, to the Treasurer whose office then attempts to locate owners or heirs. People will die and relatives may not be aware the boxes existed. Items that go another 10 years without being claimed are then put up for auction.
Herald & Review
Decatur Police Department, child advocacy group team up in trauma response program
DECATUR — The city's police department and a local child advocacy center are teaming up to bring an immediate trauma response program directly to young victims of crime. Child 1st Center, a child advocacy center that serves children and families in Macon and Piatt counties, currently runs the Macon County HEALS (Helping Everyone Access Linked Systems), a program that works with victims of crime under the age of 25.
