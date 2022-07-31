Castillo to make Mariners debut Wednesday at Yankees

CHICAGO (AP) — Lance Lynn threw four-hit ball over six innings, Jose Abreu homered for the second consecutive game and Eloy Jiménez hit three singles as the Chicago White Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 4-1 Wednesday. Lynn (2-4) struck out eight for the third time this season while not walking a batter for the third time in his last four starts. Rookie Bobby Witt Jr. snapped Lynn’s shutout bid by hitting a home run with one out in the sixth. The White Sox (53-51) won for the third time in four games while remaining two games behind the Twins (55-49) and one behind the Guardians (54-50) in the AL Central. The Royals fell for the seventh time in nine games. “It just looks like we’re benefitting from staying the course and the confidence that we’re good enough,” White Sox manager Tony La Russa said. “We have to prove it from here to the end.”

CHICAGO, IL ・ 20 MINUTES AGO