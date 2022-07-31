Happening Now: Sunday in the Park

www.wlox.com
WLOX
Some Biloxi students get a head start on the new year
WLOX
Harbor Lights to debut new addition to light show this holiday season
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Looking for a reason to get excited about Christmas a few months early? This holiday season, Gulfport Harbor Lights Winter Festival will debut the newest addition to their lightshow: an octopus. Based on the picture above, the 16x16 feet LED light display received approval on Tuesday...
WLOX
Elliott Homes developing new homes with a view at Diamondhead's The Club
WLOX
HAPPENING NOW: National Night Out Against Crime at Jones Park in Gulfport
WALA-TV FOX10
Man drowns on Dauphin Island’s West End
DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) - A man drowned Sunday in the Gulf of Mexico, according to Dauphin Island Mayor Jeff Collier. The mayor told FOX10 News that the drowning occurred at about 6 p.m. near the West End Beach at the end of Bienville Boulevard. Collier said he did not...
WLOX
Wounded veteran and family receives new home in Biloxi
WLOX
Singing River Health executives call retirees to the table, discuss potential sale
WLOX
New parking solutions underway for downtown Ocean Springs
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Ocean Springs Board of Aldermen accepted a downtown traffic and parking study at a meeting in City Hall. The plan was put together with ideas collected from the mayor, board members, and stakeholders in the area. Mayor Kenny Holloway said the plan was very well thought of and has a lot of promising ideas.
WLOX
BREAKING NEWS: Man stabbed to death at Northwood Hills home; Gulfport Police investigating
We will keep the chance for widespread showers and thunderstorms in South Mississippi. Some of these storms could produce heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. One of the upside to the rain and clouds, when we get enough cloud cover and rain, temperatures will be much more tolerable and even comfortable, at times. Rain chances will decrease after sunset, and it will remain warm and humid tonight. Temperatures will drop into the mid 70s by Thursday morning. The rain won't be quite as widespread on Friday and Saturday, but we will still see hit and miss showers and storms. It'll be hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.
WLOX
Lucedale native Hillary Reese releasing her album "All the Good Ones Are Crazy"
Picayune Item
Fire in North Hill caused by lightning strike
Firefighters with Picayune Fire Department and Carriere Volunteer Fire Department responded to a house fire that caused one reported pet casualty. On July 15, a fire occurred at a 165 Shore Crest Circle, a home located in the North Hill subdivision in Carriere. The fire departments got the call at 4:52 p.m., the fire was under control 20-30 minutes after the call.
WLOX
Residents share safety concerns during Gulfport’s “National Night Out against Crime”
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gulfport Police Department is joining hands with the community they serve through their “National Night Out Against Crime.”. Residents were invited out Tuesday night to share some of their concerns and see how the department is working to keep them safe. From a showcase...
WLOX
Original Isle of Capri employees reflect on casino industry
Popular discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Mississippi on August 25th
Later this month, a popular discount grocery store chain will open another new store in Mississippi. Read on to learn more. Aldi, known for its low prices on everything from groceries to home goods, is opening a new store location this month on Thursday, August 25, 2022, in Ocean Springs, Mississippi.
WLOX
Countdown to Kickoff 2022: Gulfport Admirals
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) -Two years ago Gulfport football was not where it wanted to be, but after a winning season and a playoff appearance last year, the Admirals are ready to keep the momentum rolling into 2022. “We’re using that momentum to carry us, we have a lot of momentum...
wxxv25.com
Coast nonprofit helps control cat population
A Coast nonprofit is on a mission to help control the cat population in Harrison County. Fixin’ the Coast operates a trap, neuter, and return program. It’s not the only organization that is seeking to control the homeless cat population. In addition to Fixin’ the Coast, Feral Feline Coalition offers a trap, neuter and return program. They also try to adopt out kittens that are brought in.
wxxv25.com
Moss Point woman dies in wreck on River Road in Pascagoula
Pascagoula police are investigating a deadly car crash. The accident happened on Sunday night at the intersection of River Road and Catalpa Avenue. Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd Jr. identified the victim as 31-year-old Anna Burgett Logan of Moss Point. News 25 has learned that Burgett Logan was a fifth-grade teacher at Trent Lott Academy.
WLOX
High energy convocation sets tone for Pascagoula-Gautier School District
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - “Come together.” That’s the theme for the Pascagoula-Gautier School District as more than 1,460 employees, teachers and administrators gathered for their first in-person convocation in three years. The goal? To have fun and get some positive energy going before everyone gets wrapped up...
bobgermanylaw.com
Gulfport, MS – Car Accident at I-10 & Lorraine-Cowan Rd Causes Injuries
The injured parties were treated at the scene by attending medical personnel, and those requiring further treatments were hospitalized. There were significant delays reported on the roadway. Authorities advised nearby drivers to avoid the scene. Local authorities are handling the ongoing accident investigation. Our thoughts are with the injured victims...
WLOX
Pedestrian hit, killed by train in Hancock County
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - On Monday afternoon, officials responded to reports of a pedestrian hit by a train east of Lakeshore Road along N Railroad Avenue in Hancock County. Hancock County Coroner Jeff Hair has identified the victim as 32-year-old Ryan Moran of Bay St. Louis. Want more WLOX...
