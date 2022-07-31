False reports of active shooter at Westfield Culver City mall: Police

NORCO, Calif. - A Norco store owner is going viral after turning the tables against would-be robbers. Early Sunday morning around 2:45 a.m., four suspects in a black BMW SUV pulled up to target 80-year-old Craig Cope's business on Clark Avenue. Seeing that one of the suspects was entering the Norco Market & Liquor with a rifle, Cope grabbed his own gun from under the counter and shot the suspect. The suspect then turned around and ran off from the store.

