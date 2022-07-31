‘Super-Pets’ Nabs $41M WW Bow; ‘Minions’ Crosses $700M & ‘Top Gun’ Cruises Past $1.3B – International Box Office

Click here to read the full article.

Warner Bros’ DC League Of Super-Pets started wagging its tail overseas this weekend, barking up an estimated $18.4M in 63 markets That’s in line with expectations and places it 37% ahead of family comp The Bad Guys in like-for-likes. The global debut was $41.4M .

Outside the pooches, this was notably another holdover weekend for the studios while we await fresh blood in the form of Sony’s Bullet Train .

Overall, big studio titles are holding well, but we are definitely missing new tentpole product. To a degree, as Anthony has noted , that’s down to a bottleneck at VFX houses; still it would have been nice to see more engines firing in Top Gun ’s tailwinds.

That’s not to take anything away from Universal/Illumination’s Minions: The Rise Of Gru which is rollicking along and led overseas for the studios this session with $25.4M in 79 markets (-36%). The international cume is now $390M for $710.4M global. The UK continues to lead play at $40M, followed by Mexico at $35.2M. Individual market holds were strong for the origins story with Italy still to come in August.

Disney/Marvel’s Thor: Love And Thunder saw a 39% dip from last session (only three MCU movies have had stronger holds in a fourth weekend), adding $20.8M from 48 material markets for an overseas cume of $ 361M and a global tally of $662M to overtake Thor: Ragnarok . The heroes notably held No. 1 in France, Italy and Australia this frame. Tops to date are the UK ($37.3M), Australia ($27.3M), Mexico ($26M), Korea ($22.6M) and Brazil ($20M).

Turning back to Super-Pets , the Dwayne Johnson/Kevin Hart toon is out in 76% of the offshore footprint and clocked Peru’s biggest opening weekend ever for a WB animated title while Brazil had the 2 nd biggest opening weekend for a WB animated pic. There are still several markets to come including Holland, Hong Kong, Thailand, India, Korea, Japan, Italy and Australia.

Meanwhile, Top Gun: Maverick saw another crazy hold of -19% in 64 markets, adding $13.8M . Paramount/Skydance’s Tom Cruise-starrer has now reached $671M internationally for $1,321.1M worldwide. The top market remains the UK which dipped just 6% from last session for a $94.4M cume to date. After that, Japan is at $76M, Korea has grossed $57.8M, Australia now counts $60M and France $50M.

In IMAX, TGM has crossed the $100M mark globally.

Universal/Amblin’s Jurassic World Dominion ended its weekend with an added $13.8M in 86 markets including the Japan debut. There, JWD had a No. 1 Friday for Uni’s biggest opening day ever and claimed the 2nd biggest opening day of the year. The full three-day haul was $10.2M.

Dominion has reached $573.1M international and $942.6M global. It’s currently running 26% behind Jurassic World and 12% below Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom in the overseas markets. China leads play with $156.6M, followed by the UK at $41.2M, France at $28M, Australia ($24.7M) and Germany ($22.6M).

Also from Warner Bros, Elvis has now passed $100M overseas, showing great legs with just a 25% drop this session. The offshore cume is $105.3M for $234.3M worldwide. The movie has released in all of its markets and is led by the UK with $25.1M. Australia ($19.9M), France ($7.4M), Mexico ($5.2M) and Germany ($4.5M) round out the Top 5.

In local fare, China’s Moon Man had a massive opening with RMB 995.7M ($147.6M) including $6.3M in IMAX for the sci-fi/comedy from Chiyu Zhang.

Korea’s Hansan: Rising Dragon roared to a $17.9M opening. With $820K from IMAX, the Roaring Currents follow-up scored the format’s 2nd biggest launch weekend for a local title in the market.

Next week, all aboard the Bullet Train .

MISC UPDATED CUMES/NOTABLE

Where The Crawdads Sing (SNY): $2.5M intl weekend (4 markets); $8.7M intl cume/$62.2M global

The Black Phone (UNI): $4.2M intl weekend (75 markets); $58.1M intl cume/$141.2M global