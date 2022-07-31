Gadsden ISD to implement new safety measures for the new school year

cbs4local.com
El Paso events to honor and remember the 23 victims of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting 3 years ago.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
15th annual 'Plaza Classic Film Festival' kicks off this weekend in El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
The richest person in El Paso is giving away millionsAsh Jurberg
Texans are heading to Mexico to buy cheaper gasAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
YISD superintendent explains benefits to starting school year earlier, adjusting breaks
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The school year started earlier than ever this year for most Borderland school districts. CBS4 Anchor John Purvis asked Ysleta Independent School District Superintendent, Dr. Xavier De La Torre, for the reason behind the decision. De La Torre replied, "The prevailing thought around that...
Jefferson High School opens new state-of-the-art campus
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Independent School District will celebrate the completion of its new three-story facility at Jefferson High School on Friday. The new state-of-the-art facility replaces the 100-year-old red-brick building that served as the original site for Burleson School and later as Jefferson High School. Students were officially welcomed into the new school on August 1.
Parents turning to homeschooling instead of public school
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to Texas Connections Academy, nationwide, there was a 43% increase in homeschool enrollment between 2019 and 2021. Since, then homeschooling has leveled off. Additionally in the 2021/2022 school year, 47 connections academy schools served around 100,000 students nationwide Robert Knox, an El Paso dad says he is considering homeschooling […]
Gadsden ISD starts school year with 2 school resource officers; looks to hire more
SANTA TERESA, N.M. (CBS4) — Gadsden Independent School District students went back to school on Monday, but for many, the day went on without a school resource officer (SRO) present at their school. Before the start of the school year, CBS4 spoke to GISD and they told us they...
everythinglubbock.com
Socorro ISD investigates threats to 4 schools on first day of school
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Socorro Independent School District investigated four threats made to schools in the district on the first day of school. On Monday, as thousands of students across the Borderland returned to the classroom for the first day of school, a SISD spokesperson said there were anonymous threats against four schools: Ben Narbuth Elementary School, William Slider Middle School, Montwood High School and Eastlake High School.
Borderland school districts set school zone safety regulations
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As August dawns around the Borderland, thousands of kids headed back to school. With their return, officials wanted remind everyone about school zone speed limits and parking lot safety. Most importantly, those who are driving need to slow down to prevent possibly striking a pedestrian. As for those walking to […]
Ysleta ISD pilots new program to address student safety concerns
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — As students return to campuses Ysleta Independent School District is piloting a new program at four campuses to improve student safety. The program would allow parents to know where their child is at all times. Parents would be able to log into an application...
The Scary School Threats In El Paso: Would You Be on Standby?
Usually, on the first day of school, there are all kinds of emotions the parent and child feel. Some kids are excited to return, others nervous, and some are just sad that summer is over. As for my son, he was totally stoked to be back in contact with new...
Irvin High School students see bond renovations as new school year starts
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Students at Irvin High School saw big renovations this 2022-2023 school year. El Paso Independent School District was given a $42.8 million budget for construction to add a new building as well as renovations to existing buildings on campus. Renovations include:. HVAC Upgrade to...
El Paso ISD utilizes substitute nurses as district works to fill vacant positions
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The El Paso Independent School District welcomed back its students on Monday but is still looking to hire more school nurses. EPISD stated there is one nurse posting at each campus within the district and there are two campuses that have two nurse positions, such as Don Haskins Pre-K to 8 and Franklin High School.
KVIA
Parents react to first day back at school
EL PASO, Texas -- Eight districts opened their doors for the first day of school Monday. A majority of El Paso kids are now back in the classroom. Parents and students at Thomas Manor Elementary told ABC-7 it was really a good day. Parents were pleased with how the first...
Great Khalid Foundation to distribute backpacks to Riverside Middle School students
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — TheGreatKhalidFoundation will be at Riverside Middle SchoolonFriday to distribute backpackstoevery6th-gradestudent. Executive DirectorLindaWolfewillbeonsitebeginningat2:30pm tocloseoutthisyear’sBack to Schoolprogram. “Thisyear’sbackpacksarealittleheavier,” saidLindaWolfe,“Everystudentwillreceivea fewextraitemsto ensuretheyhaveeverythingtheyneedfortheentireyear.”. InnovativeTechnologyCoach RubyShivery writes,“these[Riverside]Rebelsare encouragementandhopeandthisisforthem– awaytoshowloveandsupportand demonstratethatweseethemassuccessfulindividuals.”. RiversideMiddleSchoolasksthatallvisitorscheckinatthefrontofficewheretheywillbe directedtothedistributionsite. “Walmarthasbeenapartof ourBacktoSchoolprogramsincedayone,”saidLindaWolfe,“andwecannotthankthem enoughfortheirpartnership.TheGreatKhalidFoundationwouldalsoliketothankRaiz FederalCreditUnionandWestStarfortheircontinuedsupport. TheGreatKhalidFoundationisKhalid’snamesakenon-profitorganizationfoundedtogive backtothefamiliesinthecommunityofElPaso. Sign up...
Socorro ISD's 50th campus Ben Narbuth Elementary School opens to students, staff
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Ben Narbuth Elementary School opened Monday for the 2022-2023 school year. Students and parents were excited to be at the new school. The new combination school serves students in the Eastlake High School feeder area. It was built as part of bond 2017 project.
Ysleta ISD looking to hire bus drivers
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A school district is looking to hire bus drivers for the 2022-2023 school year. Ysleta Independent School District increased the pay rate to $20 per hour following the Board of Trustees vote in June. Applicants can apply at www.yisd.net. Sign up to receive the...
School threats reported at El Paso ISD schools on first day of school
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Several school threats were reported at different schools in the El Paso region on the first day of school. Threats were reported at Montwood High School, Eastlake High School, Ben Narbuth Elementary School and Slider Middle Schoo. Officials with the El Paso Police Department...
Great Khalid Foundation hands out new backpacks at Ross Middle School
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Great Khalid Foundation showed up at Ross Middle School on the first day back to school. The organization celebrated the new school year with brand new backpacks for every 6th-grade student. Khalid's, mom, LindaWolfe distributed the supply-filled backpacks. “The students are coming into...
Canutillo High School band to compete at Bands of America this fall
CANUTILLO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Monday was the first day of school for students at the Canutillo Independent School District. Students went back to the classroom for the 2022-2023 school year. Forecaster Brady Brewster was live at Canutillo High School on the first day of school. Brewster interviewed the Canutillo...
El Paso non-profit holds backpack giveaway before the start of the new school year
EL PASO, Texas – Monday, Aug 1 is the big day, the first day of school for many kids in the Borderland. A local non-profit organization ‘You Eat I Eat Community Unity Food Pantry’, helped hold a backpack giveaway to get kids ready for the new school year. Dorene Marcus Corothers, Founder of the community The post El Paso non-profit holds backpack giveaway before the start of the new school year appeared first on KVIA.
UMC CEO explains why he wants county commissioners to decide on $345M expansion plan
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — CBS4 pressed University Medical Center for answers Tuesday about why it wants El Paso County Commissioners to approve a $345 million expansion plan instead of putting the issue before local voters. UMC CEO Jacob Cintron said he wants commissioners to approve the Certificates of...
