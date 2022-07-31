ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Mud Hens fall to Indianapolis in series finale

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=150Ztq_0gzqg1su00

The Toledo Mud Hens scored an early run but that was all they could muster in a 4-1 loss to the Indianapolis Indians on Sunday at Fifth Third Field.

A day after Daz Cameron notched a walk-off single, Toledo could not put together enough offense as the Mud Hens were forced to settle for a split in the six-game series with Indianapolis.

Chris Rabago got the Mud Hens (49-48) on the board in the second inning with an RBI single that scored Kerry Carpenter.

But Indianapolis (46-50) got a two-run homer from Carter Bins in the top of the fourth, Taylor Davis added a sacrifice fly in the sixth, and Jack Suwinski had an RBI double in the seventh to give the Indians the 4-1 advantage.

Beau Brieske (0-2) was the starter for Toledo on Sunday on a rehab assignment from Detroit. He pitched three innings, giving up two earned runs on five hits with two walks and two strikeouts on his way to the loss.

Following Brieske, the Mud Hens used seven other pitchers in relief over the final six innings.

Hunter Stratton (2-5) picked up the win for Indianapolis in relief, and Eric Stout earned his fourth save of the season after pitching a perfect eighth and ninth inning.

The Mud Hens had just six hits in the game with Josh Lester accounting for two of those hits.

Toledo opens a seven-game series in Iowa at 7:38 p.m. Tuesday with the teams playing a doubleheader on Wednesday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Oneil Cruz HR keys outburst as Pirates beat Brewers 5-3

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Rookie Oneil Cruz hit a three-run homer to spark a five-run sixth inning as the Pittsburgh Pirates rallied for a 5-3 victory over the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night, snapping a seven-game skid.Cruz hit a blast to dead center field off reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes, pulling the Pirates into a 3-all tie. Pittsburgh then added two runs to win for the first time since July 23.The Brewers had their four-game winning streak snapped, one day after trading All-Star closer Josh Hader to San Diego. Milwaukee had also won seven of eight.Pittsburgh...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Chicago

Royals pitcher Amir Garrett tosses water on White Sox fan at U.S. Cellular Field

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Kansas City Royals pitcher Amir Garrett threw water at a White Sox fan who apparently was heckling him Tuesday night at U.S. Cellular Field.Video posted on Twitter shows Garrett tossing the water at a fan sitting behind the visiting team's dugout. It's unclear what either Garrett or a fan in a gray shirt are saying to each other during the altercation, when Garrett threw what appeared to be a cup of water on the fan, also hitting a young fan sitting behind him.After the game, Garrett wrote about the altercation on Twitter, saying, "Listen the disrespect is...
CHICAGO, IL
The Blade

2022 high school football: 4 Toledo-area sleeper teams to watch

With high school football season right around the corner, it might not be too hard to identify the conference favorites and the traditional powerhouse programs set up for another year of success on the gridiron. But everyone loves a good surprise — the team that might be overlooked that defies expectations. Who are some of the teams in Northwest Ohio this season that could fit that bill? It could be a team ready to compete for a league title amongst the traditional powers, or a team that could make a sneaky playoff run. Here are four potential sleeper teams to keep an eye on this season. For this exercise, we focused on teams with overall records around .500 and/or double-digit regional seeds in 2021.
NORTHWOOD, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy