Mud Hens fall to Indianapolis in series finale

The Toledo Mud Hens scored an early run but that was all they could muster in a 4-1 loss to the Indianapolis Indians on Sunday at Fifth Third Field.

A day after Daz Cameron notched a walk-off single, Toledo could not put together enough offense as the Mud Hens were forced to settle for a split in the six-game series with Indianapolis.

Chris Rabago got the Mud Hens (49-48) on the board in the second inning with an RBI single that scored Kerry Carpenter.

But Indianapolis (46-50) got a two-run homer from Carter Bins in the top of the fourth, Taylor Davis added a sacrifice fly in the sixth, and Jack Suwinski had an RBI double in the seventh to give the Indians the 4-1 advantage.

Beau Brieske (0-2) was the starter for Toledo on Sunday on a rehab assignment from Detroit. He pitched three innings, giving up two earned runs on five hits with two walks and two strikeouts on his way to the loss.

Following Brieske, the Mud Hens used seven other pitchers in relief over the final six innings.

Hunter Stratton (2-5) picked up the win for Indianapolis in relief, and Eric Stout earned his fourth save of the season after pitching a perfect eighth and ninth inning.

The Mud Hens had just six hits in the game with Josh Lester accounting for two of those hits.

Toledo opens a seven-game series in Iowa at 7:38 p.m. Tuesday with the teams playing a doubleheader on Wednesday.