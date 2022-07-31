Grand Island giveaway provides school supplies for 100 children

www.ksnblocal4.com
Hastings community comes together in ‘National Night Out’
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Thousands of communities across the United States joined forces Tuesday in “National Night Out.” The event is held each year in an effort to help reduce crime and prevent drug use. The Hastings community joined in on the movement, marking the 39th annual Night...
Hastings PD hiring officers
Park expansions in Grand Island kicks off with ground breaking
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A ground breaking ceremony on Tuesday morning symbolically started work on upgrades to Hear Grand Island’s Home. The changes to the former Kaufman Plaza will to include a more permanent stage for the the summer concert series and green space with low-maintenance landscaping. The...
GIPD Investigator Christopher Marcello to be laid to rest on Wednesday
GRAND ISLAND-HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Former Grand Island Police Department Investigator Christopher Marcello will be laid to rest on Wednesday in Hastings. The funeral is happening at 10 a.m., at the Third City Christian Church in Grand Island. After the funeral, Investigator Marcello will head to his final resting place...
Hastings Police to hire five new officers
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hastings Police Department is currently accepting applications for five new officers to join their team. This comes after several resignations and retirements, opening those spots in the force. “We’re kind of grouped in with the rest of the nation that’s having issues with hiring and...
Hastings businesses frustrated with Highway 6 construction
St. Mary’s Parish Festival celebrates diversity
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - St. Mary’s Parish Festival’s was held on Saturday with the goal to celebrate Grand Island’s diverse culture. Father Jorge Canela with St. Mary’s Cathedral estimated around 500 people in only the first few hours. Complete with a Polka band, dancing horses,...
Grand Island man works to renovate 120-year-old building
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - In 1902, Harmony Hall opened its doors, 120 years later a Grand Island man is working to restore it to its former glory. Jose Ramirez first saw harmony hall when he was driving by it, that’s when he contacted the owner and made an offer to buy the hall and renovate it.
Parents urged to speak to kids about dangers of drug use
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - As school quickly approaches, the Drug Enforcement Administration is pushing parents to have a conversation with their children about the dangers of drug use. Justin King, Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Omaha Division, said that they’ve seen entities target younger and younger children...
Man injured in Grand Island crash following bar fight
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A late Monday-night crash in Grand Island left a man seriously injured following a bar fight. According to Grand Island Police it started in the 1000 block of Diers Avenue at Bandits Bar when two men were kicked out for fighting. Once in the parking...
Ravenna man sentenced for bank fraud in sheep breeding operation
OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - A federal judge has sentenced a Ravenna man for bank fraud in a sheep breeding operation. U.S. District Judge John Gerrard sentenced Brooks Duester, 44, to five years of federal probation and 10 weekends of intermittent confinement, to be served within one year. In addition, the...
Nebraska man owes over $500,000 in sheep breeding scheme
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Ravenna man owes over half a million dollars to a bank after pleading guilty to lying about the number of sheep in his breeding operation, according to the Department of Justice. At one point, the man told the bank that he had up to...
Adams County Jail running on schedule
High School Finals Rodeo leaving Hastings, relocating to Burwell
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - After 20 years in Hastings, the Nebraska High School Rodeo Finals are riding out of town and relocating to Burwell. For rodeo fans, it will feel more familiar than you might think, as Burwell actually hosted the High School Finals just a few years ago due to COVID-19 regulations in Hastings. Jess Helgoth, the president of the Burwell Rodeo Committee and Nebraska’s Big Rodeo, said he first presented the town’s case back in November of 2021, and the Nebraska High School Rodeo Association accepted his bid in February.
Grand Island crash leaves man seriously injured
‘We like our chances’: Kearney Little League off to Midwest Regional
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Kearney Little League team won the State championship over Gretna and is the 2022 Nebraska representative in the Midwest Regional. They had their final practice Tuesday before heading out to Indiana. “It’s a special situation,” team manager Dane Tobey said. “Anytime you can form a...
Laser assault case going to trial court in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of assaulting a police officer. The suspect’s weapon was a powerful laser pointer. A hearing is scheduled next month for Lakota Hawkes, 20. He was arrested June 4 after an officer reported that Hawkes twice pointed a laser at him impairing his vision. Police said the officer experienced spots in his vision, eye pain and a headache. It’s not clear if the laser caused further damage.
Grand Island teen gets scammed
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - An 18-year-old Grand Island woman is out $1,500 after being scammed. According to Grand Island Police, the victim was contacted by phone offering her a work-from-home job. Upon accepting, she was sent a check and then was instructed by the scammer to purchase Apple gift cards to send back to the unknown person.
Three injured in overnight shooting at Elm Creek gentleman’s club
ELM CREEK, Neb. (KSNB) - Three people were injured in an overnight shooting at Paradise City in Elm Creek. Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office responded to the shooting at the gentleman’s club at approximately 12:39 a.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, deputies determined that a disturbance had happened, involving multiple people.
Nebraska Hall of Fame nominee has connection to Albion
A prominent Nebraska landscape architect, who has a connection to Albion, is one of the nominees for induction into the Nebraska Hall of Fame in 2024. Nebraska Hall of Fame Commission members are currently holding hearings for eight individuals who were nominated for possible selection as the next Nebraska Hall of Fame inductee.
