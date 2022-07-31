Grand Island giveaway provides school supplies for 100 children

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - After 20 years in Hastings, the Nebraska High School Rodeo Finals are riding out of town and relocating to Burwell. For rodeo fans, it will feel more familiar than you might think, as Burwell actually hosted the High School Finals just a few years ago due to COVID-19 regulations in Hastings. Jess Helgoth, the president of the Burwell Rodeo Committee and Nebraska’s Big Rodeo, said he first presented the town’s case back in November of 2021, and the Nebraska High School Rodeo Association accepted his bid in February.

HASTINGS, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO