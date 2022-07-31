Dwyane Wade shares amazing story on meeting Bill Russell for the first time, reunion years later

clutchpoints.com
‘He is not the face of the Kobe line’: Vanessa Bryant slams reports about DeMar DeRozan taking over Kobe Bryant’s Nike sneaker line
It was announced on Sunday that Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan had just agreed to a new deal with Nike. In the report, NBA insider Shams Charania noted that DeRozan will now become the new face of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant’s iconic sneaker line. Vanessa Bryant, Kobe’s wife, has now completely refuted this […] The post ‘He is not the face of the Kobe line’: Vanessa Bryant slams reports about DeMar DeRozan taking over Kobe Bryant’s Nike sneaker line appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers icon Magic Johnson calls on NBA’s Adam Silver to give Celtics legend Bill Russell special honor after his passing
There are few greater players in the history of the NBA than Boston Celtics icon Bill Russell. This is exactly why Hall of Famer and Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson is calling for the league to honor this man with a gesture that is befitting of his tremendous contributions to the sport. According to […] The post Lakers icon Magic Johnson calls on NBA’s Adam Silver to give Celtics legend Bill Russell special honor after his passing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Andre Iguodala’s potential retirement draws strong take from Steve Kerr
The Golden State Warriors have guaranteed money committed to 13 players for 2022-23 after officially signing veteran free agent JaMychal Green and second-round pick Ryan Rollins. They’ll enter training camp in late September with one open roster spot, either signing the winner of an open camp competition on the cheap or keeping it vacant all season for luxury-tax savings.
Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard looks jacked in newly released footage
August is peak NBA offseason, but the LA Clippers are hoping to keep their fans on the edge of their seats. Kawhi Leonard isn’t on social media and is rarely seen in public, so footage of the Clippers star always gets fans excited. On Monday, the Clippers posted a series of photos of Leonard and […] The post Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard looks jacked in newly released footage appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Russell Westbrook makes big decision amid Lakers trade rumors
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has found new representation. Amid a summer of trade speculation, the nine-time All-Star has hired NBA super-agent Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports Management, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Last month, the topic of Westbrook’s representation made major headlines when his agent of 14...
Dell Curry drops bold Stephen Curry prediction: ‘He definitely can play at this level for years to come’
Stephen Curry joined some pretty elite company last season by winning his first Bill Russell Finals MVP Award. The Golden State Warriors superstar is now one of six players in NBA history with at least four championships, two regular-season MVPs and one Finals MVP to his name, alongside Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic […] The post Dell Curry drops bold Stephen Curry prediction: ‘He definitely can play at this level for years to come’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Celtics agree to deal with former 1st-round pick who went viral at NBA Draft
The Boston Celtics are taking the challenge of developing former first-round NBA Draft pick Bruno Caboclo into the player Fran Fraschilla of ESPN thought he would become. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Celtics and Caboclo have agreed to a training camp deal, which doesn’t guarantee the player a sure spot on the […] The post Celtics agree to deal with former 1st-round pick who went viral at NBA Draft appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘They’ve made a huge mistake’: Stephen A Smith rips NFL over Deshaun Watson suspension
Stephen A Smith broke his First Take hiatus on Monday for a very compelling reason. Apparently, the renowned ESPN broadcaster could not stand back and watch everything surrounding Cleveland Browns star quarterback Deshaun Watson and his recently-issued six-game suspension unfold without giving his two cents worth. Stephen A said he was going to be out until mid-August, but he just had to break his own word for this.
‘It’s easier that way’: Lakers icon Shaq gets brutally honest on Kevin Durant’s desire to get traded from Nets
Kevin Durant is now reportedly set to sit down with Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai as his trade saga drags on. He’s already indicated that he wants out, but at this point, Brooklyn’s insane trade demands are making things very difficult for both KD and rival teams that might be interested in the former league […] The post ‘It’s easier that way’: Lakers icon Shaq gets brutally honest on Kevin Durant’s desire to get traded from Nets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tony Finau delivers strong message after PGA Tour win at Rocket Mortgage Classic
While Tony Finau has yet to get a major PGA Tour title, he just made it easier for fans to root for him after his win at Rocket Mortgage Classic on Sunday. Speaking to reporters after the victory that saw him dominate his second event in two weeks, Finau shared a rather inspiring statement on his journey so far. Prior to the 3M Open and the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Finau took six years before he can win two events. He has now tied that in just a short amount of time, but it’s not because of luck or solely due to his hard work. Instead, it’s that never-say-die attitude that has transformed him into an elite winner.
WATCH: Epic video of LeBron James, Bronny, Bryce dunking all over Lakers practice facility goes viral
LeBron James has been working hard in the summer as the new season approaches. On Tuesday, the four-time NBA champ decided to bring his two sons to the Los Angeles Lakers practice facility to give them a taste of how the pros do it. Unsurprisingly, it resulted in a pretty epic highlight reel from the three Jameses.
Anthony Edwards breaks silence on Rudy Gobert insult before blockbuster trade to Timberwolves
When the Minnesota Timberwolves traded for Rudy Gobert early in the offseason, Anthony Edwards’ previous statement about the big man went viral again. Ant-Man basically said the French center doesn’t put a fear in his heart with his defense, even adding that Kristaps Porzingis was a better shot-blocker.
‘He did the exact same thing’: Shaq slapped with savage reality amid controversial Kevin Durant comments
Shaquille O’Neal recently chimed in on Kevin Durant’s trade saga with the Brooklyn Nets, and let’s just say that Shaq wasn’t too kind with his take. The Hall of Fame big man implied that KD was taking the “easy way” by forcing a trade away from Brooklyn as opposed to grinding it out with the team.
3 way too early bold Chicago Bulls predictions for 2022-23 NBA season
The Chicago Bulls had high hopes coming into last season. The addition of DeMar DeRozan increased the team’s optimism and for good reason. Despite the impressive season from DeRozan where he set a career-high in points per game and three-point percentage, the Bulls were unable to accomplish their larger team goals. Some notable injuries and lack of connectivity among the team led to a first-round exit in the playoffs after securing the 6th seed in the East.
‘They got guns on me’: Vernon Maxwell nearly stabbed Hakeem Olajuwon in wild halftime fight before police intervened
Vernon Maxwell was one of the toughest dudes in the NBA during his day. This man did not take any nonsense from anyone — not even his teammates. So much so, that he once literally attempted to stab Houston Rockets teammate Hakeen Olajuwon during a wild halftime fight. Maxwell made his revelation during a recent […] The post ‘They got guns on me’: Vernon Maxwell nearly stabbed Hakeem Olajuwon in wild halftime fight before police intervened appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kyle Lowry drops truth bomb on struggles with Heat in 2021-22
Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry doesn’t think his conditioning is the reason for his struggles during the 2021-22 season. Instead, he believes it’s more like continuity for him. In his first season with the Heat, Lowry recorded his lowest point average since the 2009-10 season, scoring 13.4 points per game. He also tallied 4.5 rebounds […] The post Kyle Lowry drops truth bomb on struggles with Heat in 2021-22 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Collin Sexton has drawn interest from Pat Riley, Heat
The Miami Heat’s pursuit of Brooklyn Nets want-away superstar Kevin Durant appears to have bogged down. The same is the case for their chase for Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz. At this point, it seems that Miami might not be able to bring a new superstar to South Beach this summer. Now might be the time to consider other options on the market. Perhaps a player like Collin Sexton of the Cleveland Cavaliers?
Paige Bueckers suffers devastating ACL injury ahead of 2022-23 season
The UConn Women’s Basketball program was handed some devastating news on Wednesday. Superstar guard Paige Bueckers has suffered a torn ACL and will miss the entirety of the 2022-23 season. Via UConn’s Twitter:. Crushing blow for Paige Bueckers and the Huskies, who are always a title contender. Bueckers...
Kevin Durant made 1 major Kyrie Irving mistake with Nets, per Skip Bayless
Amid all the drama surrounding Kevin Durant’s future with the Brooklyn Nets, much of the talk now has been on who’s to blame for causing such mess. NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal recently pinned the blame on Durant alone, noting that he “put a house together” and should live in it. However, for him, the superstar forward is not even trying to make it work after a weird two years filled with injuries and various off-court issues.
RUMORS: Los Angeles Lakers still Kyrie Irving’s preferred landing spot
Trade talks between the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers may be stalled at the moment, but Kyrie Irving would still like to reunite with LeBron James. From The Athletic’s Jovan Buha: “…All indications are that the Lakers are Irving’s top destination if he leaves Brooklyn, whether it’s via a trade between now and the […] The post RUMORS: Los Angeles Lakers still Kyrie Irving’s preferred landing spot appeared first on ClutchPoints.
