614now.com
This Columbus restaurant has been at the Ohio State Fair since 1914, making it the event’s oldest food stand
In the Ohio State Fair’s arena of eye-catching neon signs and comically-oversized signage, one local eatery doesn’t need anything ostentatious to capture the attention of visitors. That’s because it’s been serving Fair-goers since 1914. Schmidtt’s Sausage Haus, which first opened in German Village in 1886 (known...
Three great pizza places in Ohio
Photo by Aurélien Lemasson-Théobald via Unsplash. If you love eating pizza and you happen to live in Ohio then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing pizza spots in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you want to eat good pizza. If you have already been to any of these pizza places, leave us your honest review in the comment section. If you haven't, make sure to add them to your list because these pizza places are definitely worth a try. The food is delicious and the service is amazing so there is really no reason to not visit them next time you are in the area. Are you curious to see what places made it on the list? Here they are:
Polaris team plans $150 million mixed-use development
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The development team behind Polaris is planning a massive, $150 million mixed-use project in the area and is seeking a state tax credit to help move it forward. The project, dubbed the Galaxy at Polaris, is slated to be built in two phases. The first would include 12 acres […]
Dan's Dogs in Medina closes suddenly, customers surprised
Pizza Dog. Taco Dog. Boston Slaw Dog. Those were just some of the unique items on the menu at Dan's Dog's Diner in Medina's historic Square.
Most expensive homes sold in Franklin, Delaware counties in July
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The top home in Franklin County in July sold for $2 million, while the top home in Delaware County went for $4 million. NBC4 analyzed daily property sale records from the Franklin and Delaware counties auditor’s offices and filtered for “one-family dwellings” so as not to include things like apartments, duplexes, […]
columbusunderground.com
5 New & Recently Opened Restaurants in Columbus – July 2022
It was a quieter month for the Central Ohio dining scene with just a handful of debuts in July. Alas there are still new spots to grab a burger, sip on a latte, enjoy some Italian fare and more. What are you excited to try?. Wahlburgers. Columbus’ first Wahlburgers location...
This Small Ohio Town Was Named One of the Coolest Places in the U.S.
When it comes to cool and interesting towns, there are a few places in Ohio that come to mind. None however are as unique and unassuming as Yellow Springs. Named as one of the coolest small towns in America by the Matador Network, Yellow Springs is filled with art galleries, music shops, historic mills, and even a state park making it a terrific destination for your next day trip. Keep reading to learn more.
Cleveland Jewish News
Yoga in the park Aug. 6-Sept. 3
A certified yoga instructor will teach a free yoga class at 10 a.m. every Saturday from Aug. 6 through Sept. 3 on the Village Greens by Town Hall at 1470 Chagrin River Road in Gates Mills. For more information, visit bit.ly/3PuL1vE.
4 Romantic Restaurants in Ohio
Are you looking for a restaurant to visit on your next date night? Do you live in Ohio? Then you and your significant other should consider checking out these local establishments.
franchising.com
Kona Ice Brings a One-of-a-Kind Experience to Residents in Newark
Mobile Franchise Expands in Ohio, Giving Back to Community Schools and Organizations. August 02, 2022 // Franchising.com // NEWARK, Ohio - Bringing tropical tunes and cups of shaved ice everywhere it stops, Kona Ice is expanding in Newark and Sheridan. Introducing its distinctive blend of entertainment, gourmet frozen treats and FUN-draising, the Kona Ice experience is unlike any other in the area. Serving up good vibes in a cool ride, Kona Ice is now cruisin’ through Newark and Sheridan.
Cleveland Jewish News
BIBIBOP open in Mayfield Heights
Columbus-based BIBIBOP Asian Grill, a fast-casual Asian restaurant concept, recently opened a location at 1288 SOM Center Road in Mayfield Heights. Offering a build-your-own-bowl format, starting with a base, and adding toppings, proteins and sauces, all customers have to do then is mix up the ingredients before eating. The space is 2,910 square feet and is near the Eastgate Shopping Center.
Cleveland Jewish News
7,500 attend 23rd Solon Home Days
The 23rd Solon Home Days – a three-day event from July 29 to July 31 – attracted over 7,500 people to Solon Community Park on SOM Center Road. The final day of festivities opened with a parade, the first after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. The parade featured the Solon High School marching band, Mayor Eddy Kraus, city council members, organizations, businesses and members of the Solon police and fire departments.
Cleveland Jewish News
Gucci opens first Ohio store in Columbus
Gucci’s first Ohio store is now open at the Easton Town Center shopping mall at 4120 The Strand East in Columbus. The 5,000 square-foot boutique showcases men’s and women’s small leather goods, handbags, luggage, jewelry, watches and eyewear. For more information, visit bit.ly/3bhFNof.
LGBTQ-owned local businesses in Columbus
Outside patio of lesbian bar Slammers, painted with the LGBTQ rainbow flag. Credit: Courtesy of Slammers. Columbus has proven itself as a great city for members of the LGBTQ community to visit or call home. Because of this, many of the best spots Columbus has to offer are LGBTQ-owned.
3 great burger places in Cleveland
If one of your favorite comfort food are some nice fries paired with a juicy burger then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing burger spots in Cleveland where you can treat yourself to some delicious burgers. So if you happen to live in Cleveland or its surroundings and you have never been to any of these places, call your friends, and go visit them. Once you taste the food at any of these burger spots, you'll want to keep going back for more, that's for sure. Are you curious to see if your favorite burger place made it on the list? Continue to read to find out.
WSYX ABC6
Moundbuilders fights state to keep golf course on historical site, lease not up until 2078
NEWARK, Ohio (WSYX) — About 35 miles east of Columbus sits a golf course and a 2,000-year-old landmark. "We now realize that it’s important for a site of this significance to be accessible to the public," Ohio History Connection Executive Consultant to the Board of Trustees Burt Logan said.
Adelphi Bank: $20M fundraising effort underway to launch Black-owned bank in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Efforts to launch a Black-owned bank in Columbus are moving forward with a $20 million fundraising push, as the bank’s leaders hope to open the bank by the end of 2022. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. in late May granted conditional approval for the launch of Adelphi Bank, an […]
New fair foods featured at 2022 Ohio State Fair
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Fair is known for its deep-fried treats, classic fair dishes, and innovative creations. It returned on Wednesday for the first time since 2019. It runs through August 7 at the fairgrounds in Columbus. In addition to deep-fried fair favorites, the fair is featuring...
columbusunderground.com
The Top 10 Beer Garden Patios in Columbus
When is a patio more than just a patio? When it’s a beer garden!. We asked our readers to help us out by picking their favorite patios in Columbus, and the number one spot for “Best Beer Garden” went to Gemüt Biergarten in Olde Towne East.
rejournals.com
TruAmerica acquires 264-unit apartment property in Columbus
TruAmerica Multifamily has closed on its second multifamily community in the state of Ohio with the acquisition of Olde Mill Lakes, a 264-unit apartment property in the Columbus suburb of Dublin, Ohio. Built in 1988, the community features one- and two-bedroom units averaging about1,054 square feet. TruAmerica entered the market...
