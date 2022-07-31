Dorman left tackle Markee Anderson picks South Carolina over Clemson, North Carolina & LSU

Spartanburg –

Sunday afternoon at Kingdom Builders Baptist Church in Spartanburg, Dorman left tackle Markee Anderson picked South Carolina over Clemson, North Carolina & LSU.

Per 247 composite rankings, Anderson is the #2 prospect in the Palmetto state and the 5th ranked interior offensive lineman in the country.

Anderson said he first got an offer from the Gamecocks in the 10th grade, liked what coach Beamer is building in Columbia, and his sister Markia plans to go to South Carolina this fall, all of those things factored into his decision.

