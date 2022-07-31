ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Dorman left tackle Markee Anderson picks South Carolina over Clemson, North Carolina & LSU

By Todd Summers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=325QpX_0gzqfIqD00

Spartanburg –

Sunday afternoon at Kingdom Builders Baptist Church in Spartanburg, Dorman left tackle Markee Anderson picked South Carolina over Clemson, North Carolina & LSU.

Per 247 composite rankings, Anderson is the #2 prospect in the Palmetto state and the 5th ranked interior offensive lineman in the country.

Anderson said he first got an offer from the Gamecocks in the 10th grade, liked what coach Beamer is building in Columbia, and his sister Markia plans to go to South Carolina this fall, all of those things factored into his decision.

247Sports

Photos: South Carolina lands Markee Anderson

SPARTANBURG, S.C. - On Sunday afternoon, the South Carolina Gamecocks added Markee Anderson to the 2023 commitment class. TheBigSpur was on hand for the announcement at Kingdom Baptist Church for the 3 o'clock reveal. Anderson, of course, committed over offers from Clemson, LSU and North Carolina. Anderson, who is now...
ClutchPoints

Gamecocks shoot up 2023 recruiting rankings with big weekend

The South Carolina Gamecocks have undeniably had an impressive two months on the recruiting trail. And their hard work is being reflected in the recruiting rankings. The Gamecocks jumped six spots to no. 26 in the nation for their 2023 recruiting class on Friday. This is in spite of the team seeing three-star safety Cameron […] The post Gamecocks shoot up 2023 recruiting rankings with big weekend appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C.

