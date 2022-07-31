www.recorderonline.com
Tennis-Venus Williams loses on singles return at Citi Open
Aug 2 (Reuters) - Venus Williams was disappointed not to give the crowd the win they wanted on Monday after the former world number one suffered an opening round defeat at the WTA 250 Citi Open on her return to singles action after almost a year out.
ESPN
Nick Kyrgios wins at Citi Open in first singles match since Wimbledon final
WASHINGTON -- Nick Kyrgios beat American Marcos Giron at the Citi Open on Tuesday, the Australian's first singles match since reaching the Wimbledon final. Less than a month since reaching his first Grand Slam final before losing to Novak Djokovic, Kyrgios defeated Giron 6-2, 6-3. It won't help him get over falling short at Wimbledon, which has not been easy. But, winning more might boost his confidence.
Tennis-Kyrgios to skip Laver Cup for more family time
Aug 2 (Reuters) - Australian Nick Kyrgios will not participate in the 2022 Laver Cup as he wants to spend more time with his family, the player said on Tuesday. "No Laver Cup for me this year," Kyrgios wrote on Instagram.
ESPN
After a promising start, Venus Williams falls in first singles match back
For one memorable set on Monday night in front of a sold-out crowd at the Citi Open, Venus Williams seemed to have rediscovered her former dominance. Battling the lingering heat and humidity of the Washington, D.C., evening -- and Canadian qualifier Rebecca Marino across the net -- Williams chased down every ball and put on a clinic with her power and grit. It was hard to believe this was her first competitive singles match in nearly a year.
Golf-PGA Tour announces record prize money for upcoming season
NEW YORK, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The PGA Tour announced record prize money for the 2022-23 season on Monday, with eight invitationals offering "elevated" purses between $15 million and $25 million.
ESPN
How to watch the PGA Tour's Wyndham Championship
PGA Tour players have one last chance to get themselves into the FedEx Cup playoffs, and it comes this week at the Wyndham Championship. The top 125 in the standings will advance to next week's FedEx St. Jude Championship. The top 70 then advance to the BMW Championship. And finally, the top 30 make the season-ending Tour Championship.
CBS Sports
Coco Gauff to face Naomi Osaka in second round of 2022 Silicon Valley Classic
The stage is set for Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka to face each other in the second round of the Silicon Valley Classic on Thursday night. They have met three other times throughout their careers, with Osaka having won two of those matchups. Both tennis stars got the job done...
Dan Evans breezes past Kyle Edmund in all-British clash in Washington
Dan Evans secured his place in the third round at the Citi Open with a straight-sets victory over fellow Briton Kyle Edmund.The 32-year-old 16th seed made short work of dispensing with an opponent working his way back from a lengthy injury lay-off to win 6-1 6-2 in a little more than an hour in Washington.He will now face either America’s Taylor Fritz or Australian Alexei Popyrin in the next round while Edmund reflects on his return to singles action after 20 months out following three knee operations.Speaking on court afterwards, Evans said: “My focus was very good. I had a...
Golf Digest
PGA Tour releases 2022-23 schedule, including major changes to the FedEx Cup
The PGA Tour released its full 47-event schedule for the 2022-23 season, the last wraparound campaign before the tour switches back to a calendar-year-based schedule beginning in 2024. Notable changes include the BMW Championship moving from Wilmington Country Club in Delaware back to the Chicago area, with Olympia Fields playing...
Osaka wins at San Jose in 1st match since May
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Four-time major champion Naomi Osaka won the first match she’s played since May, beating Zheng Qinwen 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 on Tuesday night at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic. Osaka hit 11 aces and saved 7 of 8 break points in the hard-court tournament...
Golf Digest
5 players we're watching at the AIG Women's British Open at Muirfield
For the first time in history, the AIG Women’s British Open is being held at Muirfield in Scotland. Not only is the field competing at an iconic venue, they’re also competing for the highest purse ever in an AIG Women’s British Open: $6.8 million, $1 million higher than it was in 2021. This year’s major winners have included Jennifer Kupcho at the Chevron Championship, followed by Minjee Lee at the U.S. Women’s Open. In Gee Chun held on at Congressional to win the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, and Brooke Henderson did the same to take home the trophy at the Evian Championship. In the final major of 2022, we have our eyes on these five players.
Golf Channel
Live stream schedule for AIG Women's Open, Wyndham Championship, more
Here's how you can access live streams to Golf Channel's coverage this week. Click on the link for direct access to that event (all times ET). You will also notice QR codes during Golf Channel and NBC Sports’ digital and TV coverage. If you see one pop up on your screen, open the camera app on your mobile device and hover over the code. The camera app will automatically read the code and take you to this page for the weekly rundown or directly to the stream being promoted on coverage.
CBS Sports
2022 Wyndham Championship predictions, expert picks, odds, field ranking, golf best bets at Sedgefield
It all comes down to this, as the 2022 Wyndham Championship this week once again serves as the final event of the PGA Tour regular season. With the top 125 players gaining entry into the FedEx Cup Playoffs next week, rookies, veterans and journeymen alike are in need of strong performances at Sedgefield Country Club in order to secure their place in the field at TPC Southwind for the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
