Michigan State

TV5 news Update- Sunday evening, July 31

WNEM
 3 days ago
www.wnem.com

WNEM

TV5 News Update: Tuesday Morning, August 2nd

Saginaw County Treasurer Tim Novak talks about some family fun you can enjoy in mid-Michigan. One of the big decisions voters will decide on Tuesday is who among the five republicans on the ballot is best able to take on Governor Gretchen Whitmer in November. TV5 News Update: Monday Evening,...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

TV5 News Update: Monday Evening, August 1st

Right to Life Michigan, Planned Parenthood react to Court of Appeals ruling. On Monday, the Michigan Court of Appeals ruled county prosecutors can now enforce Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban despite an injunction that blocks the law from being enforced. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Ahead of the August primary...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Whitmer: We are going to court to defend legal abortion

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s office announced they had secured a temporary restraining order that prevents county prosecutors from charging people who provide reproductive health care. This comes a day after the Michigan Court of Appeals issued a ruling that would allow prosecutors that charge doctors and...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Republican candidate for congressional 8th district elected

FENTON, Mich. (WNEM) - Paul Junge has been elected the Republican candidate for the congressional eighth district. Junge will face incumbent Congressman Dan Kildee for the seat in the November election. “I’m grateful for the strong support in the primary, commend my fellow candidates and their supporters, and look forward...
MICHIGAN STATE
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Government
WNEM

Michigan GOP: Staff member threatened on Election Day

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan Republican Party stated one of its staff members received violent threats on Election Day. The Michigan GOP released the following statement about the incident:. “This week, the Michigan GOP experienced several death threats which escalated earlier today when our building received several threats from...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Ask the County: Summer playdates for kids

Here are the top stories we're following today, August 2nd. Here are the top stories we're following today. One of the big decisions voters will decide on Tuesday is who among the five republicans on the ballot is best able to take on Governor Gretchen Whitmer in November. TV5 News...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Republican candidate Ryan Kelley calls for recount

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan Republican gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley is calling for a recount after the primary election, which saw Tudor Dixon grab the nomination. Kelley was one of five candidates looking to represent the GOP in the race for Michigan Governor. Early Wednesday morning, Kelley posted to his Facebook page that he will not concede and wants a recount for election integrity.
MICHIGAN STATE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Person
Jocelyn Benson
WNEM

MSU Extension, 4-H Millage

Saginaw County Treasurer Tim Novak talks about some family fun you can enjoy in mid-Michigan. Here are the top stories we're following today. One of the big decisions voters will decide on Tuesday is who among the five republicans on the ballot is best able to take on Governor Gretchen Whitmer in November.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Safety campaign to take place August 7-13

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - This August police will be focusing on reducing injuries and fatalities during Bicyclist Safety Enforcement Week. The state said that mobilization grants have been awarded to several law enforcement agencies across Michigan to address safety on the road. Starting August 7, officers will focus on enforcing...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Whitmer: CHIPS, Science Act to bring jobs to Michigan

HEMLOCK, Mich. (WNEM) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, along with President Joe Biden and several other leaders, celebrated the CHIPS and Science Act on Tuesday. The act is a bipartisan legislation that will create and protect tens of thousands of jobs. “The bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act will make a once-in-a-century...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Two mid-Michigan residents appointed to state Juvenile Justice Committee

Here's a look at the top stories we are working on. Attorney files motion naming security guard as new defendant to Oxford High School shooting lawsuit. An attorney representing victims of the Oxford High School shooting announced Wednesday that a new defendant would be added to its state lawsuit after his office reviewed surveillance video from the school.
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

MDARD: Never leave pets alone in parked car, especially in warm weather

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Experts are encouraging Michiganders to be mindful during warmer weather about leaving pets alone in a parked car. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development’s State Veterinarian Nora Wineland said it is critical for residents to protect their pets. “Generally, even when temperatures feel...
MICHIGAN STATE
News Break
Politics
WNEM

Strong storms possible Wednesday, hot & humid

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Tuesday was a beautiful day which allowed for any outdoor activities or plans to go smoothly! Conditions do turn active again today, though, as storms are expected at times around Mid-Michigan. Some storms could reach the strong or even severe level, the greatest opportunity for that to happen is during the afternoon hours. Overall, you’ll want to stay weather aware all day today, but especially after lunch.
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

WATCH LIVE: New defendant named in Oxford High School shooting lawsuit

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Attorney Ven Johnson said his office has filed a motion to add a new defendant in a lawsuit regarding the Oxford High School Shooting. Johnson’s office said that after reviewing surveillance footage they decided to add a new defendant. “Evidence shows this new defendant likewise...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WNEM

Severe storms move out, rain remains possible tonight & Thursday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been a busy afternoon around Mid-Michigan, with several Severe Thunderstorm Warnings being issued. As of 5:30 PM, no warnings are in place for the TV5 viewing area, and while rain remains possible, our severe weather threat is very low for the rest of the night. We have seen several power outages pop up with tree damage as well, especially near Shiawassee and Genesee counties, so be careful where there are any downed trees and wires.
SAGINAW, MI

