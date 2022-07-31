TV5 news Update- Sunday evening, July 31

www.wnem.com
TV5 News Update: Tuesday Morning, August 2nd
One of the big decisions voters will decide on Tuesday is who among the five republicans on the ballot is best able to take on Governor Gretchen Whitmer in November.
TV5 News Update: Monday Evening, August 1st
Right to Life Michigan, Planned Parenthood react to Court of Appeals ruling. On Monday, the Michigan Court of Appeals ruled county prosecutors can now enforce Michigan's 1931 abortion ban despite an injunction that blocks the law from being enforced.
Whitmer: We are going to court to defend legal abortion
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s office announced they had secured a temporary restraining order that prevents county prosecutors from charging people who provide reproductive health care. This comes a day after the Michigan Court of Appeals issued a ruling that would allow prosecutors that charge doctors and...
Republican candidate for congressional 8th district elected
FENTON, Mich. (WNEM) - Paul Junge has been elected the Republican candidate for the congressional eighth district. Junge will face incumbent Congressman Dan Kildee for the seat in the November election. “I’m grateful for the strong support in the primary, commend my fellow candidates and their supporters, and look forward...
Expert: This primary is serious test for the direction of the GOP version
Michigan GOP: Staff member threatened on Election Day
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan Republican Party stated one of its staff members received violent threats on Election Day. The Michigan GOP released the following statement about the incident:. “This week, the Michigan GOP experienced several death threats which escalated earlier today when our building received several threats from...
Ask the County: Summer playdates for kids
Republican candidate Ryan Kelley calls for recount
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan Republican gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley is calling for a recount after the primary election, which saw Tudor Dixon grab the nomination. Kelley was one of five candidates looking to represent the GOP in the race for Michigan Governor. Early Wednesday morning, Kelley posted to his Facebook page that he will not concede and wants a recount for election integrity.
MSU Extension, 4-H Millage
Safety campaign to take place August 7-13
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - This August police will be focusing on reducing injuries and fatalities during Bicyclist Safety Enforcement Week. The state said that mobilization grants have been awarded to several law enforcement agencies across Michigan to address safety on the road. Starting August 7, officers will focus on enforcing...
Benson: Voter rights will be protected during primaries, November election
Whitmer: CHIPS, Science Act to bring jobs to Michigan
HEMLOCK, Mich. (WNEM) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, along with President Joe Biden and several other leaders, celebrated the CHIPS and Science Act on Tuesday. The act is a bipartisan legislation that will create and protect tens of thousands of jobs. “The bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act will make a once-in-a-century...
Two mid-Michigan residents appointed to state Juvenile Justice Committee
Here's a look at the top stories we are working on. Attorney files motion naming security guard as new defendant to Oxford High School shooting lawsuit. An attorney representing victims of the Oxford High School shooting announced Wednesday that a new defendant would be added to its state lawsuit after his office reviewed surveillance video from the school.
Right to Life Michigan, Planned Parenthood react to Court of Appeals ruling
Ascension Genesys Hospital discontinuing pediatric inpatient services in the fall
GRAND BLANC, Mich., (WNEM) – Ascension Genesys Hospital has made the decision to discontinue providing pediatric inpatient care services starting September 30. The hospital said it plans to use the next two months as a smooth transition of care and referrals for their pediatric patients and families. This change...
MDARD: Never leave pets alone in parked car, especially in warm weather
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Experts are encouraging Michiganders to be mindful during warmer weather about leaving pets alone in a parked car. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development’s State Veterinarian Nora Wineland said it is critical for residents to protect their pets. “Generally, even when temperatures feel...
Attorney files motion naming security guard as new defendant to Oxford High School shooting lawsuit
DETROIT (WNEM) – An attorney representing victims of the Oxford High School shooting announced Wednesday that a new defendant would be added to its state lawsuit after his office reviewed surveillance video from the school. Attorney Ven Johnson Law filed a motion to amend its state court lawsuit, adding...
Strong storms possible Wednesday, hot & humid
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Tuesday was a beautiful day which allowed for any outdoor activities or plans to go smoothly! Conditions do turn active again today, though, as storms are expected at times around Mid-Michigan. Some storms could reach the strong or even severe level, the greatest opportunity for that to happen is during the afternoon hours. Overall, you’ll want to stay weather aware all day today, but especially after lunch.
WATCH LIVE: New defendant named in Oxford High School shooting lawsuit
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Attorney Ven Johnson said his office has filed a motion to add a new defendant in a lawsuit regarding the Oxford High School Shooting. Johnson’s office said that after reviewing surveillance footage they decided to add a new defendant. “Evidence shows this new defendant likewise...
Severe storms move out, rain remains possible tonight & Thursday
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been a busy afternoon around Mid-Michigan, with several Severe Thunderstorm Warnings being issued. As of 5:30 PM, no warnings are in place for the TV5 viewing area, and while rain remains possible, our severe weather threat is very low for the rest of the night. We have seen several power outages pop up with tree damage as well, especially near Shiawassee and Genesee counties, so be careful where there are any downed trees and wires.
