Civilian Conservation Corps' legacy honored at state park

WJAC TV
Lakemont Park hosts Central PA Bible Conference
Blair Co., PA (WJAC) — This week in Altoona, the Central Pa Bible conference is being held at the casino at Lakemont Park. The conference features several different speakers and seminars centered on faith, including a youth rally which will be held on Thursday, within Lakemont Park, at pavilion 7 near the basketball courts.
WJAC TV
Cameron Co. park seeing increase in visitors ahead of fall camping season
Cameron County, PA (WJAC) — Visitors to Sinnemahoning State Park have been packing the park this summer despite high gas prices, lack of rain, lower water levels in the streams, and issues with the economy. The park manager says the campground has been full and the park in general...
WJAC TV
Meet Kato: Northern Cambria K-9 Unit re-established after months of fundraising
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — There's a new furry friend now protecting the streets of Northern Cambria. Kato, a two-year-old Belgian Malinois, joined the team in July after several weeks of intense training. "It's great having Kato here. So far, he's been a fantastic dog. We're really happy with...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Buddy
This week’s Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week is Buddy. Buddy is an adult male Collie mix. He is neutered, and his vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Gateway Humane Society, he is friendly, loyal, and smart. He would do best in a home without children. For more information...
Man identified after drowning at Raystown Lake
UPDATE: Huntingdon County Coroner Paul Sharum identified the drowning victim as 33-year-old Brandon Green, of Cherry Run, West Virginia. The incident happened just before 2 p.m., and he was pronounced dead after his body was recovered at 4:03 p.m. Green’s cause of death has been ruled an accidental drowning. The original story can be found […]
WJAC TV
Centre Co. officials react to recent Penn State hiring freeze
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — Penn State admitting a financial shortfall in the university budget as now they are implementing a hiring freeze through at least next summer. As Centre County's largest employer, the university has a huge impact on the county's, and the larger region's, economy. The hiring...
WJAC TV
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Photo of the Day
Beverage-Air of Brookville recently donated a new cooler for Brookville volleyball, basketball and wrestling boosters to use at their concession stands during their events! Pictured, left to right, are Ben Fiscus (Wrestling boosters), Ron Freeman and Jared Dean (Beverage-Air), and Dave Osborne (Brookville Athletic Director). Photo courtesy Brookville Area School District.
Drowning victim identified by Lycoming County Coroner
Muncy, Pa. —The Lycoming County Corner’s officer identified the drowning victim from Saturday night in the Susquehanna River. Related reading: Danville man gets swept by current, drowns in river According to a release from Coroner Charles Kiessling, Jr., Tuffy H. Beachel of Danville perished Saturday after units responded to a drowning call at approximately 8:50 p.m. A witness reported seeing Beachel struggling in the water prior to pulling him out...
WJAC TV
Inflation: How it's Impacting the Municipal and County Levels
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa — Inflation has made life challenging for households across the Commonwealth and the country in recent months...but what about for local municipalities?. Officials at the county and borough levels say inflation isn’t causing severe problems for their budgets like it is for the wallets of families everywhere.
Number of PA counties at high COVID community level jumps to 13. See latest CDC map
Centre County was upgraded from a low level to a medium.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Area Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash
WOODWARD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Clearfield County man was killed after his motorcycle overturned and struck a vehicle in Woodward Township on Monday morning. According to Clearfield-based State Police, the crash occurred around 9:51 a.m. on Monday, August 1, along West Hannah Street, in Woodward Township, Clearfield County.
Woman dead after crash in Lycoming County
LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A woman is dead after a crash in Lycoming County. Officials say Sharon Lowe of Muncy suffered a fatal medical episode while driving along Legion Road in Muncy Township just after 10 a.m. Sunday morning. Lowe died before her car went off the road and...
Altoona man uses new app to rent out his pool
Robert Gootz utilizes the app "Swimply" to help rent out his pool during the summer months.
WOLF
UPDATE: Montour Co. man dies after drowning in Lycoming Co. Saturday night
Muncy Creek Township (Lycoming County) — UPDATE: August 2, 2022. The Lycoming County Coroner released the name of the man who downed Saturday in Muncy Creek Township Saturday. The decedent is Tuffy H. Beachel of Danville. On July 30, Beachel was witnessed struggling in the water when a bystander...
Driver fatigue results in deadly crash in Centre County, police say
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman was killed early Saturday morning after losing control of her vehicle on I-80 in Marion Township. On July 30 around 3 a.m., 37-year-old Julie Volk, of New York, was driving west on I-80 near mile marker 163.1 going 55 mph when she abruptly changed to the left lane […]
Heated hearing cut short for Williamsport man accused of burglary
Williamsport, Pa. — A defendant eventually had to be disconnected from his video conference call to a Lycoming County courtroom after voicing continued interruptions during a grazier hearing. Niare Lamar Brown, 25, of Williamsport, refused to acknowledge Judge Kenneth Brown, his own counsel, or the District Attorney on several occasions, making heated demands from a video screen as he sat incarcerated at the State Correctional Institution in Laurel Highlands. A...
Illegal gun transfer results in felony charge for Williamsport man
Williamsport, Pa. — Zander Keith Shearer told State Police during an interview he knowingly purchased a firearm for a person who was not supposed to be in possession of one. The 21-year-old Lock Haven resident said that on Dec. 13 of 2021, he purchased a Glock Model 45 from the National Range and Armory located on Washington Boulevard in Williamsport. Shearer said he purchased the firearm for Jennifer Esposito. Records...
One flown to hospital after crash on I-80 in Clearfield County
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Emergency crews are on scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 in Clearfield County. A car crashed into the back of a tractor trailer where one man was flown to an area hospital in critical condition, according to the Lawrence Township Fire Department Assistant Chief. Clearfield EMS is also […]
