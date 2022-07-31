Blair County emergency responders learn anti-active shooter tactics

origin.wjactv.com
fox8tv.com
Johnstown P.D. National Night Out
Throughout the country last evening was this year’s National Night Out. It’s an event aimed at improving police and community relations throughout local communities. And here in our region there were plenty of night out festivities. Held at Central Park community members and local law enforcement came together...
Burglars try stealing safe from Somerset County discount store, police report
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for two suspects they say broke into a discount store and tried to make off with a safe in the early morning Wednesday hours. Police were called to Country Bargains Variety Discount Store at 801 Barn Street in Hooversville for a burglary that happened around 4:30 […]
Police: Prisoner from Johnstown drug bust assaults ‘snitch’
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Philadelphia man in jail for a drug bust that turned up over $31,000 worth of drugs is now facing additional charges for assaulting a fellow inmate he believed was a snitch. Blessen Sesay, 22, was arrested in June after an in-depth investigation by local, state and federal law enforcement […]
One rushed to hospital, one jailed after shooting in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – One person was rushed to the hospital while another is now facing attempted homicide charges after a shooting in Bedford County, according to state police. State police were called to a reported shooting on Douglass Road in Hopewell Township around 8 p.m. on Aug. 2. According to the criminal complaint, […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Reynoldsville Man Faces Charges for Reconnecting Water After It Was Shut Off for Nonpayment
REYNOLDSVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Reynoldsville man is facing charges for reportedly reconnecting the water in his apartment after it was shut off for nonpayment. According to court documents, the Reynoldsville Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 60-year-old Richard S. Guthridge in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office on Monday, August 1.
$25k found ‘missing’ from a Centre County fireman’s relief account, audit shows
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — An audit from Pennsylvania Auditor General Timothy DeFoor reportedly found more than $25,000 missing from the Gregg Township Fireman’s Relief Association’s savings account. The audit, which has been referred to the Centre County District Attorney for a closer review, allegedly found that $25,910 went “missing” from the account between March 14, […]
WJAC TV
Crews on scene of fire at Johnstown business; roadway closed
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Crews from multiple Johnstown-area departments are on scene of a building fire at a popular Johnstown restaurant. First responders were dispatched to the Baker's Loaf, located along Franklin Street, Tuesday afternoon for reports of "heavy smoke" coming from the building. Authorities say responding crews discovered...
Teen driver hit by train, flown to UPMC Altoona
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An 18-year-old was flown to UPMC Altoona after being hit by a train at a railroad crossing in Ferguson Township, according to state police. The crash happened Thursday, July 25, just before 11 a.m. on Route 729, just south of Lumber City Highway. The teen reportedly failed to stop at […]
WJAC TV
Meet Kato: Northern Cambria K-9 Unit re-established after months of fundraising
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — There's a new furry friend now protecting the streets of Northern Cambria. Kato, a two-year-old Belgian Malinois, joined the team in July after several weeks of intense training. "It's great having Kato here. So far, he's been a fantastic dog. We're really happy with...
Man identified in deadly motorcycle crash in Clearfield County
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– One person is dead after a motorcycle crash Monday morning in the Houtzdale area, according to Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer-Synder. According to officials, 63-year-old Daniel Reader, of Houtzdale, was driving on his 2011 Suzuki Burgman on the 900 Block of West Hannah Street (Route 53) in Woodward Township at about […]
Homeless man disrupts Pa. church service, attacks trooper: police
A homeless man was jailed Sunday, accused of disrupting a church service and assaulting a state trooper who suffered a broken left hand, authorities said. State police in Ebensburg charged Eric John Henico, 44, with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, defiant trespass, simple assault, disorderly conduct and disrupting a meeting. According...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Area Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash
WOODWARD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Clearfield County man was killed after his motorcycle overturned and struck a vehicle in Woodward Township on Monday morning. According to Clearfield-based State Police, the crash occurred around 9:51 a.m. on Monday, August 1, along West Hannah Street, in Woodward Township, Clearfield County.
butlerradio.com
Accident Injures Riders During Charity Event
Multiple people were taken to hospitals over the weekend after an accident during the Ride for the Cure event. Reports indicate that eight people were injured, with four of the individuals being flown to Pittsburgh hospitals. The other four were taken by ambulance. Officials say that riders were navigating a...
State police chase stolen car through multiple Central Pa. counties
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A high-speed chase in a stolen car has state police searching for answers after finding the car abandoned on I-70 in Fulton County. According to state police, a Dodge Charger Hellcat SRT was being chased by state police out of Somerset after it reportedly almost hit troopers who were at […]
Police investigating body found in Allegheny River in Westmoreland County
ARNOLD, Pa. — Police are investigating after a body was found in the Allegheny River in the city of Arnold in Westmoreland County over the weekend. According the Westmoreland County Office of the Coroner, Addam Roe, 28, from East Deer Township in Allegheny County, was found floating in the river by a fisherman near the 1500 block of Riverside Drive at 4:04 p.m. Sunday.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Details Released: Vehicle Struck by Train; Teen Seriously Injured
FERGUSON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An 18-year-old woman was air lifted after she reportedly failed to yield a railroad crossing and was struck by a train in Ferguson Township. According to Clearfield-based State Police, the crash occurred around 11:25 a.m. on Monday, July 25, as a 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt operated by 18-year-old Abigail R. Briskar, of Osceola Mills, was traveling along State Route 729, in Ferguson Township, Clearfield County.
Bridge Reopens in Somerset County
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Somerset County Commissioners announced on Tuesday, August 2 that repairs have been completed to one local bridge. The Shaffer Bridge, located in Conemaugh Township was closed for repairs on Tuesday, July 5. The bridge carries Covered Bridge Road T-634 over the Bens Creek.
Ford Focus stolen out of Somerset, suspect at large
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are in search of a stolen hatchback that was stolen from a driveway in Somerset Township Saturday night into Sunday morning. Between 10 p.m. on July 30 and 9 a.m. on July 31, an unknown person took a 2012 Ford Focus hatchback with PA registration LWF9598 from someone’s […]
Police search for 4 wanted on warrants in Somerset County
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Authorities in Somerset County are looking for four people who are wanted on warrants as of July 29. Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with the Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are searching for the following four people: Amanda Gindlesperger, 39, of Somerset area — wanted for false identification to law enforcement officer […]
Woman charged for punching paramedic, stealing alcohol in Altoona
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A woman is facing charges for punching a paramedic and stealing alcohol from an Altoona Sheetz. Altoona police were called to the Sheetz on Chestnut Avenue at 7:31 a.m. on July 30 after getting a report that Kelly Barbour, 54, committed retail theft. Police spoke to Barbour when they arrived and […]
