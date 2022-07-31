ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Neon’s Salon to give free ‘haircuts for smiles’

By Alina Lee
KXRM
KXRM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mzAky_0gzqe88P00

COLORADO SPRINGS — Neon’s Salon and Barbershop will provide free haircuts for school children from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The barbershop is located on 6130 Barnes Rd. Along with free haircuts, a carnival-style environment with food trucks, games, and more will be set up in the parking lot outside the salon.

“It’s our way of giving back to the community,” says Bray. “My wife and I have three kids. We know how expensive it is to get everyone ready to go back to school and we want to take off a little financial pressure for parents.”

Gerald Bray, the owner of Neon’s, says his team is expecting about 300 kids plus parents to be lined up outside the shop Sunday morning.

“We also know a great haircut gives kids confidence!” Bray stated.

This is the third year Neon’s has given free haircuts. The Neon’s team hopes to beat their all-time high of 250 cuts prior to the covid pandemic.

For more information, call Neon’s at (719) 434-1179.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXRM

Colorado Springs and PPLD offering a free workshop to help renters

COLORADO SPRINGS — Residents are invited by the City of Colorado Springs to a free informational session on Tuesday, August 9 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. The event “Renter Rights 101 – Know Your Lease” is part of the City of Colorado Springs’ Community Development Renter Rights workshop series for 2022. The workshop is […]
InsiderFamilies

Family Fun at Great Wolf Lodge Summer 2022

The wave pool at Great Wolf Lodge Colorado Springs.(Liana Moore/ Insider Families) Our family first visited Great Wolf Lodge Colorado Springs in 2017 when it first opened. I am not sure how five years has passed so quickly. We finally made a return visit this June 2022. The kids are five years older and it was still a ton of fun. This time we got to ride the big waterslides!
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum: Gift of History

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum(CSPM) is kicking off its Gift of History campaign showcasing its work in preserving and sharing Colorado Spring’s cultural history. Pioneers Museum is hoping to raise $100,000 to support its exhibits, programs, and the preservation of the artifact and archival collection. “Gift of History is a time when we […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Sports
Colorado Springs, CO
Business
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Sports
Local
Colorado Business
Colorado Springs, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
KXRM

Ride for the Brand Ranch Rodeo

COLORADO SPRINGS — An event to benefit local ranchers is happening this weekend in Colorado Springs The Ride for the Brand Ranch Rodeo is happening on August 6 at Norris Penrose Event Center. Gates open at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. is when the Rodeo begins. The event benefits the Cowboy Crisis Fund and others. […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Manitou Springs Pie Baking Contest winners announced

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — The annual Manitou Springs Pie Baking Contest took place on Monday, and an incredible Van Gogh-inspired pie took top honors in the adult division. The Pie Baking Contest is now in its 20th year, after being added to the “Good Ol’ Summertime Ice Cream Social,” which is in its 27th year. […]
KXRM

Motorcycle charity ride to help children in need

COLORADO SPRINGS — Riders 4 Children is inviting the community to the second annual “Riders for Ronald McDonald House” at Pikes Peak Indian Motorcycle. Registration will start at 9:30 a.m. and the ride will begin around 10:30 a.m. The motorcycle charity ride will end at The Public House at The Alexander located on 3104 N. […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Renter rights workshop in Colorado Springs free to the public

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A nonprofit organization is aiming to help low-incoming families and seniors in Colorado by holding a renter rights workshop. The “Renter Rights 101 – Know Your Lease” is free to the public and is scheduled for Aug. 9 from 6 to 8 p.m. The event will be held in the East Community Room at East Library, 5550 N. Union Blvd. Participants will have the option of attending in person or remotely and is being held by Colorado Legal Services.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salon#Haircuts#Business Industry#Linus Business#Smallbusiness Industry#Barbershop#Nexstar Media Inc
KXRM

Tails & Tunes Event offers fun for adults at CMZoo

COLORADO SPRINGS — Cheyenne Mountain Zoo stayed open late on Thursday night for the Tails and Tunes fundraiser event. The event is offered for adults ages 21 and over to come explore the zoo and listen to local bands. “It’s a special night just for the grownups at the zoo,” said Rachel Wright, Public Relations […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Veterans job fair happening Thursday in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A job fair specifically for veterans will be held Thursday in Colorado Springs. The job fair is being put on by the groups DAV (Disable American Veterans) and RecruitMilitary and will be held at the Broadmoor World Arena from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Fountain Police want parents to talk to kids about “stranger danger”

COLORADO SPRINGS — Following the abduction of a 7-year-old Fountain boy over the weekend, the Fountain Police Department (FPD) is offering tips to parents to help educate their kids about safety. FPD issued a statement in response to FOX21’s request for comment, as well as some tips for parents on how to discuss the topic […]
FOUNTAIN, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Hair Care
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
KXRM

National Night Out promotes healthy relationship with law enforcement

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. — August 2 is National Night Out, a campaign that promotes community relationships with law enforcement. During National Night Out, Woodland Park community members were asked to turn on their outdoor home lights and spend time outside with their neighbors. At Memorial Park, local organizations and several police departments set up booths […]
WOODLAND PARK, CO
KXRM

91st Annual Donkey Derby Days

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. — Donkey Derby Days returns in August for its 91st year in Cripple Creek and will feature live music from a John Denver tribute artist. There will be plenty of fun for all ages at the event this year, including the fan favorite donkey races, parade, gold panning, axe throwing, beer garden, […]
CRIPPLE CREEK, CO
KXRM

Man smokes marijuana with 7-year-old, locks him in chicken coop

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM)— A 28-year-old homeless man smoked marijuana with a 7-year-old Fountain boy and did meth in front of him, an arrest affidavit shows. 28-year-old Kristopher Lockit is facing charges of kidnapping, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and reckless endangerment in the disappearence of 7-year-old Ashton Laymon of Fountain. Ashton was […]
FOUNTAIN, CO
KXRM

CMZoo welcomes rescued 4-month-old Virginia opossum

COLORADO SPRINGS — My Big Backyard is home to a brand-new button-nosed furry face! The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo (CMZoo) welcomed Hubble, a 4-month-old Virginia opossum, to the zoo. “We named him Hubble because he’s still growing into his big ears, which kind of resemble the space telescope,” said Bryce Oberg, keeper in The Loft and […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Celebrate park & wildlife rangers on World Ranger Day!

COLORADO SPRINGS — Environmental agencies & wildlife experts across the nation are thanking their park rangers for World Ranger Day. Today we celebrate our hardworking and dedicated raners – thank you for all you do! Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW). Rangers across the world, we thank you! … We salute our dedicated women and men […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
5280.com

Plan the Perfect Summer Day Trip to Pueblo

It’s possible that no other town in Colorado has been as misunderstood or maligned as this 111,000-resident berg just two hours south of Denver. Yet Pueblo pulses with history, architecture, culture, and a rugged American swagger that make it worth a trip. Here, a quick itinerary for 12 hours spent in the Steel City of the West.
PUEBLO, CO
95.5 KLAQ

El Paso Juveniles Once Again Have A Curfew

The curfew for El Paso juveniles IS in effect but some kids have an out. El Paso County Commissioners have extended a curfew set for juveniles in El Paso. The court first established a curfew for minors back in 2016. It stated that youths under 17 were barred from being in public areas between 11pm and 5am while the current order reportedly runs from 11pm - 6am.
EL PASO, TX
KXRM

KXRM

13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy