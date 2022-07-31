Silverthorne looks to make wage increases for government employees as hiring becomes more competitive

On Saturday morning at Frisco Historic Park, League of Animals and People of the Summit (LAPS) held its 32nd annual K94K event which raised thousands of dollars for the health and well being of animals and people in Summit County. While it was great to see so many dog tails wagging and humans smiling and laughing, I was most impressed to see how various organizations come together for a common goal. This is Summit County at it’s best!

