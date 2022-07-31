Silverthorne looks to make wage increases for government employees as hiring becomes more competitive

www.summitdaily.com
Denver Is "Unintentionally" Charging People a New Tax
The City of Denver, Colorado, like many major cities around the United States, is attempting to reduce waste by encouraging people to bring their own bags when they go shopping.
Company building 2 homes a week that sell in the $300,000s
One answer to Colorado's affordable housing crisis could lie in a factory in north Denver. Workers at Clayton Homes PBS - Precision Building Systems - are assembling two homes a week, with amenities like granite countertops, and selling them for around $300,000.Today's modular homes have come a long way since the Sears Roebuck kits 100 years ago. You'd have a hard time differentiating traditional homes built on site with those built in the Denver factory, put on a flatbed, transported to a neighborhood, and set on a foundation. The only difference is the factory homes take a month instead...
Summit Daily News
Colorado’s mountain airports are thriving despite national rural air service struggle
COLORADO — Colorado’s mountain-town airports are busier than ever despite airlines limping through a pilot shortage and slashing service to smaller communities. The number of passengers flying in and out of Aspen, Durango, Eagle County, Gunnison, Hayden and Montrose in 2022 is on a record-setting pace, marking a rural airport strength that does not reflect national trends.
9News Anchor Kyle Clark asks DougCo superintendent tough questions
DougCo superintendent Erin KaneScreen shot from Next 9News YouTube Channel. (Castle Rock, CO) During an interview with 9News anchor Kyle Clark Monday, DougCo superintendent Erin Kane expressed her optimism for the start of the new year next week. Yet, she said, she's plagued by lower teacher pay than neighboring districts, declining enrollment in one part of the county, and a community divided over recent school board actions.
coloradopolitics.com
How Polis' decision 77 days after taking office could mean paying more at the gas pump
A decision made by Gov. Jared Polis in 2019, only two and a half months into his tenure as governor, likely means Denver metro and northern Front Range Coloradans will be paying for more expensive gasoline — unless the governor decides to ask the federal government to reconsider a pending downgrade of the regional air quality compliance rating.
Aurora's Metco Landscape to lay off hundreds of workers
Aurora-based Metco Landscape is apparently going out of business, and on Monday filed a notice with the Colorado Secretary of State's Office that it will lay off hundreds of workers in its Denver metro area and Colorado Springs offices. The California investment firm that owns the 35-year Denver area landscaping company said Tuesday it's in receivership in a district court in Boulder, meaning its assets are being sold as the company can't pay its debts. ...
These cities have the highest rent in Colorado
The newest rent report is out from the last quarter from RentCafé and once again, rent prices have risen.
Colorado Daily
NJ’s Ivy Realty buys FRCC buildings in Longmont
A pair of out-of-town investors have traded a two-building campus in Longmont that’s home to the Boulder County Front Range Community College campus. The properties at 2190 and 2121 Miller Drive, which total about 117,000 square feet, were bought by Ivy Front Range Property LLC, a holding company operated by Montvale, N.J., investment outfit Ivy Realty LLC, for $20.95 million, Boulder County real estate records show.
boulderreportinglab.org
Ashley Stolzmann’s victory in the hotly contested race for Boulder County commissioner has officially been certified. Here’s what you need to know about the powerful elected position and why it matters.
When results began to trickle in on election night during Boulder County’s recent primary on June 28, only one race was closely contested by voters. The county commissioners’ District 3 seat came down to a razor-thin projected margin of victory decided by merely 68 votes, a small enough margin to trigger an automatic recount.
Summit Daily News
Local drought could end if rainy three-month outlook holds as Summit County enters week 8 of no fire restrictions
There are no fire restrictions recommended for Summit County from Tuesday, Aug. 2, through Monday, Aug. 8. At the Summit County Board of Commissioners Meeting, Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons reported that monsoonal rains should continue throughout the week and into the weekend. The two-week outlook predicts above average temperatures...
Summit Daily News
Bear scares in Summit County: An uptick in encounters makes residents worry about deadly consequences of improper food storage
Over the past week, there have been multiple bear encounters in Summit County. In both the Wildernest Village in Silverthorne and in Dillon Valley, two residents have reported bears within feet of their homes in the past week. Kyle Walker grew up in Summit County and moved back in 2020....
Stop recount, Tina Peters, others ask Denver court, claiming 'unreliable' Dominion voting machines
A group of Republican candidates who sought a recount after losing their primary races went to Denver court on Tuesday to stop the recount and compel the Secretary of State's Office to conduct it instead, alleging the recount "has not been conducted in a fair, impartial and uniform manner.”. Specifically,...
Aurora and Denver look to ban taxing government fees
Some call it "double taxation." Now, Denver and Aurora are taking up ordinances to exempt government fees -- such as plastic bags fees -- from taxation. While the individual fees may be small, they add up fast. The latest fee -- 27 cents on anything you get delivered -- is expected to generate $76 million in state revenue the first year alone. But, it's also a local revenue generator for some cities that are taxing the fee to the tune of hundreds of thousands of dollars more. Since the Taxpayer Bill of Rights, or TABOR, was passed -- requiring tax...
