B/R believes Sixers need to get a backup center behind Joel Embiid

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

As the Philadelphia 76ers prepare for the 2022-23 season, they have a solid roster led by star duo Joel Embiid and James Harden. The great fits they added in free agency have the organization excited for the upcoming season.

However, some questions remain for the Sixers to answer. The most notable is who will be the backup center to Embiid?

At the moment, Philadelphia will count on Paul Reed and Charles Bassey as the primary options. PJ Tucker and Georges Niang can be small-ball options. Those are some good options on paper, but could the Sixers use another option?

Bleacher Report believes Philadelphia needs to add a backup center before the season begins:

With a full offseason for this core to grow, plus the additions of P.J. Tucker and Danuel House Jr., plus the potential for a third-year leap from Tyrese Maxey, the puzzle pieces might all be aligned now—if Harden can reverse some recent decline and deliver in big playoff moments. Saying all of that, Philly might consider poking around for a more reliable option behind Embiid. Maybe the franchise is comfortable with Paul Reed, Georges Niang, Charles Bassey and Tucker tag-teaming to fill that role, but a low-maintenance, trustworthy veteran could be helpful to have, especially if (when?) Embiid misses time.

There are still some veteran big men out there who could come on the cheap in search of winning a title. Hassan Whiteside, DeMarcus Cousins, and LaMarcus Aldridge are still available, but it appears the Sixers like their current backup center options.