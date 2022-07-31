Police: Wanted fugitive caught urinating on elevator in MBTA station

Police lights generic (Nick Papantonis)

BOSTON — A Boston man with warrants out for his arrest was caught urinating on an elevator at an MBTA station, Transit Police said.

Gerard Burton, 57, was seen urinating on the elevator doors at the Ashmont Station around 1:55 a.m., police said. A witness reported the incident to an officer, who police said found Burton while he was still urinating,

“The officer instructed Burton to cease; however Burton continued to relieve himself without regard for whom may pass by,” Transit Police said in a statement.

Burton was arrested, and police learned he had several warrants out of Middlesex Superior Court on assault and intimidation charges and a warrant out of Rhode Island on a fraud charge.

