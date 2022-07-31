ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

New Ray David Peralta gets right to work

By Times
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Ettf_0gzqcRe900
The Rays' David Peralta watches his single off Guardians relief pitcher Trevor Stephan during the eighth inning Sunday. [ CHRIS O'MEARA | AP ]

ST. PETERSBURG — After spending his nine-season major-league career with the Diamondbacks, new Rays outfielder David Peralta spent most of Sunday learning his new environment at Tropicana Field.

Peralta was in the lineup in leftfield, batting fifth and went 1-for-4 with an eighth-inning single in a 5-3 loss to Cleveland.

“We have an off-day (Monday), right?” Peralta said afterward. “Good. I need it.”

Even while settling in, Peralta said he’s excited to be here and join the American League postseason race. Peralta is a .283 career hitter who won a 2018 Silver Slugger Award and a 2019 Gold Glove, while ranking among the Diamondbacks all-time leaders in games (961, third); hits (960, third); doubles (191, fourth), RBIs (468, fourth) and home runs (110, sixth).

He was acquired for minor-league catcher Christian Cerda.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19o5Bi_0gzqcRe900
David Peralta spends his first day as a Ray getting acclimated to Tropicana Field. [ CHRIS O'MEARA | AP ]

“It’s just exciting to see him,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “He’s a guy who has a lot of experience and reps, while putting together a pretty good season. I think he’s a presence we can plug into the lineup and take some pressure off the young guys.”

Peralta said he had some emotional goodbyes with former teammates on Saturday, but was eager for his new beginning.

“This is all new to me … and it feels the same way it felt when I first got to the big leagues,” said Peralta, who turns 35 on Aug. 14. “I’m just going to be me. I’m not going to try to do too much. Just help the team win. They know I can play. I’m just going to do my thing. It’s exciting. It’s what I’ve always dreamed of, to be in the postseason race.”

Josh Lowe sent down

To make room for Peralta, the Rays sent outfielder Josh Lowe down to Triple-A Durham (for the second time this season). The Rays had high hopes for Lowe after trading Austin Meadows to the Tigers and the results have been uneven at best. Lately, though, Lowe was on an uptick and had batted .333 (10-for-30) since the All-Star break.

With the outfield seemingly set — Peralta in left, Brett Phillips or Roman Quinn in center, Randy Arozarena in right and Luke Raley filling in at a corner spot when needed — Cash said the premium was Lowe getting every-day at-bats.

“They’re all tough conversations,” Cash said. “I talked to Josh and was honest with him. He’s such a priority for us. He has to go down there and play every day. That was the honest message. He has been trending in the right direction and I give a lot of credit to him and Chad (Mottola, hitting coach). Josh has learned a lot since he came up the first time.”

Zero-sum game

Rays infielder Taylor Walls gave up his No. 6 to Peralta, who has had that number his entire major-league career. Walls is now No. 0.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mn6rd_0gzqcRe900

“It’s really paying respect to him,” Walls said. “He kind of reached out and made it known he’d like to keep the same number. As a young player who has respect for veteran players like that, I think it’s the right thing to do. That number means more to him than it does to me. I don’t have any emotional attachment to that number (Walls has mostly worn No. 10 and No. 1 when he was much younger).”

Peralta said he appreciated the gesture and will plan “something special” for Walls.

Miscellany

Shane McClanahan allowed seven hits with exit velocities of 49.2, 66.1, 67.1, 79.0, 84.5, 86.9 and 89.5 mph, according to Statcast. “That’s the way it’s going right now,” Cash said. “It’s tough for us to get momentum — momentum in the game, momentum winning games.” … The Rays are 16-35 when allowing four runs (or more). … The Rays’ month-by-month record so far — April: 12-9; May: 16-12; June: 12-14; July: 14-13. … Brandon Lowe (two doubles) is batting .340 with a .553 slugging percentage since returning from the 60-day injured list on July 16.

• • •

Sign up for the Rays Report weekly newsletter to get fresh perspectives on the Tampa Bay Rays and the rest of the majors from sports columnist John Romano.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tampa Bay Times

Rays trade for outfielder Jose Siri, drop Brett Phillips

ST. PETERSBURG — The Rays made what they feel is an upgrade in centerfield, trading for the Astros’ Jose Siri and dropping Seminole native Brett Phillips to make room. Siri, 27, is a right-handed hitter who is considered an elite defender but has struggled at the plate, hitting .178 with three homers, 10 RBIs and a .542 OPS in 48 games.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Former Rays outfielder, Tampa native Matt Joyce retires

ST. PETERSBURG — Former Rays All-Star outfielder Matt Joyce formally announced his retirement on Monday. The Tampa native played 14 seasons in the majors with eight teams, hitting 149 home runs with a .242 average (898 hits) and 503 RBIs, going to the postseason five times and earning All-Star honors in 2011.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
State
Florida State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randy Arozarena
Person
David Peralta
Person
Austin Meadows
Person
Roman Quinn
Person
Shane Mcclanahan
Person
Josh Lowe
Tampa Bay Times

Republicans have a huge women problem | Column

Does the name Todd Akin ring a bell? For conservatives who remember the 2012 presidential election all too well, it induces a kind of political PTSD. Akin, the Republican nominee favored to unseat Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill in Missouri, sent shockwaves through the GOP when he said, in defense of no abortion exceptions for rape or incest, “From what I understand from doctors, that’s really rare. If it’s a legitimate rape, the female body has ways to try to shut that whole thing down.”
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamondbacks#Petersburg#American League
Tampa Bay Times

Pedestrian pinned under armored truck freed by Pasco firefighters

NEW PORT RICHEY — A woman was rushed to an area hospital Tuesday after authorities say she was pinned beneath an armored vehicle that ran over her in a parking lot. According to Pasco County Fire Rescue, the incident occurred sometime before noon in a parking lot at the intersection of State Road 52 and Little Road in New Port Richey. Photos posted to the agency’s social media pages showed the armored truck, owned by cash-handling company Loomis, parked between an Aldi grocery store and Wawa gas station in spaces also shared by a branch of Truist bank.
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

‘Tampa Bay will never forget him’: Twitter reacts to Rays dropping Brett Phillips

There will not be any airplane celebrations in the Tampa Bay area today, following the news that the Rays have designated outfielder Brett Phillips for assignment. Tampa Bay acquired Houston centerfielder Jose Siri in a three-way trade with the Astros and Orioles and dropped Phillips to make room. Pitching prospects Seth Johnson and Jayden Murray were sent to Baltimore and Houston, respectively.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Facebook
Tampa Bay Times

Hey, Rays still can get Juan Soto. You just need to wait until he’s 35

ST. PETERSBURG — When you have a centerfielder hitting .147, you obviously need to upgrade. So the Rays acquired a centerfielder hitting .178. Yeah, that’s the snarky version of the trade deadline in Tampa Bay. With the Yankees, Astros, Blue Jays and Mariners all hitting the gas this week in search of an American League pennant, the Rays are still driving with their turn signal on.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Bucs’ Leonard Fournette addresses weight for 1st time since reporting to camp

TAMPA — The first part of Leonard Fournette’s offseason centered around his destination for 2022. That was solved when he signed a new three-year deal with the Bucs. The next stage, between minicamp and training camp, focused on his weight. He reported to minicamp about 10 pounds over what he defined as his range. That storyline only swelled in the seven weeks between rounds of organized team activities.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
73K+
Followers
23K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy