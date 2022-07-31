ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allbirds just brought back 'Smallbirds,' its line of shoes for kids, and they're so cute it hurts

By Mara Leighton
 3 days ago

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

When you think of Allbirds , you probably think of those cloud-like wool shoes you can toss in the washing machine and wear to the airport without wanting to scream.

Luckily, those same shoes — the original Wool Runners and the Wool Loungers — now come in teeny tiny kid sizes.

Allbirds' Smallbirds are just as soft, breathable, and low-maintenance (machine-washable, wearable with or without socks), as the adult versions. And there's the benefit that they're made from materials such as Merino wool that have a lower carbon footprint than your average kicks. They also happen to be adorable.

You'll find some limited-edition colorways, but, thankfully, the Smallbirds shoes are here to stay so you and your little one can match. You can find a review of the Allbirds Wool Runners and Wool Loungers (for adults) here .

