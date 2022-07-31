Allbirds just brought back 'Smallbirds,' its line of shoes for kids, and they're so cute it hurts

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Allbirds

Allbirds' line of kid shoes , called Smallbirds, are finally back — and they're here to stay.

You can pick up the tiny Runners or Lounger styles in sizes 5T-3Y, and in four colors.

Read a review of the Allbirds Wool Runners and Loungers (for adults) here .

When you think of Allbirds , you probably think of those cloud-like wool shoes you can toss in the washing machine and wear to the airport without wanting to scream.

Luckily, those same shoes — the original Wool Runners and the Wool Loungers — now come in teeny tiny kid sizes.

Allbirds' Smallbirds are just as soft, breathable, and low-maintenance (machine-washable, wearable with or without socks), as the adult versions. And there's the benefit that they're made from materials such as Merino wool that have a lower carbon footprint than your average kicks. They also happen to be adorable.

You'll find some limited-edition colorways, but, thankfully, the Smallbirds shoes are here to stay so you and your little one can match. You can find a review of the Allbirds Wool Runners and Wool Loungers (for adults) here .