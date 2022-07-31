Back To School Activity at Sam Bell Maxey House

In Lamar County, the North Lamar Independent School District has voted to keep two books in the high school library, despite a grievance against the district seeking to remove the books. The Paris News reports trustees voted unanimously this week to support school administrators in their wish to keep the books. The vote followed a public forum attended by about 130 people Monday. The books in question are “In Cold Blood” by Truman Capote and “The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian” by Sherman Alexie. The Paris News reports the complaint was filed by former teacher and school board candidate Teresa Bussell, who said both books contained pervasive vulgarity and were inappropriate for schools. During the meeting, North Lamar High School principal Mark Keith said “In Cold Blood” by Truman Capote requires parent permission to check out, and “The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian” by Sherman Alexie is not available for check out.

LAMAR COUNTY, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO