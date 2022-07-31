Back To School Activity at Sam Bell Maxey House

easttexasradio.com
Related
easttexasradio.com
Paris Back To School Backpack Drive
Cutting Edge Glass and Mirror at 325 Southwest Loop 286 in Paris is hosting a back-to-school backpack drive from 10am-noon. Lemonade, cookies, snowcones and bottled drinks will be for sale to help raise money for children that cannot afford backpacks. Donations of backpacks are also appreciated.
ssnewstelegram.com
Staff makes Pioneer Cafe sizzle
Standing in for head cook and co-manager Kelly Holt, Steve Gallaher, co-manager of the kitchen at Pioneer Cafe downtown Sulphur Springs served up his perspective on kitchen life. Holt, working during the interview, was busy at the grill, preparing enough food to feed a lobby full of patrons during breakfast hours on Monday — meanwhile Gallaher spoke proudly of him.
easttexasradio.com
Twogether In Texas
Are you engaged to be married? Are you seriously dating? Are you married, but need a boost? If you said ‘yes’ to any of these, then I have a great opportunity for you. Twogether in Texas Marriage Education workshop is being offered on Saturday, August 13, 8:30 a.m. to approximately 3:30 p.m. at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office – Hopkins County. The address is 1200 W. Houston, Sulphur Springs. We are located next door to the Southwest Dairy Museum and directly in front of the Hopkins County Civic Center.
Skydiver hurt in Fannin County jump has now died at a McKinney hospital
A skydiver who crashed to Earth in Fannin County over the weekend has now died. The accident was Sunday afternoon when the victim became entangled in his parachute, crashing outside of Whitewright.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Healthcare Foundation
The Hopkins County Health Care Foundation is hosting their popular Designer Handbag Bingo this Thursday at the Hopkins County Civic Center. Doors open at 5:00 p.m. and the bingo play starts at 6:00 pm. This event provides an opportunity to support the initiatives of the HCHC Foundation. Tickets are $50 each and participants will receive a drink ticket, appetizers, and 10 rounds of bingo games. Each game provides an opportunity to win two handbags.
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County CanHelp Back To School Fair
This year’s Hopkins County CAN-Help Back-to-School Fair will be an indoor-outdoor event this Friday, from 3:00 until 6:00 pm at the Hopkins County Civic Center. The fair will help kids of all ages from Hopkins County and Yantis schools with school supplies, eye exams, haircuts, and other health services.
ketr.org
North Lamar ISD board votes to keep library books despite complaint
In Lamar County, the North Lamar Independent School District has voted to keep two books in the high school library, despite a grievance against the district seeking to remove the books. The Paris News reports trustees voted unanimously this week to support school administrators in their wish to keep the books. The vote followed a public forum attended by about 130 people Monday. The books in question are “In Cold Blood” by Truman Capote and “The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian” by Sherman Alexie. The Paris News reports the complaint was filed by former teacher and school board candidate Teresa Bussell, who said both books contained pervasive vulgarity and were inappropriate for schools. During the meeting, North Lamar High School principal Mark Keith said “In Cold Blood” by Truman Capote requires parent permission to check out, and “The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian” by Sherman Alexie is not available for check out.
easttexasradio.com
Lamar County Young Life Hosting Youth Skeet Shooting, Fish Fry
Do you like Skeet Shooting, like Young Life, or both? Then this event is for you! On behalf of Young Life, we invite you to join us on Saturday, Aug 6 at 8:00 am at Fasken Ranch for our annual Lamar County YL Sporting Clays Shoot. It will be a ten-station Sporting Clays tournament with ten clays per station. Come individually, or come with a team! Teams will consist of five shooters. Your registration includes targets, ear protection, 100 clays, and a meal to follow. Shooters will also receive a shirt and hat if registered by Jul 21.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KXII.com
Car crashes into Hugo woman’s house
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Amanda Hughes was woken up by a loud noise, she thought was just bad weather. Hughes said, “Then I heard... it sounded like a train, and then I thought, no that’s not right. Then I heard a motor and I jumped out of the bed and I touched the vehicle, and I started screaming.”
easttexasradio.com
Wood County Grass Fire
A 20-acre fire in Wood County was contained late Tuesday afternoon. As of 6 p.m., residents in the Horseshoe Bend area were allowed to go back to their homes. Six homes were in the path of the fire, but firefighters were able to protect them. The cause of the fire is not yet known. There were no injuries.
easttexasradio.com
Jettribe Mid-America Series in Sulphur Springs
It is race week in Sulphur Springs! 4 Days of Championship Jet Ski racing is coming to Lake Coleman Thursday August 4 – Sunday August 7 for the Jettribe Mid-America WaterX Championship. Racers from all over the USA, and even as far away as Australia and England will battle it out to see who takes home the Championship trophy. Spectators can watch for free from the shores of Lake Coleman, just bring some shade and chairs. The Pro Racer Show will be on Saturday, August 6th at 1pm. There will be food and ice cream vendors, power sports merchants, and family games.
Skydiver injured in hard landing in Fannin County
A Fannin County skydiver is recovering from some broken bones after a hard landing in Whitewright yesterday. The calls came in just before 2 p.m. from Skydive Spaceland, a parachuting club in rural Fannin County
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
easttexasradio.com
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs News
According to the CDC, breastfeeding has health benefits for both babies and mothers. Breast milk provides a baby with ideal nutrition and supports growth and development. Here are five great benefits of breastfeeding:. Breast milk is the best source of nutrition for most babies: as the baby grows, the mother’s...
eparisextra.com
Lamar County booking report || Aug. 3, 2022
BARNETT, RICKY EARL – POSS MARIJ <2OZ. IBARRA-ROSAS, FRANCISCO JAVIER – NO LIABILITY INSURANCE. KELLEY, PAMELA LYNN – PUBLIC INTOXICATION; DISORDERLY CONDUCT. JONES, GARY WAYNE – BS/DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O; EVADING ARREST DETENTION. SIEGFRIED, RICHARD LLOYD – FAIL TO COMPLY SEX OFF DUTY TO REG...
KTEN.com
Progress report: Fannin County's second reservoir
FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) — Just one year after groundbreaking ceremonies, construction of Lake Ralph Hall continues to progress. The Upper Trinity Regional Water District, in charge of the massive project, is designing a shoreline plan. We're told that roads are about 60 percent complete to get to the lake, and the dam is 13 percent along.
easttexasradio.com
Sports Medicine Clinics At Christus Mother Frances Orthopedics
FREE Saturday Athletic Injury Clinic for student athletes of all ages is back this month! Starting August 20th, Saturday sports injury clinic will be held every Saturday from 9am to 11am, on August 20 through November 12. Student athletes in Hopkins County from 7th grade to college age will be able to get a free exam and x-ray to determine a plan of care to treat their injury. The clinic will be held at our CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Orthopedics, Medical Building 5, at 103B Medical Circle in Sulphur Springs. For more information about our Sports Medicine program, or Orthopedic services, please call 903.885.6688.
KTEN.com
Fast-moving fire engulfs multiple buildings near Denison
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) — A fast-moving fire damaged four structures and threatened others along U.S. 69 near Denison on Tuesday afternoon. The fire was centered along the highway's intersection with Frosty Hollow Road, about three miles southeast of downtown Denison. The first call for help went out around...
KXII.com
Paris Police respond to robbery and assault
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - Paris Police responded to a woman who claimed she was assaulted trying to prevent a robbery Friday night. Paris police said a clerk reported that she exited the store to collect cash for nightly closing preparation in the 3500 block of Lamar Avenue. She said she observed a male who left the store shortly after buying a bottle of water, re-enter the store around 9 p.m.
KXII.com
Multiple structures burn in fire on US-69 in Denison
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Grayson County OEM asked residents of Frosty Hollow to evacuate Tuesday afternoon after a fire broke out on the south side of Highway 69 and spread to neighboring homes. “It’s kind of sad,” said Jerry Hess. “That barn is 60 years old. I helped build it.”...
KXII.com
Man dies in skydiving accident in Whitewright
WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KXII) - A man is dead after a skydiving accident at a facility outside Whitewright over the weekend. Sunday around 1 p.m. both Bonham EMS and Trenton Fire were called out to Skydive Spaceland Dallas where a skydiver was reported to have broken several bones. Trenton Fire Chief...
Comments / 0